Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 38, Pettisville 30
Ashland Crestview 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 39
Bellevue 41, Attica Seneca E. 31
Bucyrus Wynford 63, Marion Elgin 26
Burton Berkshire 41, Mantua Crestwood 25
Castalia Margaretta 59, Perrysburg 38
Chagrin Falls 56, Orange 38
Chesterland W. Geauga 52, Garrettsville Garfield 45
Chillicothe Unioto 57, Williamsport Westfall 47
Christian Community School 45, Medina Christian Academy 30
Cols. Mifflin 51, Cols. Beechcroft 49
Cols. Northland 59, Cols. Centennial 31
Columbus Grove 31, Kalida 19
Defiance Tinora 46, Hamler Patrick Henry 14
Dublin Coffman 51, Marysville 34
Dublin Scioto 35, Dublin Jerome 24
Fayetteville-Perry 55, Batavia 38
Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Ottawa-Glandorf 41
Frankfort Adena 37, Bainbridge Paint Valley 27
Geneva 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 23
Genoa Area 65, Millbury Lake 23
Harrod Allen E. 52, Dola Hardin Northern 16
Holland Springfield 37, Liberty Center 33
Hudson WRA 35, Akr. Manchester 31
Independence 40, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36
Jeromesville Hillsdale 49, Kidron Cent. Christian 5
Kirtland 51, Middlefield Cardinal 45
Lewis Center Olentangy 40, Grove City 39
Maumee 56, Defiance 53
Miller City 54, Leipsic 51
New Bremen 44, Russia 30
New Riegel 55, Gibsonburg 43
Newark Cath. 51, Pataskala Licking Hts. 33
Old Fort 50, Lakeside Danbury 45
Painesville Harvey 63, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 31
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Utica 34
Paulding 42, Holgate 39
Perry 65, Ashtabula Edgewood 20
Pickerington N. 39, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32
Rockford Parkway 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 28
Sherwood Fairview 63, Delta 30
Sidney Fairlawn 51, Ansonia 38
Spencerville 57, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40
St. Marys Memorial 59, Ft. Recovery 27
Sylvania Northview 44, Tol. Start 41
Thomas Worthington 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 31
Tree of Life 67, Liberty Christian Academy 10
Upper Sandusky 53, Tiffin Columbian 29
Van Buren 58, Ada 39
Van Wert 34, Haviland Wayne Trace 32
Wapakoneta 61, Lima Cent. Cath. 24
Washington C.H. 43, Circleville Logan Elm 29
Westerville Cent. 54, Delaware Buckeye Valley 46
Wickliffe 51, Orwell Grand Valley 41
Youngs. Mooney 48, Austintown Fitch 43
Zanesville 62, Heath 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/