Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 59, New Hope Christian 34

Archbold 46, Stryker 36

Ashland Mapleton 42, Jeromesville Hillsdale 24

Attica Seneca E. 65, Carey 40

Bloomdale Elmwood 48, Defiance Tinora 38

Bluffton 49, Elida 47

Botkins 41, Anna 31

Cle. JFK 49, Cle. Max Hayes 45

Coldwater 65, Ashland Crestview 55

Cols. School for Girls 45, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 22

Cols. Upper Arlington 47, Pickerington N. 28

Defiance Ayersville 37, Holgate 24

Delaware Hayes 42, Canal Winchester 37

Dublin Jerome 47, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37

Dublin Scioto 41, Sunbury Big Walnut 27

Edgerton 34, Pioneer N. Central 31

Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Van Buren 28

Frankfort Adena 55, Williamsport Westfall 18

Ft. Loramie 56, Jackson Center 19

Genoa Area 47, Northwood 30

Grove City 54, Groveport-Madison 27

Groveport Madison Christian 39, Shekinah Christian 15

Hamler Patrick Henry 34, Continental 24

Hicksville 44, Gorham Fayette 13

Hilliard Darby 44, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

Huntington, Ore. 64, Chillicothe Unioto 61

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42, Gahanna Cols. Academy 20

Leipsic 53, Cory-Rawson 37

Lima Shawnee 28, Delphos Jefferson 27

Mansfield Christian 38, Mansfield Temple Christian 31

Marysville 55, Hilliard Davidson 18

Miller City 57, McComb 27

Mt. Notre Dame 52, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 21

New Knoxville 54, Spencerville 28

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35

Newark 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41

Ottoville 58, Pandora-Gilboa 30

Pickerington Cent. 59, Gahanna Lincoln 40

Powell Olentangy Liberty 70, Thomas Worthington 33

Russia 62, Houston 26

St. Henry 54, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 16

St. Marys Memorial 49, New Bremen 38

Strasburg-Franklin 54, E. Can. 22

Sycamore Mohawk 50, Bucyrus 24

Sylvania Northview 69, Millbury Lake 54

Tol. Ottawa Hills 38, Delta 37

Tree of Life 45, Cols. Grandview Hts. 37

Upper Sandusky 42, Bucyrus Wynford 40

Van Wert 74, Paulding 58

Wauseon 59, Bowling Green 21

Westerville N. 45, Worthington Kilbourne 34

Westerville S. 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Defiance 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

