Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 59, New Hope Christian 34
Archbold 46, Stryker 36
Ashland Mapleton 42, Jeromesville Hillsdale 24
Attica Seneca E. 65, Carey 40
Bloomdale Elmwood 48, Defiance Tinora 38
Bluffton 49, Elida 47
Botkins 41, Anna 31
Cle. JFK 49, Cle. Max Hayes 45
Coldwater 65, Ashland Crestview 55
Cols. School for Girls 45, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 22
Cols. Upper Arlington 47, Pickerington N. 28
Defiance Ayersville 37, Holgate 24
Delaware Hayes 42, Canal Winchester 37
Dublin Jerome 47, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37
Dublin Scioto 41, Sunbury Big Walnut 27
Edgerton 34, Pioneer N. Central 31
Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Van Buren 28
Frankfort Adena 55, Williamsport Westfall 18
Ft. Loramie 56, Jackson Center 19
Genoa Area 47, Northwood 30
Grove City 54, Groveport-Madison 27
Groveport Madison Christian 39, Shekinah Christian 15
Hamler Patrick Henry 34, Continental 24
Hicksville 44, Gorham Fayette 13
Hilliard Darby 44, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
Huntington, Ore. 64, Chillicothe Unioto 61
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42, Gahanna Cols. Academy 20
Leipsic 53, Cory-Rawson 37
Lima Shawnee 28, Delphos Jefferson 27
Mansfield Christian 38, Mansfield Temple Christian 31
Marysville 55, Hilliard Davidson 18
Miller City 57, McComb 27
Mt. Notre Dame 52, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 21
New Knoxville 54, Spencerville 28
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35
Newark 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41
Ottoville 58, Pandora-Gilboa 30
Pickerington Cent. 59, Gahanna Lincoln 40
Powell Olentangy Liberty 70, Thomas Worthington 33
Russia 62, Houston 26
St. Henry 54, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 16
St. Marys Memorial 49, New Bremen 38
Strasburg-Franklin 54, E. Can. 22
Sycamore Mohawk 50, Bucyrus 24
Sylvania Northview 69, Millbury Lake 54
Tol. Ottawa Hills 38, Delta 37
Tree of Life 45, Cols. Grandview Hts. 37
Upper Sandusky 42, Bucyrus Wynford 40
Van Wert 74, Paulding 58
Wauseon 59, Bowling Green 21
Westerville N. 45, Worthington Kilbourne 34
Westerville S. 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Defiance 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/