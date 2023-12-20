Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 53, Vanlue 49

Amherst Steele 35, Berea-Midpark 26

Antwerp 55, Pioneer N. Central 25

Archbold 56, Pettisville 43

Bluffton 50, Defiance 27

Brunswick 61, Mentor 46

Burton Berkshire 53, Middlefield Cardinal 33

Canfield 31, Alliance Marlington 28

Castalia Margaretta 41, Sandusky Perkins 22

Circleville 39, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32

Cols. Africentric 95, Cols. Independence 8

Cols. Beechcroft 70, Cols. Mifflin 50

Cols. Centennial 70, Cols. Northland 45

Cols. DeSales 53, Zanesville 38

Columbus Grove 31, Kalida 15

DeGraff Riverside 40, Sidney Fairlawn 25

Defiance Ayersville 57, McComb 42

Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Fairview 32

Harrod Allen E. 64, Dola Hardin Northern 15

Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Van Wert 27

Independence 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 19

Johnstown Northridge 53, Granville Christian 20

Lancaster 42, Pickerington N. 41

Mansfield Christian 61, Norwalk St. Paul 27

Mantua Crestwood 37, Wickliffe 20

Maumee 41, Millbury Lake 34

Metamora Evergreen 43, Northwood 23

Miller City 43, Leipsic 36

New Bremen 50, Botkins 30

Newark Cath. 46, Tree of Life 9

Olmsted Falls 66, Elyria 23

Orwell Grand Valley 42, Kirtland 37

Pemberville Eastwood 37, Oak Harbor 34

Perry 39, Painesville Harvey 19

Rockford Parkway 33, Celina 23

Shelby 70, Bellville Clear Fork 38

Spencerville 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 12

Vandalia Butler 46, Piqua 13

Williamsburg 46, Cin. Gamble Montessori 34

Worthington Christian 68, Whitehall-Yearling 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashtabula Lakeside vs. Geneva, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

