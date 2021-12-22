Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 56, Sherwood Fairview 47

Ashville Teays Valley 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 49

Avon Lake 77, Amherst Steele 58

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Kansas Lakota 40

Bellaire 67, Barnesville 64

Bellbrook 73, Monroe 58

Belmont Union Local 61, Richmond Edison 26

Belpre 55, Salineville Southern 53

Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, Mineral Ridge 32

Berlin Hiland 52, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36

Bishop Hartley 45, Cols. KIPP 43

Boyd Co., Ky. 69, Ironton 53

Bradford 44, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41

Brooke, W.Va. 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 38

Brookfield 86, Columbiana Crestview 62

Bucyrus Wynford 42, Mansfield St. Peter's 41

Caldwell 53, Philo 43

Caledonia River Valley 59, Shelby 48

Casstown Miami E. 69, DeGraff Riverside 54

Centerville 48, Kettering Fairmont 36

Chardon 86, Chesterland W. Geauga 51

Chillicothe Huntington 43, Circleville 37

Cin. Anderson 61, Mt. Orab Western Brown 52

Cin. NW 60, Hamilton Ross 49

Cin. St. Xavier 64, Fairfield 61

Circleville Logan Elm 51, Williamsport Westfall 39

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 58, Blanchester 49

Clayton Northmont 44, Springboro 40

Clyde 81, Tol. Bowsher 62

Columbia Station Columbia 86, Sheffield Brookside 64

Creston Norwayne 94, West Salem Northwestern 80

Day. Christian 67, Lockland 46

Defiance Ayersville 43, Ft. Jennings 30

Dover 74, Canfield 60

Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Zanesville 57

Dublin Coffman 60, Cols. Northland 45

Dublin Jerome 51, Westerville N. 42

E. Palestine 46, Beaver County Christian, Pa. 39

Eastside, Ind. 54, Edon 43

Eaton 49, Brookville 47

Franklin 62, Lebanon 60

Fredericktown 60, Centerburg 43

Gallipolis Gallia 64, Lancaster Fairfield Union 35

Garrettsville Garfield 78, Warren Champion 40

Germantown Valley View 66, Carlisle 54

Girard 57, Warren JFK 55

Glouster Trimble 71, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Goshen 58, Morrow Little Miami 50

Granville 56, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Granville Christian 70, Fairfield Christian 63

Greenfield McClain 49, Chillicothe Unioto 34

Hamilton 72, Cin. Mt. Healthy 42

Hamilton Badin 55, Trenton Edgewood 54

Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Arlington 37

Heartland Christian 67, Leetonia 31

Hilliard Darby 64, Dublin Scioto 42

Howard E. Knox 52, Danville 47

Hubbard 80, Warren Howland 59

Huber Hts. Wayne 82, Richwood N. Union 65

Huntington, W.Va. 61, Cols. Africentric 51

Johnstown Northridge 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 28

Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Crestline 22

Lancaster 44, Logan 43

Latham Western 60, Portsmouth Clay 14

Lima Sr. 79, Tol. St. Francis 50

Lucasville Valley 72, Portsmouth W. 39

Mason 83, Kings Mills Kings 77

McArthur Vinton County 55, Athens 36

McConnelsville Morgan 71, Beverly Ft. Frye 66

McDowell County, N.C. 52, Austintown Fitch 51

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, Miller City 39

Milford Center Fairbanks 52, London Madison Plains 35

Milton-Union 70, Tipp City Bethel 58

Minford 58, Jackson 53

Mogadore 64, Burton Berkshire 42

Mt. Gilead 66, Cardington-Lincoln 61

Mt. Vernon 59, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44

N. Baltimore 57, W. Unity Hilltop 49

N. Can. Hoover 53, Youngs. Boardman 44

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, McDonald 52

New Albany 52, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43

New Lexington 54, Vincent Warren 49

New Middletown Spring. 58, Lowellville 54

Newton Local 52, New Lebanon Dixie 41

Ontario 60, Marion Pleasant 56

Oregon Stritch 64, Paulding 55

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 77, Fairview 59

Perrysburg 74, Wauseon 38

Pettisville 39, Bryan 31

Piqua 68, Greenville 43

Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, Spring. NW 15

Proctorville Fairland 56, New Madison Tri-Village 53

Reynoldsburg 67, Lakewood St. Edward 63

Richwood N. Union 67, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48

Rockford Parkway 47, Celina 33

Rocky River 70, Akr. Ellet 60

Shadyside 56, Martins Ferry 39

Smithville 55, Rittman 46

Sparta Highland 66, Galion 61

Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Mechanicsburg 50

Spring. Shawnee 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37

St. Clairsville 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 36

St. Henry 51, Ft. Loramie 35

Stewart Federal Hocking 55, Waterford 53

Stryker 48, Swanton 46

Sugarcreek Garaway 58, Sarahsville Shenandoah 41

Tol. St. John's 81, Fremont Ross 73

Troy Christian 46, Day. Northridge 38

Van Wert 59, Ottoville 54

Versailles 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 39

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 43, New Paris National Trail 41

W. Jefferson 46, S. Charleston SE 45

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53

Wapakoneta 43, Harrod Allen E. 27

Waverly 78, Beaver Eastern 46

Wellington 47, Oberlin Firelands 44

Williamsburg 72, Norwood 37

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Magnolia, W.Va. 44

Wooster 74, Orrville 56

Wooster Triway 62, Akr. Manchester 60, OT

Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 45

Youngs. Ursuline 56, Can. Cent. Cath. 43

Zanesville Maysville 60, Cambridge 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lorain Clearview vs. Sullivan Black River, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Mentor vs. Warren Harding, ccd.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Bowling Green, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
2
Springfield man who died in fiery crash was a ‘genuine person’
3
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
4
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
5
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top