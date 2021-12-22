Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 56, Sherwood Fairview 47
Ashville Teays Valley 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 49
Avon Lake 77, Amherst Steele 58
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Kansas Lakota 40
Bellaire 67, Barnesville 64
Bellbrook 73, Monroe 58
Belmont Union Local 61, Richmond Edison 26
Belpre 55, Salineville Southern 53
Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, Mineral Ridge 32
Berlin Hiland 52, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36
Bishop Hartley 45, Cols. KIPP 43
Boyd Co., Ky. 69, Ironton 53
Bradford 44, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41
Brooke, W.Va. 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 38
Brookfield 86, Columbiana Crestview 62
Bucyrus Wynford 42, Mansfield St. Peter's 41
Caldwell 53, Philo 43
Caledonia River Valley 59, Shelby 48
Casstown Miami E. 69, DeGraff Riverside 54
Centerville 48, Kettering Fairmont 36
Chardon 86, Chesterland W. Geauga 51
Chillicothe Huntington 43, Circleville 37
Cin. Anderson 61, Mt. Orab Western Brown 52
Cin. NW 60, Hamilton Ross 49
Cin. St. Xavier 64, Fairfield 61
Circleville Logan Elm 51, Williamsport Westfall 39
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 58, Blanchester 49
Clayton Northmont 44, Springboro 40
Clyde 81, Tol. Bowsher 62
Columbia Station Columbia 86, Sheffield Brookside 64
Creston Norwayne 94, West Salem Northwestern 80
Day. Christian 67, Lockland 46
Defiance Ayersville 43, Ft. Jennings 30
Dover 74, Canfield 60
Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Zanesville 57
Dublin Coffman 60, Cols. Northland 45
Dublin Jerome 51, Westerville N. 42
E. Palestine 46, Beaver County Christian, Pa. 39
Eastside, Ind. 54, Edon 43
Eaton 49, Brookville 47
Franklin 62, Lebanon 60
Fredericktown 60, Centerburg 43
Gallipolis Gallia 64, Lancaster Fairfield Union 35
Garrettsville Garfield 78, Warren Champion 40
Germantown Valley View 66, Carlisle 54
Girard 57, Warren JFK 55
Glouster Trimble 71, Crown City S. Gallia 43
Goshen 58, Morrow Little Miami 50
Granville 56, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Granville Christian 70, Fairfield Christian 63
Greenfield McClain 49, Chillicothe Unioto 34
Hamilton 72, Cin. Mt. Healthy 42
Hamilton Badin 55, Trenton Edgewood 54
Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Arlington 37
Heartland Christian 67, Leetonia 31
Hilliard Darby 64, Dublin Scioto 42
Howard E. Knox 52, Danville 47
Hubbard 80, Warren Howland 59
Huber Hts. Wayne 82, Richwood N. Union 65
Huntington, W.Va. 61, Cols. Africentric 51
Johnstown Northridge 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 28
Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Crestline 22
Lancaster 44, Logan 43
Latham Western 60, Portsmouth Clay 14
Lima Sr. 79, Tol. St. Francis 50
Lucasville Valley 72, Portsmouth W. 39
Mason 83, Kings Mills Kings 77
McArthur Vinton County 55, Athens 36
McConnelsville Morgan 71, Beverly Ft. Frye 66
McDowell County, N.C. 52, Austintown Fitch 51
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, Miller City 39
Milford Center Fairbanks 52, London Madison Plains 35
Milton-Union 70, Tipp City Bethel 58
Minford 58, Jackson 53
Mogadore 64, Burton Berkshire 42
Mt. Gilead 66, Cardington-Lincoln 61
Mt. Vernon 59, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44
N. Baltimore 57, W. Unity Hilltop 49
N. Can. Hoover 53, Youngs. Boardman 44
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, McDonald 52
New Albany 52, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43
New Lexington 54, Vincent Warren 49
New Middletown Spring. 58, Lowellville 54
Newton Local 52, New Lebanon Dixie 41
Ontario 60, Marion Pleasant 56
Oregon Stritch 64, Paulding 55
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 77, Fairview 59
Perrysburg 74, Wauseon 38
Pettisville 39, Bryan 31
Piqua 68, Greenville 43
Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, Spring. NW 15
Proctorville Fairland 56, New Madison Tri-Village 53
Reynoldsburg 67, Lakewood St. Edward 63
Richwood N. Union 67, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48
Rockford Parkway 47, Celina 33
Rocky River 70, Akr. Ellet 60
Shadyside 56, Martins Ferry 39
Smithville 55, Rittman 46
Sparta Highland 66, Galion 61
Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Mechanicsburg 50
Spring. Shawnee 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37
St. Clairsville 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 36
St. Henry 51, Ft. Loramie 35
Stewart Federal Hocking 55, Waterford 53
Stryker 48, Swanton 46
Sugarcreek Garaway 58, Sarahsville Shenandoah 41
Tol. St. John's 81, Fremont Ross 73
Troy Christian 46, Day. Northridge 38
Van Wert 59, Ottoville 54
Versailles 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 39
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 43, New Paris National Trail 41
W. Jefferson 46, S. Charleston SE 45
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53
Wapakoneta 43, Harrod Allen E. 27
Waverly 78, Beaver Eastern 46
Wellington 47, Oberlin Firelands 44
Williamsburg 72, Norwood 37
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Magnolia, W.Va. 44
Wooster 74, Orrville 56
Wooster Triway 62, Akr. Manchester 60, OT
Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 45
Youngs. Ursuline 56, Can. Cent. Cath. 43
Zanesville Maysville 60, Cambridge 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lorain Clearview vs. Sullivan Black River, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Mentor vs. Warren Harding, ccd.
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Bowling Green, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/