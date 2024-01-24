Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 56, Continental 23

Bloom-Carroll 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 26

Bucyrus Wynford 57, Crestline 17

Cardington-Lincoln 58, Howard E. Knox 45

Carey 52, Kenton 45

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 59, Cin. SCPA 8

Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. Whetstone 12

Cols. Grandview Hts. 37, Worthington Christian 31

Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Hilliard Bradley 27

Convoy Crestview 71, Van Wert 15

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, CSG 20

Delaware Hayes 72, Westerville N. 66

Delphos Jefferson 43, Haviland Wayne Trace 32

Edgerton 39, Stryker 33, OT

Elmore Woodmore 33, Old Fort 26

Genoa Christian 45, Groveport Madison Christian 38

Gibsonburg 40, Kansas Lakota 31

Harrod Allen E. 56, Defiance Tinora 38

Huron 44, Monroeville 42

Kalida 41, Defiance Ayersville 35

Kidron Cent. Christian 41, Medina Christian Academy 32

Lakeside Danbury 46, New Riegel 31

Lancaster 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

Lewis Center Olentangy 80, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51

Lima Bath 47, Delphos St John's 27

Marysville 54, Hilliard Darby 23

Maumee 45, Tol. Ottawa Hills 34

McComb 56, Dola Hardin Northern 34

Montpelier 51, Hicksville 28

New London 49, Mansfield Christian 20

Norwalk 51, Sycamore Mohawk 25

Oak Harbor 32, Vermilion 27, OT

Port Clinton 50, Clyde 42

Spencerville 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 18

St Marys 48, Maria Stein Marion Local 45

Union City Mississinawa Valley 54, Union City, Ind. 51

Wapakoneta 37, Bellefontaine 31

Warrensville Hts. 67, Loudonville 52

Westerville Cent. 51, Pickerington N. 41

Willard 57, Tiffin Columbian 42

Wooster Triway 77, Ashland Crestview 14

