Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 39, Dola Hardin Northern 25

Archbold 53, Sherwood Fairview 46

Ashtabula Edgewood 65, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 10

Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 17

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Lakeside Danbury 20

Bluffton 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 40

Bryan 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 39

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 19

Casstown Miami E. 33, W. Liberty-Salem 23

Chagrin Falls 62, Beachwood 40

Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Gates Mills Hawken 52

Chillicothe Unioto 73, Chillicothe Huntington 31

Columbus Grove 59, Continental 26

Crestline 37, Lucas 27

Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Independence 30, OT

Defiance Ayersville 55, Pettisville 44

Delaware Christian 38, Liberty Christian Academy 26

Delaware Hayes 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40

Elida 46, Spencerville 36

Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 35

Garfield Hts. Trinity 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35

Grove City 71, Galloway Westland 10

Groveport-Madison 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20

Harrod Allen E. 58, Kenton 51

Heath 34, Johnstown 26

Jackson Center 40, Anna 34

Jeromesville Hillsdale 36, Ashland Mapleton 27

Kalida 31, Coldwater 28

Kirtland 34, Orwell Grand Valley 33

Mansfield Sr. 63, Cols. DeSales 46

Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Versailles 36

Marysville 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 30

Mogadore Field 47, Akr. Springfield 27

Mowrystown Whiteoak 73, Felicity-Franklin 29

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Ashland Crestview 10

New Bremen 55, Covington 46

New London 57, Lima Temple Christian 25

New London 57, Mansfield Temple Christian 25

New Riegel 47, Sandusky St. Mary 14

Norwalk 46, Tiffin Columbian 27

Old Fort 54, Fremont St. Joseph 29

Painesville Harvey 41, Geneva 36

Perry 51, Ashtabula Lakeside 10

Pickerington Cent. 67, Reynoldsburg 36

Richmond Hts. 69, Brooklyn 38

Rockford Parkway 54, Convoy Crestview 33

Tol. Christian 91, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 20

Van Wert Lincolnview 58, Paulding 30

Wauseon 60, Edgerton 33

Wickliffe 33, Mantua Crestwood 29

Zanesville 56, Newark Licking Valley 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

