Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 39, Dola Hardin Northern 25
Archbold 53, Sherwood Fairview 46
Ashtabula Edgewood 65, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 10
Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 17
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37, Lakeside Danbury 20
Bluffton 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 40
Bryan 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 39
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 19
Casstown Miami E. 33, W. Liberty-Salem 23
Chagrin Falls 62, Beachwood 40
Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Gates Mills Hawken 52
Chillicothe Unioto 73, Chillicothe Huntington 31
Columbus Grove 59, Continental 26
Crestline 37, Lucas 27
Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Independence 30, OT
Defiance Ayersville 55, Pettisville 44
Delaware Christian 38, Liberty Christian Academy 26
Delaware Hayes 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 40
Elida 46, Spencerville 36
Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 35
Garfield Hts. Trinity 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35
Grove City 71, Galloway Westland 10
Groveport-Madison 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20
Harrod Allen E. 58, Kenton 51
Heath 34, Johnstown 26
Jackson Center 40, Anna 34
Jeromesville Hillsdale 36, Ashland Mapleton 27
Kalida 31, Coldwater 28
Kirtland 34, Orwell Grand Valley 33
Mansfield Sr. 63, Cols. DeSales 46
Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Versailles 36
Marysville 65, Lewis Center Olentangy 30
Mogadore Field 47, Akr. Springfield 27
Mowrystown Whiteoak 73, Felicity-Franklin 29
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Ashland Crestview 10
New Bremen 55, Covington 46
New London 57, Lima Temple Christian 25
New London 57, Mansfield Temple Christian 25
New Riegel 47, Sandusky St. Mary 14
Norwalk 46, Tiffin Columbian 27
Old Fort 54, Fremont St. Joseph 29
Painesville Harvey 41, Geneva 36
Perry 51, Ashtabula Lakeside 10
Pickerington Cent. 67, Reynoldsburg 36
Richmond Hts. 69, Brooklyn 38
Rockford Parkway 54, Convoy Crestview 33
Tol. Christian 91, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 20
Van Wert Lincolnview 58, Paulding 30
Wauseon 60, Edgerton 33
Wickliffe 33, Mantua Crestwood 29
Zanesville 56, Newark Licking Valley 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/