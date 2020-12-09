Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 73, Powell Olentangy Liberty 59
Arcanum 76, Camden Preble Shawnee 47
Archbold 47, Defiance 32
Ashville Teays Valley 73, Amanda-Clearcreek 32
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 44, Corning Miller 13
Carey 32, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31
Circleville 46, Bloom-Carroll 32
Columbus Grove 53, Hamler Patrick Henry 40
Convoy Crestview 46, Ottoville 36
Covington 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 36
DeGraff Riverside 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42
Defiance Tinora 50, Defiance Ayersville 30
Delphos Jefferson 55, Cory-Rawson 27
Elmore Woodmore 67, Pemberville Eastwood 44
Frankfort Adena 52, Chillicothe Huntington 44
Ft. Recovery 72, Blackford, Ind. 30
Granville 59, Johnstown 30
Heath 55, Caledonia River Valley 35
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 37, Zanesville Rosecrans 28
Marion Harding 63, Powell Olentangy Liberty 62
Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Williamsburg 50
New Philadelphia 59, Wooster 42
New Riegel 53, Lakeside Danbury 33
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 75, Sycamore Mohawk 25
Newark Cath. 40, Newark Licking Valley 37
Pataskala Licking Hts. 57, Hebron Lakewood 44
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Johnstown Northridge 20
Paulding 60, Haviland Wayne Trace 56
Plymouth 39, Galion 31
Sherwood Fairview 68, Continental 29
St. Marys Memorial 55, Delphos St. John's 35
Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Kenton 53
Swanton 55, W. Unity Hilltop 44
Van Buren 76, Dola Hardin Northern 37
Van Wert 48, Spencerville 43
Williamsport Westfall 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 27
Zanesville 53, Utica 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Attica Seneca E. vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd.
Baltimore Liberty Union vs. Cols. Hamilton Twp., ccd.
Bishop Watterson vs. Cols. Upper Arlington, ccd.
Canal Winchester vs. Groveport-Madison, ccd.
Cols. DeSales vs. Marysville, ccd.
Dublin Jerome vs. Worthington Kilbourne, ccd.
Edon vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ppd.
Hilliard Davidson vs. Delaware Olentangy Berlin, ccd.
Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ccd.
Napoleon vs. Perrysburg, ccd.
Pettisville vs. Gorham Fayette, ppd.
Piketon vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ppd.
Shelby vs. Ashland, ccd.
Sylvania Northview vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ccd.
Sylvania Southview vs. Maumee, ccd.
Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Elida, ppd.
