Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apple Creek Waynedale 84, Rittman 23
Ashland Mapleton 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 25
Barberton 45, Mayfield 39
Barnesville 42, Lore City Buckeye Trail 35
Botkins 42, Jackson Center 26
Bryan 66, Holgate 17
Canfield 48, Beloit W. Branch 31
Cardington-Lincoln 42, Fredericktown 34
Castalia Margaretta 56, Tol. Christian 50
Centerburg 63, Galion Northmor 45
Cin. Colerain 49, Kettering Alter 40
Danville 59, Mt. Gilead 42
Delphos Jefferson 54, St. Henry 29
Delta 58, Tol. Whitmer 42
Elyria Cath. 52, Cornerstone Christian 36
Ft. Loramie 51, Russia 35
Ft. Recovery 60, Versailles 22
Lima Bath 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 49
Lima Cent. Cath. 43, Ft. Jennings 21
Lima Perry 58, Lima Temple Christian 39
Lima Shawnee 50, Columbus Grove 47
Macedonia Nordonia 61, STVM 52
Malvern 61, Lisbon David Anderson 43
Mansfield Christian 33, Genoa Christian 32
Massillon Perry 59, Uniontown Lake 49
McArthur Vinton County 85, Jackson 26
McComb 54, N. Baltimore 35
Metamora Evergreen 56, Oregon Stritch 20
Miamisburg 53, Germantown Valley View 43
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 61, Marion Elgin 34
New Knoxville 57, Spencerville 37
New Riegel 49, Old Fort 46
Oak Harbor 45, Genoa Area 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Defiance Tinora 28
Paulding 55, Antwerp 41
Perry 73, Andrews Osborne Academy 42
Perrysburg 59, Bellevue 55
Portsmouth 39, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33
Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42
Spring. Cath. Cent. 65, S. Charleston SE 43
St. Marys Memorial 30, Kalida 19
Trenton Edgewood 40, Monroe 34
W. Liberty-Salem 48, Anna 46
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 68, Maumee 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Continental vs. Hicksville, ppd.
Haviland Wayne Trace vs. Defiance, ppd.
Leetonia vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.
Minster vs. Celina, ppd.
Stewart Federal Hocking vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah, ppd.
Tol. Bowsher vs. Oregon Clay, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/