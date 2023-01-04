dayton-daily-news logo
Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 49, Holgate 42

Ashtabula Edgewood 64, Ashtabula Lakeside 11

Bedford, Mich. 47, Sylvania Northview 40

Bellevue 43, Norwalk 42

Brooklyn 67, Independence 62

Bucyrus Wynford 46, Ontario 43

Canal Winchester 63, Bloom-Carroll 61

Carey 68, Arlington 33

Cin. Wyoming 36, New Richmond 33

Circleville Logan Elm 40, Athens 33

Cols. Grandview Hts. 43, Northside Christian 8

Cols. Horizon Science 56, Ohio Deaf 10

Cols. School for Girls 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Cory-Rawson 72, Dola Hardin Northern 59

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36

Delphos St. John's 39, Paulding 30

Elyria Cath. 59, Westlake 43

Fostoria 50, Oak Harbor 36

Frankfort Adena 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Gibsonburg 45, Sandusky St. Mary 8

Granville 59, Newark Cath. 38

Groveport-Madison 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38

Hilliard Bradley 67, Whitehall-Yearling 34

Johnstown 51, Zanesville 49

Kalida 47, Van Wert Lincolnview 32

Kirtland 47, Wickliffe 22

Legacy Christian 41, New Paris National Trail 25

Liberty Center 67, N. Baltimore 21

Lima Bath 43, Ottoville 40

Morenci, Mich. 55, Gorham Fayette 30

Mt. Notre Dame 57, E. Central, Ind. 46

Sparta Highland 46, Centerburg 43

Streetsboro 58, Akr. Springfield 15

Tiffin Calvert 45, New Riegel 35

Tol. Ottawa Hills 34, Swanton 22

Waterford 58, Belpre 19

Wauseon 53, Defiance 18

Wellington 44, Granville Christian 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

