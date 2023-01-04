dayton-daily-news logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central, Ind. 65, Rockford Parkway 43

Athens 39, Amanda-Clearcreek 34

Atwater Waterloo 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50

Baltimore Liberty Union 63, Fredericktown 48

Bay Village Bay 66, N. Olmsted 65

Bellaire 72, Shadyside 65

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Loudonville 45

Belmont Union Local 58, John Marshall, W.Va. 45

Bishop Fenwick 60, Trenton Edgewood 39

Bishop Watterson 58, Bloom-Carroll 52

Blanchester 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Brookfield 61, Columbiana Crestview 60

Caldwell 69, Barnesville 59

Cambridge 60, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

Campbell Memorial 70, Leavittsburg LaBrae 54

Carey 49, Bucyrus 35

Carlisle 69, Legacy Christian 56

Cedarville 70, Spring. NE 40

Centerville 90, Springboro 43

Cin. Mariemont 63, Batavia 54

Cin. Princeton 69, Cin. Oak Hills 57

Cin. Seven Hills 65, Miami Valley Christian Academy 29

Cin. Summit Country Day 47, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 39

Cin. Walnut Hills 64, Milford 60

Cin. Wyoming 51, Hamilton Ross 39

Cols. Beechcroft 70, Hebron Lakewood 48

Columbia Station Columbia 65, Oberlin Firelands 59

Copley 48, Barberton 46

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Youngs. Chaney High School 46

Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Huber Hts. Wayne 61

Dublin Scioto 47, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

Elyria Cath. 63, Westlake 62

Euclid 75, Mayfield 71

Fairfield 64, Cin. Colerain 24

Findlay 52, Oregon Clay 35

Franklin Furnace Green 57, Ironton St. Joseph 44

Ft. Recovery 55, Arcanum 52, OT

Gahanna Cols. Academy 48, Marion Elgin 34

Garrettsville Garfield 63, Warren Champion 40

Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Chardon NDCL 48

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 36, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33

Green 69, Massillon Perry 58

Hamilton Badin 57, Bellbrook 43

Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Liberty Center 48

Heartland Christian 57, Lisbon David Anderson 35

Howard E. Knox 60, Morral Ridgedale 51, OT

Kent Roosevelt 63, Aurora 49

Kirtland 70, Geneva 59

Lancaster Fairfield Union 64, Albany Alexander 40

Lowellville 57, McDonald 35

Lucasville Valley 74, Oak Hill 55

Magnolia Sandy Valley 50, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45

Mantua Crestwood 52, Burton Berkshire 41

Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Wapakoneta 29

Marion Harding 48, Lewistown Indian Lake 43

Marion Pleasant 59, Cardington-Lincoln 30

Martins Ferry 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

Mason 60, W. Chester Lakota W. 40

Medina 59, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40

Mentor 72, Brunswick 67

Milan Edison 53, Norwalk St. Paul 48

Millersport 59, Granville Christian 43

Minford 84, Beaver Eastern 72

Montpelier 66, Lakewood Park, Ind. 64

Mt. Orab Western Brown 45, Jackson 32

New Albany 64, Ashville Teays Valley 54

New Bremen 70, Versailles 40

New London 66, Mansfield Temple Christian 23

New Middletown Spring. 66, Berlin Center Western Reserve 53

New Philadelphia 62, Mt. Vernon 56

Newton Falls 71, Youngs. Liberty 38

Niles McKinley 81, Vienna Mathews 63

Norwood 50, Cin. Clark Montessori 38

Old Fort 73, Attica Seneca E. 47

Parma Hts. Holy Name 54, Parma 37

Portsmouth 52, Ironton Rock Hill 48

Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, New Boston Glenwood 31

Portsmouth W. 50, Waverly 31

Proctorville Fairland 71, Gallipolis Gallia 70, OT

Reynoldsburg 64, Pickerington N. 55

Richmond Edison 51, E. Palestine 39

Rossford 68, Tontogany Otsego 36

Russia 47, Ft. Loramie 30

S. Point 56, Ironton 49

Salem 54, Girard 50

Sebring McKinley 66, Mineral Ridge 56

Smithville 57, Canfield S. Range 27

Spring. Cath. Cent. 67, Mechanicsburg 45

Strasburg-Franklin 61, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36

Sugarcreek Garaway 57, Apple Creek Waynedale 45

Tipp City Bethel 61, Spring. NW 28

Tipp City Tippecanoe 39, Sidney 24

Tol. Whitmer 62, Tol. St. Francis 45

Toledo St. John's Jesuit 44, Lima Sr. 32

Trotwood-Madison 71, Day. Thurgood Marshall 58

Troy 57, Riverside Stebbins 51

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, E. Can. 49

Urbana 62, Spring. Shawnee 49

Utica 55, Centerburg 50

Van Wert 69, Columbus Grove 54

W. Carrollton 55, Clayton Northmont 44

Warren JFK 90, Rootstown 44

Weir, W.Va. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 53

Westerville N. 74, Dublin Coffman 48

Westerville S. 72, Cols. Northland 44

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 70, Rayland Buckeye 29

Wooster Triway 68, Canal Fulton Northwest 55

Worthington Christian 72, Caledonia River Valley 69

Youngs. East 43, Beloit W. Branch 32

Youngs. Ursuline 69, Warren Harding 41

Zanesville Maysville 58, Malvern 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

