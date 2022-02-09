Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 80, Cle. VASJ 51

Arlington 48, Van Buren 47

Ashtabula Lakeside 71, Painesville Harvey 56

Avon Lake 52, Elyria 51

Barberton 69, Aurora 64

Beavercreek 56, Clayton Northmont 52

Bellbrook 85, Germantown Valley View 50

Beloit W. Branch 51, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 50

Berlin Hiland 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 41

Bishop Watterson 52, London 47

Bloom-Carroll 61, Circleville Logan Elm 39

Bloomdale Elmwood 71, McComb 64

Bluffton 60, Elida 34

Bowerston Conotton Valley 39, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36

Bradford 69, Houston 51

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Twinsburg 51

Bridgeport 56, Hundred, W.Va. 39

Burton Berkshire 45, Wickliffe 28

Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Zanesville W. Muskingum 51

Camden Preble Shawnee 70, Newton Local 61

Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Wooster Triway 41

Carey 63, Leipsic 54

Carlisle 53, Middletown Madison Senior 44

Centerville 94, Springboro 59

Chagrin Falls Kenston 71, Mayfield 56

Chardon 79, Eastlake North 67

Cin. Deer Park 46, Cin. Indian Hill 44

Cin. Oak Hills 53, Cin. Colerain 36

Cin. Princeton 63, W. Chester Lakota W. 61

Cin. Sycamore 63, Hamilton 48

Cin. Woodward 108, Cin. Shroder 32

Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Whitehall-Yearling 56

Cols. Linden-McKinley 84, Cols. Whetstone 64

Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43

Copley 82, Richfield Revere 55

Cuyahoga Hts. 70, Brooklyn 44

Day. Christian 61, Day. Miami Valley 15

Defiance Ayersville 59, Sherwood Fairview 42

Delaware Buckeye Valley 64, Cols. Bexley 50

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 56, Cols. Mifflin 42

Delta 53, Tontogany Otsego 48

Dresden Tri-Valley 63, New Concord John Glenn 17

Dublin Jerome 65, Cols. DeSales 45

Eaton 53, Brookville 51

Elyria Cath. 47, Parma Normandy 34

Fairfield 67, Middletown 52

Fairview 77, Parma Hts. Holy Name 62

Franklin 54, Monroe 40

Gahanna Cols. Academy 54, Fredericktown 47

Galion 71, Bucyrus 63

Garfield Hts. 48, Gates Mills Gilmour 39

Geneva 51, Ashtabula Edgewood 47

Georgetown 66, Batavia Clermont NE 51

Gibsonburg 68, Fremont St. Joseph 41

Green 67, Can. Glenoak 40

Hamilton Badin 55, Oxford Talawanda 35

Hannibal River 58, Barnesville 35

Hanoverton United 69, Lisbon David Anderson 63

Hilliard Davidson 70, Day. Belmont 35

Howard E. Knox 46, Loudonville 31

Huber Hts. Wayne 102, Kettering Fairmont 85

Hudson 57, N. Royalton 43

Ironton 65, Portsmouth 64

Jackson 52, Chillicothe Unioto 47

Kings Mills Kings 61, Lebanon 57

Kirtland 55, Mantua Crestwood 33

LaGrange Keystone 68, Lorain Clearview 64

Lakewood St. Edward 63, Solon 59

Leavittsburg LaBrae 97, Warren Champion 61

Liberty Center 51, Millbury Lake 36

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 69, Mason 60

Lima Bath 60, Delphos St. John's 58

Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Delphos Jefferson 37

Louisville 78, Norton 59

Lucasville Valley 55, Wheelersburg 50

Malvern 62, Strasburg-Franklin 53

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, St. Henry 51

Marion Elgin 66, Mt. Gilead 44

Marysville 49, Thomas Worthington 41

Maumee 46, Holland Springfield 44

Mentor 64, Euclid 61

Metamora Evergreen 48, Archbold 46, OT

Milford Center Fairbanks 52, Mechanicsburg 20

Miller City 62, Lima Perry 60

Millersburg W. Holmes 66, Mansfield Madison 56

Monroeville 71, Ashland Crestview 66

Mt. Orab Western Brown 66, Goshen 47

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 78, Cin. Madeira 51

N. Ridgeville 65, Grafton Midview 42

New Philadelphia 54, Carrollton 31

Newton Falls 52, Brookfield 49

Northside Christian 68, Cardington-Lincoln 55

Old Fort 55, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Bryan 19

Pataskala Licking Hts. 45, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 38

Pemberville Eastwood 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43

Perrysburg 63, Bowling Green 44

Piketon 63, Chillicothe Huntington 32

Piqua 69, Fairborn 35

Poland Seminary 63, Cortland Lakeview 56

Reynoldsburg 70, Cols. Northland 45

Richmond Hts. 79, Chagrin Falls 57

Rittman 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 62

Rocky River Lutheran W. 74, Garfield Hts. Trinity 47

Russia 63, Anna 45

Sardinia Eastern Brown 67, Peebles 46

Seaman N. Adams 59, Mowrystown Whiteoak 55

Shadyside 50, Caldwell 47

Shaker Hts. 68, Cle. Hts. 55

Shekinah Christian 59, Gilead Christian 16

Sidney 45, Tipp City Tippecanoe 42

Spring. Cath. Cent. 54, London Madison Plains 49

St. Clairsville 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Struthers 72, Canfield S. Range 54

Swanton 56, Tol. Christian 47

Thornville Sheridan 54, Philo 50

Tree of Life 49, Delaware Christian 37

Troy Christian 51, Spring. Cath. Cent. 46

Urbana 43, W. Liberty-Salem 38

Van Wert 64, St. Marys Memorial 59

Vanlue 72, Arcadia 45

Versailles 68, Lewistown Indian Lake 63, OT

Vincent Warren 40, Logan 38

Warren Howland 71, Austintown Fitch 60

Warren JFK 71, Rootstown 54

Warsaw River View 57, Coshocton 54

Waverly 66, Oak Hill 46

Westerville N. 61, Sunbury Big Walnut 52

Westerville S. 82, Canal Winchester 46

Westlake 69, Lakewood 58

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 60, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52

Willoughby S. 55, Painesville Riverside 51

Youngs. Mooney 53, Youngs. Boardman 43

Zanesville 53, Newark Licking Valley 51

Zanesville Maysville 68, Crooksville 29

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd.

Tiffin Calvert vs. Arcadia, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Police seek help finding missing Hamilton teen
2
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati include tailgating, possible...
3
Woman thrown from vehicle, killed in Warren County crash
4
Man convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail...
5
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top