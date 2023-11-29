Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 54, Cory-Rawson 46
Archbold 54, Pemberville Eastwood 37
Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Zanesville W. Muskingum 24
Bloom-Carroll 43, Logan 23
Bowling Green 34, Maumee 30
Bryan 48, Defiance Tinora 35
CSG 58, Cols. Patriot Prep 25
Carey 39, New Riegel 35
Castalia Margaretta 64, Oberlin Firelands 35
Coldwater 41, Celina 18
Cols. Grandview Hts. 56, Johnstown Northridge 51
Columbia Station Columbia 61, Parma Normandy 47
Convoy Crestview 62, Rockford Parkway 34
Copley 75, Medina Highland 30
Defiance Ayersville 62, Gorham Fayette 12
Delphos Jefferson 62, New Bremen 31
Delta 49, Oregon Stritch 22
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Tiffin Columbian 14
Frankfort Adena 64, Southeastern 51
Ft. Loramie 49, Anna 30
Ft. Recovery 43, Union City Mississinawa Valley 38
Greenwich S. Cent. 48, Lucas 25
Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Miller City 31
Haviland Wayne Trace 51, Defiance 19
Heartland Christian 53, Youngs. Liberty 41
Hou 56, Sidney Fairlawn 37
Huron 55, Sandusky 47
Kalida 39, St. Marys Memorial 31
Lakeside Danbury 50, Port Clinton 49
Legacy Christian 65, Day. Miami Valley 38
Malvern 42, Lisbon David Anderson 36
Marietta 61, Martins Ferry 33
Marysville 50, Hilliard Bradley 18
Mayfield 63, Chagrin Falls 34
McDonald 45, Windham 42
Mogadore Field 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 33
Monroe 50, Hamilton 39
Montpelier 46, Edgerton 35
Morral Ridgedale 47, Vanlue 36
Northwood 46, Tontogany Otsego 10
Norwalk St. Paul 48, Sandusky St. Mary 47, OT
Portsmouth 65, Boyd Co., Ky. 39
Rocky River 58, Sandusky Perkins 28
Rootstown 69, Mantua Crestwood 13
S. Point 38, Greenup Co., Ky. 22
Spencerville 49, Delphos St. John's 42
St. Henry 72, Wapakoneta 43
Swanton 37, Millbury Lake 28
Tol. Christian 92, Pioneer N. Central 12
Tol. Ottawa Hills 46, Rossford 36
Van Buren 56, Fostoria 26
Warren JFK 66, Kinsman Badger 53
Wellsville 53, Toronto 13
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/