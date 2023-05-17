X

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Holland Springfield 15, Tiffin Columbian 0

Division II

Akr. Coventry 13, Canal Fulton Northwest 3

Akr. SVSM 6, Copley 5

Alliance Marlington 5, Beloit West Branch 3

Aurora 4, Youngs. Ursuline 0

Canfield 9, Chardon NDCL 0

Lodi Cloverleaf 1, Akr. Springfield 0

Mogadore Field 7, Warren Howland 3

Parma Hts. Holy Name 4, Richfield Revere 3

Region 8

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 8, Tipp City Tippecanoe 5

Greenville 11, Franklin Bishop Fenwick 0

Marengo Highland 6, Granville 5, 9 innings

Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Caledonia River Valley 3

Spring. Kenton Ridge 7, St. Paris Graham 0

Division III

Region 9

Akr. Manchester 9, Creston Norwayne 2

Canfield South Range 17, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0

Cortland Lakeview 7, Columbiana 6

Jeromesville Hillsdale 14, Apple Creek Waynedale 1

LaGrange Keystone 3, West Salem Northwestern 0

Poland Seminary 10, Brookfield 3

Warren Champion 15, Wickliffe 0

Wooster Triway 7, Loudonville 1

Region 10

Sherwood Fairview 4, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Van Buren 2, Coldwater 1

Division IV

Region 14

Plymouth 8, Monroeville 6

Region 15

Danville 9, Sugar Grove Berne Union 5

Newark Cath. 9, Mechanicsburg 4

Region 16

Covington 14, Tri-County North 0

DeGraff Riverside 4, Ansonia 1

Ft. Loramie 5, Houston 1

Russia 13, Newton Local 1

