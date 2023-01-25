X
Dark Mode Toggle

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Circleville 48

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Tiffin Calvert 27

Bellevue 41, Castalia Margaretta 35

Belmont Union Local 60, Cle. John Marshall 42

Bridgeport 42, Hundred, W.Va. 28

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 48, Hamilton New Miami 29

Cin. Princeton 72, Fairfield 39

Cols. Africentric 66, Cols. Eastmoor 26

Cols. Mifflin 66, North Intl 63

Cols. Whetstone 76, Cols. Centennial 43

Convoy Crestview 46, Lima Shawnee 37

Cornerstone Christian 55, Ashtabula Lakeside 12

Defiance Tinora 42, Montpelier 30

Delaware Christian 28, Liberty Christian Academy 17

Delaware Hayes 59, Westerville N. 47

Dola Hardin Northern 40, N. Baltimore 33

Fremont St. Joseph 53, Sandusky St. Mary 29

Garfield Hts. Trinity 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 36

Grove City Cent. Crossing 54, Cols. KIPP 17

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Heritage, Ind. 34

Huron 59, Monroeville 20

Kalida 42, Spencerville 36

Kansas Lakota 44, Gibsonburg 37

Lakeside Danbury 59, New Riegel 27

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43, Hilliard Davidson 42

Liberty Center 54, Hicksville 10

Metamora Evergreen 55, Gorham Fayette 18

Norwalk 56, Milan Edison 27

Pemberville Eastwood 39, Oak Harbor 32

Port Clinton 47, Clyde 35

Rockford Parkway 52, Paulding 10

Sherwood Fairview 59, Miller City 42

Sparta Highland 49, Galion 9

Sugar Grove Berne Union 37, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 32

Swanton 43, Defiance 39

Tiffin Columbian 42, Willard 33

Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Williamsport Westfall 52, New Hope Christian 40

Worthington Christian 54, Cols. School for Girls 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown leaders list many ways to spend nearly $19M in ARPA funds
2
Kroger facing four class-action lawsuits over payroll mistakes
3
Bengals fans who travel for playoffs games: We want to talk to you
4
Here’s what it will cost to see the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship...
5
Escaped inmates arrested in Butler County waive extradition to Missouri
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top