Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 75, Salem 63
Ashville Teays Valley 70, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 60
Atwater Waterloo 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42
Aurora 61, Streetsboro 59, 2OT
Austintown Fitch 57, Youngs. Boardman 47
Batavia Clermont NE 46, Bethel-Tate 34
Beachwood 82, Chesterland W. Geauga 70
Beaver Eastern 75, Waverly 53
Bellaire 66, Lisbon Beaver 56
Belmont Union Local 65, Barnesville 52
Berlin Hiland 53, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35
Bishop Fenwick 70, Monroe 61
Blanchester 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 39
Bloom-Carroll 59, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
Bristol 56, Ashtabula St. John 25
Brookfield 81, Leavittsburg LaBrae 61
Bucyrus 73, Crestline 63
Burton Berkshire 42, Mantua Crestwood 33
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 71, E. Liverpool 57
Caldwell 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 52
Campbell Memorial 54, Warren Champion 45
Canal Winchester 66, Chillicothe 33
Canfield S. Range 51, Cortland Lakeview 33
Carey 53, New Riegel 38
Carrollton 37, Beloit W. Branch 35
Casstown Miami E. 69, DeGraff Riverside 57
Centerburg 52, Marion Pleasant 49
Chagrin Falls 61, Orange 46
Chardon 80, Madison 63
Cin. Oak Hills 38, Cin. Colerain 29
Cin. Princeton 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 60
Cin. Sycamore 51, Hamilton 42
Circleville 46, Baltimore Liberty Union 38
Cols. Beechcroft 53, North Intl 47
Cols. Bexley 54, Cols. Grandview Hts. 51
Cols. DeSales 48, Grove City 45
Cols. Eastmoor 77, Cols. Briggs 65
Cols. KIPP 57, Dublin Scioto 51
Cols. Northland 66, Cols. Whetstone 59
Cols. Upper Arlington 75, Galloway Westland 41
Columbiana 47, Hanoverton United 43
Copley 66, Peninsula Woodridge 55
Cortland Maplewood 58, Kinsman Badger 56
Coshocton 77, Byesville Meadowbrook 51
Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Lorain Clearview 43
Dalton 76, West Salem Northwestern 40
Day. Carroll 67, Wilmington 39
Day. Chaminade Julienne 71, Cin. La Salle 65
Delphos Jefferson 59, Ft. Jennings 46
Delphos St. John's 48, Van Wert 45
Delta 69, W. Unity Hilltop 31
Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 46
East 58, Cols. Centennial 48
Eastlake North 81, Mayfield 73
Elyria Cath. 86, Amherst Steele 63
Fostoria 65, Elmore Woodmore 53
Fredericktown 66, Marion Elgin 51
Galion Northmor 57, Bucyrus Wynford 53
Garrettsville Garfield 69, Youngs. Liberty 50
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 43
Heath 44, Newark Licking Valley 31
Holland Springfield 64, Sylvania Southview 62
Horizon Science 75, Howard E. Knox 52
Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 38
Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Day. Meadowdale 36
Ironton 52, Chesapeake 50
Jefferson Area 51, Girard 35
Johnstown 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48
Johnstown Northridge 44, Granville 34
Kirtland 54, Middlefield Cardinal 49, 2OT
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 34, Sugar Grove Berne Union 27
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 61, Westerville Cent. 49
Lewistown Indian Lake 77, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35
Lexington 94, Galion 79
Liberty Christian Academy 42, Granville Christian 41
Lima Sr. 52, Tol. Whitmer 46
Lisbon David Anderson 61, Racine Southern 56
Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Ravenna SE 54
London Madison Plains 63, Spring. Greenon 26
Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Strasburg-Franklin 37
Lowellville 69, McDonald 31
Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 57, OT
Malvern 72, E. Can. 47
Maple Hts. 63, Lorain 57
Martins Ferry 70, Shadyside 62
Mason 71, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 68, OT
Massillon 49, New Philadelphia 47
McArthur Vinton County 58, Athens 48
McConnelsville Morgan 54, Thornville Sheridan 53
Metamora Evergreen 60, Edon 49
Middletown 52, Fairfield 48
Milford Center Fairbanks 52, Spring. NE 39
Monroeville 55, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25
Mowrystown Whiteoak 70, Piketon 48
Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Batavia 61
New Albany 74, Worthington Kilbourne 61
New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Spring. Shawnee 45
New Concord John Glenn 72, Warsaw River View 51
New Lexington 37, Crooksville 24
New Middletown Spring. 56, Berlin Center Western Reserve 35
Oak Harbor 63, Sandusky St. Mary 46
Ontario 65, Ashland Crestview 62, OT
Pandora-Gilboa 46, Columbus Grove 43
Perry 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 60
Piqua 59, Riverside Stebbins 46
Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, Bellefontaine 38
Poland Seminary 70, Struthers 60
Rayland Buckeye 76, Bridgeport 43
Richmond Edison 72, Jefferson County Christian 37
Rocky River Lutheran W. 70, Independence 25
Rossford 58, Pemberville Eastwood 30
STVM 50, Akr. Hoban 44
Sandusky 79, Oberlin 43
Seaman N. Adams 55, Peebles 52
Sebring McKinley 44, Mineral Ridge 41
Seton 69, Trinity at Meadowview, Va. 43
Smithville 53, Creston Norwayne 47
South 69, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56
Swanton 57, Oregon Clay 42
Tontogany Otsego 62, Millbury Lake 47
Troy 77, Sidney 58
Urbana 55, Richwood N. Union 39
Vienna Mathews 58, Southington Chalker 50
Vincent Warren 57, Beverly Ft. Frye 32
W. Carrollton 20, Vandalia Butler 16
Warren Howland 42, Warren Harding 41
Warren JFK 72, Cle. Cent. Cath. 54
Weir, W.Va. 53, Wintersville Indian Creek 34
Wellsville 71, E. Palestine 37
Westerville N. 53, Bishop Watterson 43
Westerville S. 66, Thomas Worthington 50
Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 44
Wickliffe 73, Orwell Grand Valley 68, OT
Williamsburg 56, Felicity-Franklin 46
Willoughby S. 55, Chagrin Falls Kenston 54
Youngs. Mooney 66, Youngs. East 42
Youngs. Ursuline 66, Youngs. Chaney High School 54
Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Leetonia 14
Zanesville 78, Hebron Lakewood 50
Zanesville Maysville 78, Philo 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/