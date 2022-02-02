Hamburger icon
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 82, Pioneer N. Central 30

Ashland Crestview 57, Mansfield Christian 54

Athens 61, Pomeroy Meigs 46

Atwater Waterloo 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 60

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 52, Kansas Lakota 41

Bellaire 79, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46

Belmont Union Local 66, Barnesville 48

Beloit W. Branch 48, Can. South 39

Berlin Hiland 63, Magnolia Sandy Valley 32

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42

Bishop Ready 61, Marion Pleasant 31

Blanchester 65, Bethel-Tate 57

Bloomdale Elmwood 57, Fostoria 47

Botkins 63, Sidney Fairlawn 34

Brooklyn 58, Garfield Hts. Trinity 54

Burton Berkshire 48, Mantua Crestwood 26

Byesville Meadowbrook 66, New Concord John Glenn 53

Campbell Memorial 71, Warren Champion 29

Canal Fulton Northwest 58, Akr. Coventry 38

Carrollton 62, Alliance 54

Casstown Miami E. 64, DeGraff Riverside 53

Centerburg 55, Cols. Wellington 50

Chagrin Falls 54, Orange 41

Chardon 71, Madison 64

Chesterland W. Geauga 79, Beachwood 23

Cin. McNicholas 48, Cin. Purcell Marian 21

Cin. Riverview East 76, Cin. Oyler 50

Cin. Sycamore 44, Fairfield 43

Cin. Wyoming 51, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48

Circleville 71, Sugar Grove Berne Union 33

Circleville Logan Elm 57, Chillicothe 34

Cle. Benedictine 81, Grand River Academy 75

Cle. John Adams 61, Cle. JFK 38

Clyde 68, Sandusky Perkins 62

Cols. Beechcroft 89, Cols. Linden-McKinley 67

Cols. Eastmoor 65, Cols. Marion-Franklin 46

Cols. Franklin Hts. 55, Dublin Scioto 37

Cols. Northland 67, Cols. Whetstone 36

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32

Columbia Station Columbia 76, Bay Village Bay 69

Columbiana 41, Hanoverton United 35

Columbus Grove 40, Pandora-Gilboa 37

Creston Norwayne 91, West Salem Northwestern 60

Day. Christian 45, New Lebanon Dixie 42

Day. Oakwood 65, Eaton 64

Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Bishop Watterson 45

Delphos Jefferson 52, Ft. Jennings 48

Delta 66, W. Unity Hilltop 24

Dover 73, Marietta 32

Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Warsaw River View 27

Dublin Jerome 66, Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, OT

E. Liverpool 71, Oak Glen, W.Va. 41

Edgerton 49, Gorham Fayette 30

Elyria Cath. 55, Avon 47

Euclid 84, Painesville Riverside 80

Fairview 68, Cle. Cent. Cath. 63

Findlay 66, Tol. Cent. Cath. 56

Gahanna Lincoln 69, Reynoldsburg 45

Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Streetsboro 33

Geneva 64, Ashtabula Lakeside 42

Genoa Area 63, Elmore Woodmore 30

Girard 48, Hubbard 38

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 31

Goshen 56, Wilmington 44

Grafton Midview 68, Oberlin Firelands 45

Green 58, Can. McKinley 53

Greenfield McClain 73, McArthur Vinton County 57

Grove City Christian 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 51

Heartland Christian 66, Kinsman Badger 51

Heath 62, Pataskala Licking Hts. 45

Hilliard Davidson 43, Grove City 34

Howard E. Knox 56, Granville Christian 38

Jackson Center 47, Coldwater 36

Jefferson Area 74, Niles McKinley 59

Johnstown 49, Newark Licking Valley 45

Kettering Alter 75, Trenton Edgewood 48

Kettering Fairmont 66, Bishop Fenwick 54

Lakewood 50, Parma Hts. Holy Name 46

Lancaster 72, Galloway Westland 42

Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Logan 50

Leavittsburg LaBrae 76, Brookfield 68

Lebanon 53, Cin. Winton Woods 46

Leesburg Fairfield 64, RULH 46

Legacy Christian 46, Day. Miami Valley 28

Leipsic 69, Arcadia 30

Lewis Center Olentangy 59, Dublin Coffman 48

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 71, Thomas Worthington 57

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 83, Cin. Princeton 70

Lima Sr. 57, Tol. St. Francis 56

Lisbon David Anderson 60, Racine Southern 54

London 69, Spring. Shawnee 63

Lorain 53, Maple Hts. 45

Louisville 77, Orrville 31

Louisville Aquinas 80, Warren JFK 40

Lowellville 56, McDonald 40

Lucasville Valley 65, Portsmouth W. 51

Lynchburg-Clay 47, Piketon 46

Malvern 63, Bowerston Conotton Valley 31

Marion Elgin 71, Fredericktown 24

Marysville 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48

Mason 61, Hamilton 58

Mason Co., Ky. 71, Sardinia Eastern Brown 65

Massillon Jackson 64, Massillon Perry 23

Mayfield 70, Eastlake North 57

McConnelsville Morgan 84, Crooksville 67

Mechanicsburg 46, Waynesfield-Goshen 29

Medina 60, Olmsted Falls 48

Medina Buckeye 52, Avon Lake 49

Medina Highland 48, Wadsworth 40

Metamora Evergreen 42, Edon 37

Middlefield Cardinal 55, Kirtland 34

Milford Center Fairbanks 34, S. Charleston SE 31

Millersburg W. Holmes 58, Mansfield Sr. 50

Mineral Ridge 62, Sebring McKinley 55

Minford 77, New Boston Glenwood 49

Monroeville 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49

Mowrystown Whiteoak 67, Manchester 48

Mt. Orab Western Brown 67, New Richmond 53

New Lexington 57, Philo 37

New London 38, Loudonville 35

New Middletown Spring. 55, Berlin Center Western Reserve 41

Newark Cath. 48, Zanesville 45

Newton Falls 55, Columbiana Crestview 37

Old Fort 80, Lakeside Danbury 50

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Hebron Lakewood 21

Pemberville Eastwood 65, Rossford 38

Perry 85, Ashtabula Edgewood 42

Pickerington Cent. 52, New Albany 37

Pickerington N. 42, Newark 35

Plain City Jonathan Alder 50, New Carlisle Tecumseh 41

Poland Seminary 48, Canfield S. Range 32

Proctorville Fairland 79, Ironton Rock Hill 45

Ravenna SE 71, Lodi Cloverleaf 63

Rayland Buckeye 83, Bridgeport 37

Reading 56, Cin. Finneytown 42

Richmond Hts. 84, Gates Mills Hawken 47

Richwood N. Union 73, Spring. NW 47

Rocky River Lutheran W. 72, Independence 44

S. Webster 44, McDermott Scioto NW 31

Salineville Southern 80, Belpre 62

Seaman N. Adams 58, Peebles 40

Sheffield Brookside 74, Cuyahoga Hts. 64

Shekinah Christian 48, Liberty Christian Academy 39

Sherwood Fairview 41, Stryker 35

Sidney 55, Troy 51

St. Clairsville 92, John Marshall, W.Va. 78

Stewart Federal Hocking 66, Waterford 57

Struthers 80, Cortland Lakeview 52

Sugarcreek Garaway 60, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 52

Sullivan Black River 66, Lorain Clearview 49

Sunbury Big Walnut 51, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Thornville Sheridan 55, Zanesville Maysville 49

Tiffin Calvert 51, Sandusky St. Mary 32

Tol. Rogers 76, Tol. Waite 47

Twinsburg 68, Aurora 53

Uniontown Lake 48, Can. Glenoak 45

Urbana 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 49

Vanlue 61, Fremont St. Joseph 50

Vienna Mathews 61, Bristol 54

Vincent Warren 67, Ripley, W.Va. 45

W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Cin. Colerain 41

W. Liberty-Salem 48, London Madison Plains 32

Warren Howland 48, Warren Harding 45

Washington C.H. 65, Jackson 51

Wauseon 48, Bryan 39

Waverly 73, Beaver Eastern 32

Wellsville 84, E. Palestine 59

Westerville Cent. 55, Hilliard Darby 47

Westerville N. 65, Canal Winchester 60, OT

Westerville S. 60, Delaware Hayes 38

Williamsburg 80, Lees Creek E. Clinton 48

Williamsport Westfall 48, London Madison Plains 38

Willoughby S. 53, Chagrin Falls Kenston 37

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35

Windham 86, Cortland Maplewood 51

Wintersville Indian Creek 65, Toronto 53

Wooster 55, Copley 52

Yellow Springs 57, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 37

Youngs. Boardman 60, Austintown Fitch 56

Youngs. Chaney High School 70, Youngs. Ursuline 65

Youngs. Liberty 59, Garrettsville Garfield 55

Youngs. Mooney 65, Youngs. East 23

Youngs. Valley Christian 50, Leetonia 32

Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, Coshocton 49

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 73, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

