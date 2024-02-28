Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Celina 61, Van Wert 41

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 86, Akr. Ellet 38

Lyndhurst Brush 66, Lakewood 42

Mentor 49, Louisville 44

Rocky River 51, Youngs. Boardman 42

Rocky River Magnificat 58, Westlake 27

Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Austintown-Fitch 39

Uniontown Lake 49, Medina Highland 40

Region 2=

Massillon Jackson 37, Avon Lake 25

Olmsted Falls 51, Brunswick 26

Solon 65, Strongsville 63

Region 4=

Cin. Winton Woods 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46

Kings Mills Kings 58, Cin. West Clermont 42

Mason 67, Goshen 34

Division II=

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 73, St. Paris Graham 30

Day. Thurgood Marshall 72, Bellefontaine 64, 3OT

Division III=

Region 12=

Kettering Alter 58, Middletown Madison 40

Versailles 53, Waynesville 47

Division IV=

Region 15=

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41, Danville 31

Newark Cath. 51, Mt Gilead 25

Region 16=

Fayetteville-Perry 47, Franklin Middletown Christian 25

Legacy Christian 38, RULH 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

