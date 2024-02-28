Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Celina 61, Van Wert 41
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Hoban 86, Akr. Ellet 38
Lyndhurst Brush 66, Lakewood 42
Mentor 49, Louisville 44
Rocky River 51, Youngs. Boardman 42
Rocky River Magnificat 58, Westlake 27
Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Austintown-Fitch 39
Uniontown Lake 49, Medina Highland 40
Region 2=
Massillon Jackson 37, Avon Lake 25
Olmsted Falls 51, Brunswick 26
Solon 65, Strongsville 63
Region 4=
Cin. Winton Woods 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46
Kings Mills Kings 58, Cin. West Clermont 42
Mason 67, Goshen 34
Division II=
Region 8=
Day. Carroll 73, St. Paris Graham 30
Day. Thurgood Marshall 72, Bellefontaine 64, 3OT
Division III=
Region 12=
Kettering Alter 58, Middletown Madison 40
Versailles 53, Waynesville 47
Division IV=
Region 15=
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41, Danville 31
Newark Cath. 51, Mt Gilead 25
Region 16=
Fayetteville-Perry 47, Franklin Middletown Christian 25
Legacy Christian 38, RULH 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/