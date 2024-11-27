Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 40, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37

Amherst Steele 49, Oberlin 29

Ansonia 62, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 39

Antwerp 55, Edon 38

Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Jeromesville Hillsdale 23

Arcadia 34, Arlington 29

Archbold 47, Pemberville Eastwood 27

Ashland Mapleton 37, Wellington 36

Attica Seneca E. 58, Lakeside Danbury 52

Avon 59, Parma Padua 52

Beaver 44, Wellsville 28

Bellbrook 70, Trenton Edgewood 18

Bellevue 62, Elyria Cath. 44

Bellville Clear Fork 55, Lexington 41

Belmont Union Local 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34

Beloit W. Branch 48, Minerva 38

Berlin Center Western Reserve 44, Bristol 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34

Bishop Fenwick 54, Cin. Anderson 46

Bishop Watterson 61, Cols. Northland 26

Botkins 39, New Knoxville 37, OT

Bryan 47, Defiance Tinora 42

Caldwell 50, Barnesville 49

Campbell Memorial 25, E. Palestine 20

Canfield 67, Youngs. Ursuline 47

Castalia Margaretta 54, Oberlin Firelands 17

Centerburg 48, Johnstown Northridge 35

Centerville 66, St. Paris Graham 33

Cin. McNicholas 60, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21

Circleville 47, Bloom-Carroll 37

Circleville Logan Elm 60, Southeastern 51

Coldwater 31, Celina 26

Cols. DeSales 59, Thomas Worthington 57

Columbiana Crestview 70, Warren Howland 39

Columbus Grove 54, Elida 31

Convoy Crestview 54, Rockford Parkway 23

Copley 67, Tallmadge 41

DeGraff Riverside 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 44, CSG 27

Delaware Christian 59, Marion Elgin 29

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Dublin Scioto 37

Delphos Jefferson 33, New Bremen 24

Dublin Coffman 60, New Albany 54

E. Liverpool 35, Cambridge 32

Elmore Woodmore 64, Genoa 59

Fairfield Christian 56, Millersport 37

Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Bloomdale Elmwood 36

Fostoria 48, Van Buren 45

Franklin Furnace Green 48, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Ft. Jennings 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 23

Ft. Loramie 69, Houston 17

Fuchs Mizrachi 61, Painesville Harvey 44

Gahanna Lincoln 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 27

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44

Gorham Fayette 35, Defiance Ayersville 29

Grove City 50, Dresden Tri-Valley 46

Grove City Cent. Crossing 48, Washington C.H. 41

Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Miller City 57

Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Defiance 24

Hicksville 47, Continental 33

Hilliard Bradley 40, Ashville Teays Valley 31

Hilliard Darby 65, Canal Winchester 48

Howard E. Knox 43, Heath 36

Independence 53, Kirtland 50

Ironton 71, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42

Jackson Center 43, Anna 40

Johnstown 36, Philo 24

Kalida 43, St Marys 41, OT

LaGrange Keystone 71, Rocky River Lutheran W. 51

Lakewood 38, Bay (OH) 32

Lancaster Fairfield Union 73, Baltimore Liberty Union 37

Leipsic 42, Ada 33

Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Akr. Springfield 36

Lore City Buckeye Trail 70, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Loveland 45, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 32

Macedonia Nordonia 51, Wooster 34

Maria Stein Marion Local 60, Lima Shawnee 26

Marion Pleasant 59, Bucyrus Wynford 43

Marysville 59, Westerville Cent. 42

Mason 77, Morrow Little Miami 47

Massillon Tuslaw 49, Dover 40

Mayfield 60, Chagrin Falls 53

McComb 57, Vanlue 20

McDonald 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 14

Millbury Lake 43, Swanton 23

Mogadore Field 60, Peninsula Woodridge 25

Montpelier 53, Edgerton 33

Morral Ridgedale 44, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 7

Mt Gilead 61, Lucas 33

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52, Pandora-Gilboa 38

Mt. Vernon 49, Mansfield Madison 40

N. Baltimore 46, Crestline 18

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Plymouth 18

New Paris National Trail 35, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 24

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, Bucyrus 42

Norton 62, Ravenna 17

Norwalk 58, Gibsonburg 47

Oak Harbor 46, Kansas Lakota 27

Ottoville 58, Van Wert Lincolnview 15

Painesville Riverside 38, Perry 33

Paulding 45, Liberty Center 25

Perrysburg 62, Sylvania Southview 19

Pickerington N. 55, Lancaster 46

Pioneer N. Central 31, Tol. Christian 26

Rocky River 52, Sandusky Perkins 48

Rootstown 70, Columbia Station Columbia 69

Russia 49, Sidney Fairlawn 15

Sardinia Eastern Brown 50, Georgetown 49

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 38, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 35

Shekinah Christian 49, Cols. Horizon 19

Shelby 66, Galion 9

Smithville 46, Doylestown Chippewa 33

Spencerville 32, Delphos St John's 17

Springboro 71, Lebanon 27

St. Henry (OH) 56, Versailles 45

Streetsboro 51, Akr. Coventry 15

Strongsville 69, Shaker Hts. 24

Sugar Grove Berne Union 27, Northside Christian 23

Sycamore Mohawk 57, New Riegel 30

Sylvania Northview 52, Bowling Green 14

Tiffin Columbian 61, Ontario 42

Tol. Ottawa Hills 43, Napoleon 37

Tol. Whitmer 59, Oregon Clay 41

Tontogany Otsego 39, Northwood 35

Troy Christian 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 43

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 57, Coshocton 29

Twinsburg 46, Aurora 33

Vandalia Butler 44, Tipp City Tippecanoe 37

Vermilion 60, Sheffield Brookside 22

Vincent Warren 64, Athens 36

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 53, Bradford 13

W. Liberty-Salem 64, Spring. NE 7

W. Unity Hilltop 42, Pettisville 22

Warren JFK 54, Can. Cent. Cath. 48

Warrensville Hts. 79, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 45, Lewistown Indian Lake 41

Wellston 36, Oak Hill 24

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Hamilton Ross 23

Wilmington 52, Bethel-Tate 33

Wintersville Indian Creek 62, St Clairsville 19

Worthington Christian 51, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, E. Can. 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Portsmouth Clay vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

