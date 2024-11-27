Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 40, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37
Amherst Steele 49, Oberlin 29
Ansonia 62, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 39
Antwerp 55, Edon 38
Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Jeromesville Hillsdale 23
Arcadia 34, Arlington 29
Archbold 47, Pemberville Eastwood 27
Ashland Mapleton 37, Wellington 36
Attica Seneca E. 58, Lakeside Danbury 52
Avon 59, Parma Padua 52
Beaver 44, Wellsville 28
Bellbrook 70, Trenton Edgewood 18
Bellevue 62, Elyria Cath. 44
Bellville Clear Fork 55, Lexington 41
Belmont Union Local 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34
Beloit W. Branch 48, Minerva 38
Berlin Center Western Reserve 44, Bristol 28
Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34
Bishop Fenwick 54, Cin. Anderson 46
Bishop Watterson 61, Cols. Northland 26
Botkins 39, New Knoxville 37, OT
Bryan 47, Defiance Tinora 42
Caldwell 50, Barnesville 49
Campbell Memorial 25, E. Palestine 20
Canfield 67, Youngs. Ursuline 47
Castalia Margaretta 54, Oberlin Firelands 17
Centerburg 48, Johnstown Northridge 35
Centerville 66, St. Paris Graham 33
Cin. McNicholas 60, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21
Circleville 47, Bloom-Carroll 37
Circleville Logan Elm 60, Southeastern 51
Coldwater 31, Celina 26
Cols. DeSales 59, Thomas Worthington 57
Columbiana Crestview 70, Warren Howland 39
Columbus Grove 54, Elida 31
Convoy Crestview 54, Rockford Parkway 23
Copley 67, Tallmadge 41
DeGraff Riverside 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 36
Delaware Buckeye Valley 44, CSG 27
Delaware Christian 59, Marion Elgin 29
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Dublin Scioto 37
Delphos Jefferson 33, New Bremen 24
Dublin Coffman 60, New Albany 54
E. Liverpool 35, Cambridge 32
Elmore Woodmore 64, Genoa 59
Fairfield Christian 56, Millersport 37
Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Bloomdale Elmwood 36
Fostoria 48, Van Buren 45
Franklin Furnace Green 48, Crown City S. Gallia 43
Ft. Jennings 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 23
Ft. Loramie 69, Houston 17
Fuchs Mizrachi 61, Painesville Harvey 44
Gahanna Lincoln 61, Huber Hts. Wayne 27
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44
Gorham Fayette 35, Defiance Ayersville 29
Grove City 50, Dresden Tri-Valley 46
Grove City Cent. Crossing 48, Washington C.H. 41
Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Miller City 57
Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Defiance 24
Hicksville 47, Continental 33
Hilliard Bradley 40, Ashville Teays Valley 31
Hilliard Darby 65, Canal Winchester 48
Howard E. Knox 43, Heath 36
Independence 53, Kirtland 50
Ironton 71, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42
Jackson Center 43, Anna 40
Johnstown 36, Philo 24
Kalida 43, St Marys 41, OT
LaGrange Keystone 71, Rocky River Lutheran W. 51
Lakewood 38, Bay (OH) 32
Lancaster Fairfield Union 73, Baltimore Liberty Union 37
Leipsic 42, Ada 33
Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Akr. Springfield 36
Lore City Buckeye Trail 70, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Loveland 45, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 32
Macedonia Nordonia 51, Wooster 34
Maria Stein Marion Local 60, Lima Shawnee 26
Marion Pleasant 59, Bucyrus Wynford 43
Marysville 59, Westerville Cent. 42
Mason 77, Morrow Little Miami 47
Massillon Tuslaw 49, Dover 40
Mayfield 60, Chagrin Falls 53
McComb 57, Vanlue 20
McDonald 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 14
Millbury Lake 43, Swanton 23
Mogadore Field 60, Peninsula Woodridge 25
Montpelier 53, Edgerton 33
Morral Ridgedale 44, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 7
Mt Gilead 61, Lucas 33
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52, Pandora-Gilboa 38
Mt. Vernon 49, Mansfield Madison 40
N. Baltimore 46, Crestline 18
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Plymouth 18
New Paris National Trail 35, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 24
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, Bucyrus 42
Norton 62, Ravenna 17
Norwalk 58, Gibsonburg 47
Oak Harbor 46, Kansas Lakota 27
Ottoville 58, Van Wert Lincolnview 15
Painesville Riverside 38, Perry 33
Paulding 45, Liberty Center 25
Perrysburg 62, Sylvania Southview 19
Pickerington N. 55, Lancaster 46
Pioneer N. Central 31, Tol. Christian 26
Rocky River 52, Sandusky Perkins 48
Rootstown 70, Columbia Station Columbia 69
Russia 49, Sidney Fairlawn 15
Sardinia Eastern Brown 50, Georgetown 49
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 38, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 35
Shekinah Christian 49, Cols. Horizon 19
Shelby 66, Galion 9
Smithville 46, Doylestown Chippewa 33
Spencerville 32, Delphos St John's 17
Springboro 71, Lebanon 27
St. Henry (OH) 56, Versailles 45
Streetsboro 51, Akr. Coventry 15
Strongsville 69, Shaker Hts. 24
Sugar Grove Berne Union 27, Northside Christian 23
Sycamore Mohawk 57, New Riegel 30
Sylvania Northview 52, Bowling Green 14
Tiffin Columbian 61, Ontario 42
Tol. Ottawa Hills 43, Napoleon 37
Tol. Whitmer 59, Oregon Clay 41
Tontogany Otsego 39, Northwood 35
Troy Christian 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 43
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 57, Coshocton 29
Twinsburg 46, Aurora 33
Vandalia Butler 44, Tipp City Tippecanoe 37
Vermilion 60, Sheffield Brookside 22
Vincent Warren 64, Athens 36
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 53, Bradford 13
W. Liberty-Salem 64, Spring. NE 7
W. Unity Hilltop 42, Pettisville 22
Warren JFK 54, Can. Cent. Cath. 48
Warrensville Hts. 79, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Waynesfield-Goshen 45, Lewistown Indian Lake 41
Wellston 36, Oak Hill 24
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Hamilton Ross 23
Wilmington 52, Bethel-Tate 33
Wintersville Indian Creek 62, St Clairsville 19
Worthington Christian 51, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, E. Can. 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Portsmouth Clay vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/