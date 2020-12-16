X

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 55, Burton Berkshire 38

Ashland 60, Bellville Clear Fork 47

Athens 72, Nelsonville-York 48

Bay Village Bay 48, Elyria Cath. 45

Beaver Eastern 39, S. Webster 34

Belmont Union Local 68, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65

Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, Norwalk 58

Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Dresden Tri-Valley 40

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 117, Corning Miller 23

Cardington-Lincoln 58, Galion Northmor 49

Casstown Miami E. 73, Bradford 46

Centerburg 55, Howard E. Knox 43

Cin. Gamble Montessori 91, Cin. Oyler 63

Cin. La Salle 51, E. Central, Ind. 37

Coshocton 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35

Crestline 68, Jeromesville Hillsdale 63

Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Orwell Grand Valley 40

Delphos St. John's 38, Continental 35

Elmore Woodmore 61, Oak Harbor 51

Frankfort Adena 63, Lucasville Valley 44

Fredericktown 53, Danville 36

Ft. Loramie 47, St. Henry 33

Glouster Trimble 63, Crown City S. Gallia 53

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 43, Magnolia Sandy Valley 37

Greenwich S. Cent. 70, Plymouth 46

Hannibal River 81, Bridgeport 65

Ironton 56, Chesapeake 52, OT

Kettering Alter 68, Wilmington 64

Kings Mills Kings 45, Trenton Edgewood 39

Lakewood St. Edward 68, Lyndhurst Brush 64

Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Circleville Logan Elm 39

Legacy Christian 58, Day. Christian 54, OT

Lewis Center Olentangy 77, Caledonia River Valley 66

Lima Shawnee 77, Lima Perry 47

Lima Sr. 47, Tol. St. John's 41

Lisbon David Anderson 64, Leetonia 30

London Madison Plains 49, Spring. Greenon 41

Massillon Jackson 66, N. Can. Hoover 50

Massillon Tuslaw 77, Doylestown Chippewa 58

McArthur Vinton County 85, Bidwell River Valley 41

McConnelsville Morgan 64, Crooksville 59

Medina Buckeye 48, Lakewood 46

Miamisburg 56, Beavercreek 46

Milford 72, Loveland 53

Monroe 63, Oxford Talawanda 52

Mt. Gilead 83, Sparta Highland 78

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, McComb 45

Navarre Fairless 47, E. Can. 39

New Philadelphia 53, Louisville 52

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, New Riegel 28

Ontario 59, Willard 54

Parma Hts. Holy Name 51, Rocky River 40

Perry 79, Chardon NDCL 61

Plain City Jonathan Alder 58, London 32

Pomeroy Meigs 59, Albany Alexander 42

Port Clinton 65, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41

Ravenna SE 64, Middlefield Cardinal 42

Rayland Buckeye 48, Martins Ferry 46

Richfield Revere 63, Independence 61

Rittman 59, Ashland Mapleton 49

Salem 37, Alliance Marlington 32

Salineville Southern 40, Toronto 38

Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Caldwell 52

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 66, Yellow Springs 40

Springboro 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48

Sugar Grove Berne Union 75, Grove City Christian 49

Sugarcreek Garaway 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58

Thornville Sheridan 48, New Lexington 42

Tol. Christian 60, Convoy Crestview 52

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Malvern 51

Vermilion 99, Oberlin 70

Vincent Warren 56, Beverly Ft. Frye 49

W. Chester Lakota W. 61, Cin. Colerain 49

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 45

Wadsworth 52, N. Royalton 51

Warsaw River View 46, New Concord John Glenn 37

Wellston 51, Belpre 35

Wheelersburg 89, Oak Hill 39

Wooster 63, Millersburg W. Holmes 52

Worthington Christian 70, Jamestown Greeneview 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clayton Northmont vs. Versailles, ppd.

Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Grove City, ccd.

Convoy Crestview vs. Ft. Jennings, ppd.

Groveport-Madison vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Reynoldsburg, ccd.

Maumee vs. Swanton, ppd.

Ottoville vs. Delphos Jefferson, ppd.

Perrysburg vs. Tol. Cent. Cath., ccd.

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ccd.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Cin. NW, ccd.

St. Clairsville vs. Bellaire, ccd.

Trotwood-Madison vs. Cin. Mt. Healthy, ccd.

Westerville Cent. vs. Newark, ppd.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

