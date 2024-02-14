Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Mapleton 39, Andover Pymatuning Valley 30
Bucyrus Wynford 55, Plymouth 19
Cornerstone Christian 43, Independence 39
Defiance Ayersville 58, Continental 25
Dola Hardin Northern 39, Lima Temple Christian 36
Edgerton 63, Gorham Fayette 41
Ft. Loramie 53, Maria Stein Marion Local 30
Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Jeromesville Hillsdale 26
Hicksville 41, Pioneer N. Central 18
Kalida 40, Minster 32, OT
Kansas Lakota 46, Oak Harbor 44
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 53, Cincinnati Home School 42
McComb 45, Leipsic 26
Oregon Stritch 44, Tol. Woodward 18
Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Archbold 49
Richmond Hts. 42, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 34
Rockford Parkway 36, Spencerville 29
Russell, Ky. 52, Portsmouth 48
W. Unity Hilltop 42, Antwerp 30
Westerville S. 51, Westerville Cent. 42
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 8=
Cin. McNicholas 84, Cin. Woodward 56
