Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Mapleton 39, Andover Pymatuning Valley 30

Bucyrus Wynford 55, Plymouth 19

Cornerstone Christian 43, Independence 39

Defiance Ayersville 58, Continental 25

Dola Hardin Northern 39, Lima Temple Christian 36

Edgerton 63, Gorham Fayette 41

Ft. Loramie 53, Maria Stein Marion Local 30

Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Jeromesville Hillsdale 26

Hicksville 41, Pioneer N. Central 18

Kalida 40, Minster 32, OT

Kansas Lakota 46, Oak Harbor 44

Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 53, Cincinnati Home School 42

McComb 45, Leipsic 26

Oregon Stritch 44, Tol. Woodward 18

Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Archbold 49

Richmond Hts. 42, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 34

Rockford Parkway 36, Spencerville 29

Russell, Ky. 52, Portsmouth 48

W. Unity Hilltop 42, Antwerp 30

Westerville S. 51, Westerville Cent. 42

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 8=

Cin. McNicholas 84, Cin. Woodward 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

