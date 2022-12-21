dayton-daily-news logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 66, E. Palestine 36

Alliance 68, Peninsula Woodridge 47

Arcanum 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Archbold 49, Sherwood Fairview 34

Barberton 43, Akr. Firestone 42

Beaver Eastern 96, Lucasville Valley 92, OT

Beavercreek 70, Miamisburg 61, OT

Bellaire 72, Barnesville 48

Belmont Union Local 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 36

Berea-Midpark 62, Grafton Midview 46

Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, Mineral Ridge 57

Brookville 58, Eaton 51

Bucyrus 71, Morral Ridgedale 63, OT

Bucyrus Wynford 69, Plymouth 45

Campbell Memorial 51, Garrettsville Garfield 47

Can. Glenoak 49, Austintown Fitch 48

Casstown Miami E. 84, DeGraff Riverside 51

Cedarville 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 38

Centerburg 55, Cardington-Lincoln 41

Centerville 58, Kettering Fairmont 38

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 67, Cin. Purcell Marian 57

Cin. Woodward 55, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Cols. Independence 74, Cols. Eastmoor 51

Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, West 46

Columbiana 72, Richmond Edison 39

Columbiana Crestview 60, Warren Champion 43

Day. Christian 69, Legacy Christian 58

Delta 51, Metamora Evergreen 32

Eastside, Ind. 50, Edon 26

Fairfield 66, Lynchburg-Clay 60

Fayetteville-Perry 70, Greenfield McClain 54

Fredericktown 55, Galion Northmor 47

Girard 57, Cortland Lakeview 43

Green 59, Akr. Ellet 39

Hannibal River 59, Rayland Buckeye 37

Hanoverton United 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 38

Heartland Christian 45, Leetonia 29

Lakeside Danbury 59, Fremont St. Joseph 47

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48

Leavittsburg LaBrae 59, Newton Falls 54

Leesburg Fairfield 66, Lynchburg-Clay 60

Linsly, W.Va. 67, Beverly Ft. Frye 39

Louisville 57, Warren Howland 47

Lowellville 47, New Middletown Spring. 33

Malvern 65, E. Can. 43

Martins Ferry 90, Shadyside 66

Middletown 69, Trenton Edgewood 24

Miller City 70, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 65, OT

Minford 65, S. Webster 46

Mowrystown Whiteoak 57, RULH 54, OT

Mt. Gilead 52, Howard E. Knox 42

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, McDonald 40

New Madison Tri-Village 69, Ansonia 48

North Intl 59, East 42

Oregon Stritch 47, Paulding 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Liberty Center 45

Parma Hts. Holy Name 69, Parma Padua 32

Perrysburg 67, Wauseon 32

Poland Seminary 50, Niles McKinley 37

Ravenna SE 59, Windham 58

Richwood N. Union 59, Milford Center Fairbanks 50

Shelby 70, Caledonia River Valley 56

Spring. Cath. Cent. 51, Spring. Shawnee 49

St. Clairsville 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 56

Steubenville 68, Weir, W.Va. 64

Stewart Federal Hocking 81, Waterford 63

Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41

Struthers 67, Hubbard 32

Sugarcreek Garaway 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39

Swanton 47, Stryker 42

Sylvania Northview 65, Adrian, Mich. 47

Tallmadge 67, Youngs. Boardman 52

Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Findlay 33

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49

Urbana 63, S. Charleston SE 52

W. Carrollton 71, Sidney 54

W. Unity Hilltop 49, N. Baltimore 43

Warren JFK 79, Bristol 47

Westerville S. 65, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62

Youngs. Chaney High School 51, STVM 32

Youngs. Liberty 73, Brookfield 62

Youngs. Ursuline 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 50

Zanesville Maysville 53, New Lexington 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

