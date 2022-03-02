Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Cle. St. Joseph 65, Akr. Hoban 58, OT
Dublin Coffman 51, Pickerington Cent. 41
Mason 60, Cin. Winton Woods 43
Massillon Jackson 49, Green 41
Mt. Notre Dame 62, Cin. Princeton 50
Reynoldsburg 72, Gahanna Lincoln 48
Tol. Start 44, Medina Highland 35
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Olmsted Falls 66
Division II=
Regional Semifinal=
Bishop Hartley 47, Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, 2OT
Hamilton Badin 51, Eaton 44
Kettering Alter 39, Granville 36
Norton 36, Beloit W. Branch 31
Salem 33, Canal Fulton Northwest 26
Shelby 35, Copley 33
Thornville Sheridan 41, New Concord John Glenn 40
Vincent Warren 43, Dresden Tri-Valley 42
