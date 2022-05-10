dayton-daily-news logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 3

Cols. Bishop Watterson 19, Canal Winchester 0

Grove City 24, Cols. Briggs 0

Logan 8, Hilliard Davidson 4

Marion Harding 22, Cols. West 0

New Albany 13, Cols. St. Francis DeSales 0

Pickerington Central 18, Cols. Independence 1

Pickerington North 20, Cols. Eastmoor 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 14, Worthington Kilbourne 10

Thomas Worthington 10, Cols. Whetstone 0

Upper Arlington 17, Cols. Northland 0

Westerville North 18, Cols. Mifflin 0

Division II
Region 5

Alliance 13, Youngs. East 0

Ashtabula Edgewood 10, Ravenna 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 22, Akr. Buchtel 0

Chardon NDCL 6, Cortland Lakeview 5, 9 innings

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 16, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 12

Gates Mills Hawken 21, Cle. JFK 0

Geneva 11, Painesville Harvey 1

Girard 16, Niles McKinley 0

Lorain Clearview 12, Fairview Park Fairview 1

Perry 9, Chesterland West Geauga 2

Poland Seminary 10, Youngs. Chaney 0

Ravenna Southeast 10, Salem 2

Streetsboro 7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 0

Struthers 6, Jefferson Area 5

Region 6

Bellville Clear Fork 10, Norwalk 0

Celina 13, Van Wert 2

Galion 12, Vermillion 6

Oberlin Firelands 2, Cle. Glenville 0

Port Clinton 6, Sandusky Perkins 2

Rossford 16, Tol. Woodward 0

Region 7

Chillicothe Unioto 8, Chillicothe 5

Thornville Sheridan 8, Pomeroy Meigs 2

Waverly 8, McArthur Vinton County 2

Region 8

Batavia 11, Cin. Wyoming 2

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 18, Day. Carroll 0

Brookville 21, Dayton Oakwood 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3, New Richmond 2

Greenville 14, Trotwood Madison 0

St. Paris Graham 8, Spring. NW 5

Division III
Region 9

Creston Norwayne 21, Cle. International 0

East Palestine 16, Campbell Memorial 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 8, Mantua Crestwood 0

Hanoverton United 10, Conneaut 0

Independence 3, Wellington 1

Navarre Fairless 13, Smithville 3

New Middletown Springfield 7, Garrettsville Garfield 5

Newton Falls 10, Burton Berkshire 0

Oberlin 13, Cle. VASJ 3

Orwell Grand Valley 7, Leavittsburg LaBrae 5

Rootstown 4, Youngs. Liberty 0

Region 10

Archbold 15, Delta 5

Bloomdale-Elmwood 15, Ottawa Glandorf 1

Carey 10, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Harrod Allen East 10, Hamler Patrick Henry 0

Huron 9, Ashland Crestview 5

Liberty Center 12, Northwood 7

Metamora Evergreen 12, Montpelier 0

Millbury Lake 4, Elmore Woodmore 0

Paulding 10, Delphos Jefferson 6

Sherwood Fairview 12, Fostoria 2

Willard 17, Collins Western Reserve 5

Region 11

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 8, Chillicothe Huntington 4

South Point 17, Minford 2

Stewart Federal Hocking 12, Piketon 3

Winchester Eastern 13, Lynchburg-Clay 3

Region 12

Mount Gilead 7, Marion Pleasant 5

Division IV
Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 6, Hannibal River 3

Caldwell 10, Bridgeport 0

New Matamoras-Frontier 5, Beallsville 2

Newcomerstown 5, Sarahsville Shenandoah 3

Shadyside 6, Bellaire 3

Strasburg-Franklin 12, Malvern 0

Toronto 5, Woodsfield Monroe Central 4

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 12, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 1

Region 16

DeGraff Riverside 3, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Ft. Loramie 11, Spring. Cath. Central 0

Houston 12, Jackson Center 2

Mechanicburg 10, Legacy Christian 0

