Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Championships=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Brunswick 53, Can. Glenoak 46
Division IV=
Berlin Hiland 52, Northside Christian 32
Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Old Fort 44
Richmond Hts. 87, Attica Seneca E. 37
Russia 71, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 20
Tol. Christian 51, Pandora-Gilboa 43
Troy Christian 57, Jackson Center 47
Warren JFK 75, Dalton 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Former Catholic Central teacher indicted on sexual battery against...
2
Man found dead in Middletown was hit by train accidentally, according...
3
Amber Alert canceled for mother, daughter staying in West Chester
4
Hamilton’s ‘iconic’ St. Patrick’s Day festivities celebrate community...
5
3 vie to compete against Congressman Davidson in 8th District race