Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Clark Montessori 61, Williamsburg 41
Napoleon 62, Sandusky Perkins 55
Tontogany Otsego 49, Bellevue 47
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Newark 57, Lewis Center Olentangy 46
Pickerington Cent. 71, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 44
Powell Olentangy Liberty 80, Galloway Westland 48
Region 3=
Hayes 70, Grove City 61
Region 4=
Centerville 63, Springfield 43
Cin. Elder 53, Milford (OH) 44
Cin. Oak Hills 63, Cin. Walnut Hills 38
Fairfield 58, Middletown 45
W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Hamilton 60
Division II=
Region 5=
Hudson 54, N. Olmsted 42
Massillon Perry 69, Amherst Steele 60
Massillon Washington 86, Cle. Adams 36
Solon 95, Painesville Riverside 69
Region 6=
Avon 73, Youngs. Boardman 67
Eastlake North 61, Cle. Rhodes 59
Green 46, N. Can. Hoover 34
N. Ridgeville 67, Lakewood 51
N. Royalton 62, Wadsworth 37
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Euclid 50
Region 8=
Cin. Winton Woods 65, Harrison 38
Lima 100, Tol. Waite 53
Loveland 50, Kings Mills Kings 40
Tol. St. Francis 45, Sylvania Northview 39
Toledo St John's Jesuit 71, Findlay 20
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 67, Tol. Start 61
Division III=
Region 10=
Defiance 53, Wapakoneta 48
Lexington 69, Ashland 48
Lima Shawnee 67, Bowling Green 26
Sandusky 72, Mansfield 58
Sylvania Southview 70, Tol. Rogers 48
Tol. Cent. Cath. 76, Fremont Ross 41
Region 11=
Bishop Hartley 65, Cols. Walnut Ridge 53
Cols. DeSales 56, Cols. Bishop Watterson 34
Steubenville 73, Dresden Tri-Valley 60
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 79, Vincent Warren 71
Region 12=
Bellbrook 67, W. Carrollton 59
Cin. Aiken 72, Hamilton Ross 61
Division IV=
Region 13=
Akr. Buchtel 94, Orrville 63
Alliance Marlington 74, Sheffield Brookside 73
Beloit W. Branch 44, Chesterland W. Geauga 39
Canfield 47, Salem 23
Cle. Glenville 85, Lodi Cloverleaf 64
Jefferson Area 57, Bay (OH) 54
Streetsboro def. Peninsula Woodridge, forfeit
Warrensville Hts. 62, Orange 27
Region 14=
Chardon NDCL 59, Oberlin Firelands 43
Elida 52, Lima Bath 38
Gates Mills Hawken 84, Youngs. Ursuline 66
Shelby 60, Upper Sandusky 58
Region 15=
Chillicothe Unioto 60, Lancaster Fairfield Union 44
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, New Concord John Glenn 54
Waverly 51, Jackson 49
Zanesville Maysville 73, E. Liverpool 57
Division V=
Region 17=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 92, Ravenna SE 45
Region 19=
Chesapeake 53, Sardinia Eastern Brown 40
Wheelersburg 45, Proctorville Fairland 43
Region 20=
Camden Preble Shawnee 53, Day. Christian 42
Cin. Seven Hills 67, Batavia Clermont NE 57
Day. Stivers 69, Carlisle 59
Lewistown Indian Lake 52, Waynesville 51
Purcell Marian 66, Cin. Oyler 59
Versailles 67, Milton-Union 38
Division VI=
Region 21=
Campbell Memorial 83, Columbiana 48
Dalton 56, Newton Falls 48
Independence 47, E. Can. 31
Kirtland 69, McDonald 47
Leavittsburg LaBrae 70, New Middletown Spring. 34
Orwell Grand Valley 57, Cuyahoga Hts. 44
Smithville 58, Mogadore 39
Region 23=
Beaver Eastern 66, Reedsville Eastern 62
Berlin Hiland 57, Caldwell 42
Lucasville Valley 41, Portsmouth W. 36
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Malvern 47
Region 24=
Miami Valley Christian Academy 73, Cin. Deer Park 62
Division VII=
Region 27=
Cols. Patriot Prep 73, Millersport 40
Leesburg Fairfield 45, Latham Western 39
Newark Cath. 71, Morral Ridgedale 65
S. Webster 70, Mowrystown Whiteoak 34
Region 28=
Ft. Loramie 48, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 46, OT
Northside Christian 38, Delaware Christian 27
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 60, Newton Local 43
Shekinah Christian 49, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/