Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Clark Montessori 61, Williamsburg 41

Napoleon 62, Sandusky Perkins 55

Tontogany Otsego 49, Bellevue 47

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Newark 57, Lewis Center Olentangy 46

Pickerington Cent. 71, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 44

Powell Olentangy Liberty 80, Galloway Westland 48

Region 3=

Hayes 70, Grove City 61

Region 4=

Centerville 63, Springfield 43

Cin. Elder 53, Milford (OH) 44

Cin. Oak Hills 63, Cin. Walnut Hills 38

Fairfield 58, Middletown 45

W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Hamilton 60

Division II=

Region 5=

Hudson 54, N. Olmsted 42

Massillon Perry 69, Amherst Steele 60

Massillon Washington 86, Cle. Adams 36

Solon 95, Painesville Riverside 69

Region 6=

Avon 73, Youngs. Boardman 67

Eastlake North 61, Cle. Rhodes 59

Green 46, N. Can. Hoover 34

N. Ridgeville 67, Lakewood 51

N. Royalton 62, Wadsworth 37

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Euclid 50

Region 8=

Cin. Winton Woods 65, Harrison 38

Lima 100, Tol. Waite 53

Loveland 50, Kings Mills Kings 40

Tol. St. Francis 45, Sylvania Northview 39

Toledo St John's Jesuit 71, Findlay 20

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 67, Tol. Start 61

Division III=

Region 10=

Defiance 53, Wapakoneta 48

Lexington 69, Ashland 48

Lima Shawnee 67, Bowling Green 26

Sandusky 72, Mansfield 58

Sylvania Southview 70, Tol. Rogers 48

Tol. Cent. Cath. 76, Fremont Ross 41

Region 11=

Bishop Hartley 65, Cols. Walnut Ridge 53

Cols. DeSales 56, Cols. Bishop Watterson 34

Steubenville 73, Dresden Tri-Valley 60

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 79, Vincent Warren 71

Region 12=

Bellbrook 67, W. Carrollton 59

Cin. Aiken 72, Hamilton Ross 61

Division IV=

Region 13=

Akr. Buchtel 94, Orrville 63

Alliance Marlington 74, Sheffield Brookside 73

Beloit W. Branch 44, Chesterland W. Geauga 39

Canfield 47, Salem 23

Cle. Glenville 85, Lodi Cloverleaf 64

Jefferson Area 57, Bay (OH) 54

Streetsboro def. Peninsula Woodridge, forfeit

Warrensville Hts. 62, Orange 27

Region 14=

Chardon NDCL 59, Oberlin Firelands 43

Elida 52, Lima Bath 38

Gates Mills Hawken 84, Youngs. Ursuline 66

Shelby 60, Upper Sandusky 58

Region 15=

Chillicothe Unioto 60, Lancaster Fairfield Union 44

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, New Concord John Glenn 54

Waverly 51, Jackson 49

Zanesville Maysville 73, E. Liverpool 57

Division V=

Region 17=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 92, Ravenna SE 45

Region 19=

Chesapeake 53, Sardinia Eastern Brown 40

Wheelersburg 45, Proctorville Fairland 43

Region 20=

Camden Preble Shawnee 53, Day. Christian 42

Cin. Seven Hills 67, Batavia Clermont NE 57

Day. Stivers 69, Carlisle 59

Lewistown Indian Lake 52, Waynesville 51

Purcell Marian 66, Cin. Oyler 59

Versailles 67, Milton-Union 38

Division VI=

Region 21=

Campbell Memorial 83, Columbiana 48

Dalton 56, Newton Falls 48

Independence 47, E. Can. 31

Kirtland 69, McDonald 47

Leavittsburg LaBrae 70, New Middletown Spring. 34

Orwell Grand Valley 57, Cuyahoga Hts. 44

Smithville 58, Mogadore 39

Region 23=

Beaver Eastern 66, Reedsville Eastern 62

Berlin Hiland 57, Caldwell 42

Lucasville Valley 41, Portsmouth W. 36

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Malvern 47

Region 24=

Miami Valley Christian Academy 73, Cin. Deer Park 62

Division VII=

Region 27=

Cols. Patriot Prep 73, Millersport 40

Leesburg Fairfield 45, Latham Western 39

Newark Cath. 71, Morral Ridgedale 65

S. Webster 70, Mowrystown Whiteoak 34

Region 28=

Ft. Loramie 48, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 46, OT

Northside Christian 38, Delaware Christian 27

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 60, Newton Local 43

Shekinah Christian 49, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
No injuries in Madison Twp. fire, but business a complete loss
2
New St. Vincent de Paul store in Hamilton to create 50 or more jobs
3
King Corona restaurant not coming to Spooky Nook complex in Hamilton
4
Multiple fire departments battling warehouse blaze in Madison Twp.
5
Casual Pint temporarily closed after weekend flooding incident