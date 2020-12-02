Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 41, Botkins 32
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41, Castalia Margaretta 38
Bethel-Tate 51, Cin. Riverview East 42
Bryan 57, Haviland Wayne Trace 31
Bucyrus Wynford 61, Upper Sandusky 39
Cin. Hughes 50, Cin. Woodward 11
Columbus Grove 57, Continental 26
Convoy Crestview 47, Rockford Parkway 43
Delphos Jefferson 45, Antwerp 25
Fayetteville-Perry 48, Batavia 38
Ft. Loramie 87, Jackson Center 20
Glouster Trimble 55, Southeastern 46
Harrod Allen E. 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 48
Kalida 62, Coldwater 47
Liberty Center 27, Holgate 22
Lima Sr. 85, Oregon Clay 25
Maria Stein Marion Local 55, Van Wert 28
McConnelsville Morgan 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 53
Mt. Orab Western Brown 69, Goshen 41
Napoleon 82, Bowling Green 24
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Hamler Patrick Henry 33
Ottoville 47, Ft. Jennings 28
Pataskala Licking Hts. 42, Johnstown 36
Paulding 68, Hicksville 56
Russia 63, Houston 47
Seton 39, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 32
Sherwood Fairview 45, Archbold 30
Tol. Christian 81, Oak Harbor 36
W. Carrollton 56, Greenville 44
W. Unity Hilltop 31, Pioneer N. Central 23
Wauseon 71, Maumee 34
Xenia 71, Fairborn 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Hoban vs. Aurora, ccd.
Ansonia vs. Sidney Fairlawn, ccd.
Bishop Hartley vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, ccd.
Clyde vs. Lexington, ppd. to Dec 5th.
Defiance Ayersville vs. Pettisville, ppd.
Dublin Coffman vs. Hilliard Bradley, ccd.
Elida vs. Spencerville, ppd.
Grove City vs. Galloway Westland, ccd.
Groveport-Madison vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.
Heath vs. Granville, ppd.
Huron vs. Lakeside Danbury, ppd.
Johnstown Northridge vs. Zanesville, ccd.
Latham Western vs. Chillicothe Huntington, ppd.
Marysville vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, ccd.
Northside Christian vs. Shekinah Christian, ccd.
Perrysburg vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ppd.
Reynoldsburg vs. Pickerington Cent., ppd.
Sandusky vs. Mansfield Sr., ppd.
Spring. Greenon vs. London Madison Plains, ppd.
Sunbury Big Walnut vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.
Trinity, W.Va. vs. Bellaire St. John, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/