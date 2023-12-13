Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 73, Ashtabula Lakeside 37

Beachwood 42, Brooklyn 29

Bucyrus Wynford 61, Ashland Crestview 26

Chillicothe Unioto 79, Piketon 38

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 40, Cin. SCPA 3

Cin. Purcell Marian 56, Cooper, Ky. 51

Cols. Centennial 71, Cols. Beechcroft 12

Cols. Walnut Ridge 63, Cols. Africentric 47

Elmore Woodmore 35, Sandusky St. Mary 21

Findlay 52, Sylvania Southview 18

Frankfort Adena 42, Chillicothe Huntington 26

Fredericktown 44, Morral Ridgedale 24

Geneva 54, Painesville Harvey 29

Hamler Patrick Henry 49, McComb 39

Hilliard Bradley 27, Pickerington N. 24

Holgate 33, N. Baltimore 14

Independence 39, Fairview 25

Kansas Lakota 51, Tiffin Calvert 35

Lakeside Danbury 61, Fremont St. Joseph 27

Leipsic 45, Ft. Jennings 34

Lima Shawnee 50, New Knoxville 38

Madison 37, Perry 33

Mantua Crestwood 63, Middlefield Cardinal 24

Milan Edison 65, Crestline 24

Montpelier 46, Edon 44

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 60, Ada 45

Oak Harbor 31, Maumee 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Findlay Liberty-Benton 37

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 52, Zanesville 25

Pioneer N. Central 34, Camden-Frontier, Mich. 24

Spencerville 45, Van Wert 13

Sylvania Northview 61, Napoleon 37

Tol. Bowsher 46, Huron 43

Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Coldwater 46

Utica 45, Heath 34

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62, Bowling Green 33

Wickliffe 37, Kirtland 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Landscaping business owner wins court fight with Ohio AG over cleanup...
2
Affordable rent part of task force recommendations to reduce Clark...
3
Springfield to use reserves to balance 2024 budget
4
Local nonprofit that assists Haitian immigrants dispels myths, urges...
5
What you need to know about frequent flyer programs for airlines
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top