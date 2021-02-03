Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 63, Avon Lake 50
Andrews Osborne Academy 90, Ashtabula St. John 42
Anna 52, Versailles 39
Ashland Crestview 67, Mansfield Christian 58
Avon 63, Westlake 45
Bay Village Bay 75, Parma Normandy 49
Bedford 70, Cle. Hts. 58
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 70, St. Paris Graham 54
Bellevue 38, Port Clinton 34
Bellville Clear Fork 66, Loudonville 44
Belmont Union Local 51, Barnesville 48
Berlin Hiland 61, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50
Bishop Ready 60, Marion Pleasant 43
Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Coshocton 42
Cambridge 47, Zanesville 43
Can. McKinley 81, Green 61
Can. South 58, Beloit W. Branch 51
Casstown Miami E. 47, Ansonia 46
Centerville 89, Trotwood-Madison 71
Chagrin Falls 49, Orange 38
Chardon 83, Eastlake North 64
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 67, Cin. Country Day 48
Cin. Indian Hill 59, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58
Cin. Madeira 63, Cin. Deer Park 55
Cols. DeSales 51, Bishop Hartley 33
Columbus Grove 62, Pandora-Gilboa 46
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 58, Cin. La Salle 30
Creston Norwayne 55, Dalton 52
DeGraff Riverside 70, Willoughby S. 66
Delaware Christian 45, Groveport Madison Christian 38
Delaware Hayes def. Westerville S., forfeit
Delphos St. John's 52, Van Wert 48
Delta 54, W. Unity Hilltop 28
Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Zanesville W. Muskingum 56
Dublin Coffman 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 57
Fairview 85, Elyria Cath. 74
Ft. Jennings 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 36
Gahanna Lincoln 64, Reynoldsburg 50
Garfield Hts. 58, Warrensville Hts. 38
Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 46
Genoa Area 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Grafton Midview 78, N. Olmsted 54
Hamilton 68, Mason 65
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 64, Can. Heritage Christian 19
Hilliard Darby 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41
Hilliard Davidson 63, Grove City 54
Johnstown 72, Newark Licking Valley 36
Kettering Alter 61, Cin. Purcell Marian 42
LaGrange Keystone 86, Columbia Station Columbia 78
Lancaster 60, Galloway Westland 59
Legacy Christian 63, Day. Christian 61
Liberty Center 58, N. Baltimore 34
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 70, Cin. Princeton 53
Lima Sr. 80, Mansfield Sr. 48
Lima Sr. 80, Tol. St. John's 48
Lisbon Beaver 80, Richmond Edison 25
Logan 41, Marietta 37
Lore City Buckeye Trail 48, E. Can. 41
Madison 51, Galion 24
Mantua Crestwood 82, Orwell Grand Valley 67
Marysville 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 26
Mentor 97, Brunswick 91
Metamora Evergreen 34, Edon 31
Milford Center Fairbanks 43, Mechanicsburg 31
Millersburg W. Holmes 59, Wooster Triway 58, 2OT
Monroeville 75, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53
Mowrystown Whiteoak 71, Lynchburg-Clay 55
N. Royalton 56, Cle. Benedictine 45
New Madison Tri-Village 57, New Paris National Trail 34
New Philadelphia 52, Steubenville 40
Newton Falls 58, Brookfield 48
Northwestern, Pa. 60, Conneaut 30
Norwalk 58, Clyde 55
Ontario 76, Bidwell River Valley 64
Parma Hts. Holy Name 58, Medina Buckeye 53
Pataskala Licking Hts. 70, Heath 64
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 79, Hebron Lakewood 39
Peebles 57, W. Union 54
Pemberville Eastwood 56, Elmore Woodmore 42
Pickerington Cent. 61, New Albany 26
Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42
Powell Olentangy Liberty 42, Dublin Jerome 33
Richmond Hts. 79, Independence 60
Richwood N. Union 78, Spring. NW 53
Rossford 70, Fostoria 48
Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 93, Monclova Christian 25
Sandusky Perkins 65, Tiffin Columbian 63
Sarahsville Shenandoah 60, Waterford 42
Shadyside 71, Martins Ferry 24
Shekinah Christian 69, Northside Christian 50
Strasburg-Franklin 60, Newcomerstown 6
Sugarcreek Garaway 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 53
Thomas Worthington 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50
Tol. Christian 43, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37
Twinsburg 56, Aurora 43
Uhrichsville Claymont 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, OT
Uniontown Lake 65, Can. Glenoak 62
Warren JFK 89, Atwater Waterloo 69
Waverly 68, Beaver Eastern 30
Waynesville 65, Carlisle 63, OT
Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Toronto 39
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Hannibal River 40
Wooster 80, Copley 78, OT
Worthington Kilbourne 68, Sunbury Big Walnut 35
Zanesville Maysville 63, Philo 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. New Hope Christian, ppd.
Bucyrus Wynford vs. Crestline, ppd.
Centerburg vs. Sparta Highland, ppd.
Danville vs. Galion Northmor, ppd.
McArthur Vinton County vs. Athens, ppd. to Feb 15th.
Oak Harbor vs. Carey, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/