Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 49, Ft. Jennings 34

Ashland Mapleton 60, Greenwich S. Cent. 25

Avon Lake 47, Rocky River Magnificat 45

Campbell Memorial 43, Sebring McKinley 31

Centerville 43, Versailles 42, OT

Chagrin Falls 31, Mentor Lake Cath. 23

Chesterland W. Geauga 49, Kirtland 35

Cin. McNicholas 49, Ursuline Academy 43

Circleville Logan Elm 53, Ashville Teays Valley 52

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 65, Akr. North 7

Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Newark 42

Copley 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39

Creston Norwayne 66, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13

Defiance Tinora 52, Pioneer N. Central 33

Doylestown Chippewa 51, Dalton 42

Dublin Jerome 70, Dublin Scioto 18

Edon 37, Edgerton 33

Geneva 46, Chardon 43

Grove City 39, Powell Olentangy Liberty 33

Hicksville 54, Antwerp 47

Johnstown Northridge 60, Danville 28

Madison 54, Perry 42

Marysville 44, New Albany 36

McArthur Vinton County 60, Chillicothe 23

Mentor 85, Solon 64

Minster 31, Ottoville 29

Mt Gilead 43, Morral Ridgedale 34

Mt. Vernon 40, Mansfield Madison 35

N. Baltimore 63, W. Unity Hilltop 48

N. Ridgeville 69, N. Olmsted 43

New London 65, Monroeville 20

Pettisville 57, Montpelier 27

Philo 42, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 23

Pickerington Central 66, Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 61

Portsmouth 53, Ironton Rock Hill 14

Robertson County, Ky. 41, Felicity-Franklin 31

STVM 57, Berlin Hiland 39

Smithville 44, West Salem Northwestern 16

Steubenville 69, Carrollton 44

Thornville Sheridan 37, Lancaster Fairfield Union 29

Twinsburg 54, Shaker Hts. Laurel 47

Uniontown Lake 53, Stow-Munroe Falls 38

Waynesfield-Goshen 41, New Bremen 18

Youngs. Chaney High School 59, Chardon NDCL 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

