Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 67, Mantua Crestwood 65

Ashtabula Edgewood 88, Conneaut 65

Bainbridge Paint Valley 44, Frankfort Adena 41

Beallsville 39, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 21

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 67, N. Baltimore 35

Beloit W. Branch 55, Akr. Kenmore 49

Berlin Center Western Reserve 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49

Berlin Hiland 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

Bishop Watterson 65, Delaware Buckeye Valley 50

Bloomdale Elmwood 46, McComb 37

Bristol 74, Warren Lordstown 29

Brookville 56, Eaton 51

Campbell Memorial 37, Youngs. Liberty 29

Canfield S. Range 50, Hubbard 40

Carey 53, Leipsic 50

Carlisle 59, Middletown Madison Senior 44

Centerburg 49, Richwood N. Union 48

Chardon 70, Eastlake North 59

Chardon NDCL 75, Chagrin Falls 43

Cin. Anderson 67, Morrow Little Miami 54

Cin. Sycamore 68, Middletown 64

Cin. Turpin 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 57

Cle. Cent. Cath. 86, Independence 51

Cle. Horizon Science 58, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 43

Cols. Mifflin 66, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57

Columbiana Crestview 62, Garrettsville Garfield 42

Copley 46, Richfield Revere 42

Day. Dunbar 45, Urbana 40

Delaware Hayes 58, Dublin Scioto 49

Delphos St. John's 45, Lima Bath 39

Delta 62, Tontogany Otsego 49

Dover 59, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 53

Dresden Tri-Valley 67, New Concord John Glenn 43

Franklin 62, Monroe 54

Ft. Loramie 67, New Bremen 59, OT

Gahanna Cols. Academy 54, Fredericktown 35

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17

Grove City 47, Marysville 34

Hamilton Badin 54, Trenton Edgewood 41

Hannibal River 42, Shadyside 31

Hartville Lake Center Christian 54, Mogadore Field 44

Ironton 68, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61

Jackson 55, Chesapeake 44

Jefferson Area 67, Struthers 47

Johnstown 43, Heath 28

Johnstown Northridge 48, Hebron Lakewood 22

Kidron Cent. Christian 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 42

Kinsman Badger 58, Vienna Mathews 51

Kirtland 75, Orwell Grand Valley 62

Lakeside Danbury 68, Sandusky St. Mary 54

Lakewood 41, Bay Village Bay 40

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Circleville 48

Leavittsburg LaBrae 74, Warren Champion 26

Leesburg Fairfield 65, Greenfield McClain 42

Lima Cent. Cath. 68, Delphos Jefferson 48

Lisbon David Anderson 72, Hanoverton United 56

Lorain Clearview 68, LaGrange Keystone 51

Louisville 53, Uniontown Lake 52

Lowellville 81, Mineral Ridge 53

Malvern 61, Sugarcreek Garaway 58, OT

Mansfield Sr. 67, Cols. Eastmoor 44

Martins Ferry 64, Bellaire 54

Mayfield 93, Chagrin Falls Kenston 67

McDonald 56, Sebring McKinley 47

Metamora Evergreen 48, Holgate 34

Middlefield Cardinal 69, Rootstown 53

Mt. Vernon 44, Marion Harding 39

New Albany 68, Hilliard Darby 45

New Lexington 49, McConnelsville Morgan 35

New Middletown Spring. 54, Atwater Waterloo 47

New Philadelphia 53, Dalton 45

Newark Licking Valley 67, Zanesville 63

Niles McKinley 63, Cortland Lakeview 55

Pandora-Gilboa 75, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 52

Perry 53, Madison 43

Pickerington N. 43, Cols. Upper Arlington 26

Piketon 75, Chillicothe Huntington 67

Poland Seminary 53, Girard 38

Ravenna SE 56, Burton Berkshire 46

Rayland Buckeye 72, Richmond Edison 50

S. Webster 73, Beaver Eastern 69

Salem 61, Heartland Christian 59

Sandusky Perkins 63, Genoa Area 53

Sheffield Brookside 69, Oberlin 63

Steubenville 67, Cle. John Marshall 58

Swanton 60, Tol. Christian 57

Sylvania Southview 51, Maumee 48

Tallmadge 59, Kent Roosevelt 57

Thornville Sheridan 66, Philo 49

Tree of Life 45, Granville Christian 8

University, W.Va. 68, Belmont Union Local 43

Vandalia Butler 44, Xenia 36

Versailles 54, Lewistown Indian Lake 44

Vincent Warren 83, Cambridge 72

Warren Harding 58, Canfield 56

Warren JFK 58, Warren Howland 56

Warsaw River View 77, Coshocton 56

Waterford 68, Glouster Trimble 44

Weir, W.Va. 62, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61

Wellsville 61, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 49

Westerville N. 59, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Napoleon 48

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Salineville Southern 58, OT

Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Youngs. Mooney 46

Youngs. Ursuline 74, Youngs. East 54

Zanesville Maysville 55, Crooksville 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

