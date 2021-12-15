Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 91, Akr. East 57
Akr. Ellet 51, Akr. North 19
Akr. Firestone 61, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 57, OT
Akr. Springfield 54, Sebring McKinley 16
Albany Alexander 64, Bidwell River Valley 49
Amanda-Clearcreek 51, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37
Amherst Steele 74, Lorain 59
Andover Pymatuning Valley 78, Kinsman Badger 68
Anna 50, Houston 34
Arcadia 52, Lima Temple Christian 49
Ashland 61, Mansfield Madison 42
Batavia 58, Cin. Madeira 57
Batavia Clermont NE 54, Bethel-Tate 45
Beloit W. Branch 58, Youngs. East 20
Berlin Center Western Reserve 72, Atwater Waterloo 71
Blanchester 71, Lees Creek E. Clinton 61
Bloom-Carroll 84, Ashville Teays Valley 55
Botkins 48, Ft. Loramie 30
Bristol 69, Windham 45
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 62, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 16
Caldwell 66, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
Cambridge 46, Belmont Union Local 40
Campbell Memorial 82, Brookfield 49
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 90, Grove City Christian 54
Centerburg 70, Danville 36
Chesapeake 68, Ironton 63
Chillicothe 50, Washington C.H. 47
Cin. Oak Hills 43, Cin. Colerain 27
Cin. Princeton 63, W. Chester Lakota W. 57
Cin. Woodward 91, Cin. Hughes 65
Circleville Logan Elm 40, Circleville 25
Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Independence 66
Cols. Bexley 64, Cols. Wellington 44
Cols. Eastmoor 88, West 26
Cols. Walnut Ridge 83, Cols. Briggs 39
Cols. Whetstone 49, North Intl 41
Convoy Crestview 63, Ft. Jennings 38
Day. Belmont 74, Day. Stivers 39
Day. Christian 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 35
Delaware Buckeye Valley 66, Worthington Christian 55
Delphos St. John's 43, Continental 33
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Byesville Meadowbrook 51
E. Palestine 42, Leetonia 37
Elyria 69, Bay Village Bay 51
Elyria Cath. 46, N. Ridgeville 43
Fairfield 80, Middletown 54
Fairview 99, Parma Hts. Holy Name 85
Fayetteville-Perry 44, Seaman N. Adams 38
Girard 58, Cortland Lakeview 49
Glouster Trimble 70, Waterford 59
Greenfield McClain 52, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19
Groveport Madison Christian 48, Oakstone 43
Groveport-Madison 78, Canal Winchester 67
Hamilton Ross 58, Eaton 40
Hannibal River 56, Barnesville 40
Hanoverton United 67, Racine Southern 51
Hillsboro 59, Jackson 53
Howard E. Knox 43, Fredericktown 32
Jefferson Area 69, Canfield S. Range 48
Kettering Fairmont 55, Kettering Alter 45
Lakewood St. Edward 58, Lyndhurst Brush 54
Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 33
Leavittsburg LaBrae 77, Garrettsville Garfield 53
Legacy Christian 57, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 52
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Hilliard Darby 48
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 78, Mason 52
Lima Perry 78, Lima Shawnee 58
Lisbon Beaver 76, Richmond Edison 32
Louisville 60, Austintown Fitch 56
Lowellville 61, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22
Lucas 62, Galion 30
Lynchburg-Clay 55, Manchester 50
Madison 70, Chagrin Falls Kenston 62
Malvern 60, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50
Marion Harding 75, Sparta Highland 59
Mayfield 70, Willoughby S. 48
McConnelsville Morgan 85, Crooksville 59
McDonald 61, Mineral Ridge 51
Millersport 54, Fairfield Christian 45
Mt. Gilead 79, Galion Northmor 70, OT
Mt. Vernon 63, Wooster 61
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, McComb 41
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 58, New Richmond 51
New Boston Glenwood 47, Latham Western 42
New Concord John Glenn 78, Warsaw River View 69
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, New London 37
Newton Falls 50, Warren Champion 47
Norwalk 55, Willard 50, OT
Oak Harbor 52, Elmore Woodmore 31
Oak Hill 49, Portsmouth W. 40
Oregon Stritch 48, Tol. Scott 42
Ottoville 51, Delphos Jefferson 36
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 65, Logan 52
Perrysburg 83, Tol. Whitmer 66
Plymouth 63, Mansfield Christian 48
Poland Seminary 62, Niles McKinley 22
Pomeroy Meigs 47, Athens 32
Proctorville Fairland 71, Portsmouth 54
Rayland Buckeye 56, Martins Ferry 55
Rootstown 63, Mantua Crestwood 46
S. Point 58, Gallipolis Gallia 53
STVM 74, Youngs. Chaney High School 53
Sardinia Eastern Brown 46, Mowrystown Whiteoak 43
Shadyside 56, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 40
Shekinah Christian 58, Delaware Christian 49
Smithville 54, Wooster Triway 28
Spring. Cath. Cent. 33, London Madison Plains 25
Spring. NE 36, Mechanicsburg 35
St. Clairsville 83, Bellaire 69
Steubenville 46, Minerva 44
Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Belpre 50
Strasburg-Franklin 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 27
Struthers 62, Hubbard 49
Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 43
Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Caledonia River Valley 49
Sycamore Mohawk 52, Vanlue 45
Thornville Sheridan 41, New Lexington 38
Tipp City Bethel 51, Sidney Lehman 49
Tol. Christian 63, Oregon Clay 55
Tol. Ottawa Hills 37, Metamora Evergreen 26
Tree of Life 64, Liberty Christian Academy 42
Troy Christian 68, DeGraff Riverside 57
Twinsburg 62, Macedonia Nordonia 45
Uniontown Lake 48, Youngs. Boardman 43
Versailles 75, Bellefontaine 46
Vincent Warren 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 34
W. Liberty-Salem 63, N. Lewisburg Triad 59
Warren Harding 42, Youngs. Mooney 40
Warren Howland 67, Warren JFK 46
Wauseon 41, Sylvania Southview 33
Waverly 62, S. Webster 34
Wellston 57, Nelsonville-York 53
Wellsville 60, Columbiana 59
Westlake 79, Avon 54
Wheelersburg 73, Beaver Eastern 56
Whitehall-Yearling 61, Grove City 54
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 58, Tol. St. Francis 35
Williamsburg 74, Felicity-Franklin 71
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 66, Franklin Furnace Green 60
Wilmington 71, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47
Xenia 67, Sidney 55, OT
Youngs. Liberty 63, Columbiana Crestview 57
Youngs. Ursuline 53, Canfield 35
Youngs. Valley Christian 46, Lisbon David Anderson 35
Zanesville Maysville 78, Philo 51
Zanesville W. Muskingum 53, Coshocton 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Sycamore vs. Hamilton, ppd.
Stryker vs. Edgerton, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/