Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 74, Lima Perry 25

Alliance 53, New Philadelphia 42

Andover Pymatuning Valley 65, Middlefield Cardinal 31

Anna 50, Russia 36

Arcadia 76, Fostoria 59

Batavia 55, Batavia Clermont NE 47

Beaver Eastern 66, Ironton St. Joseph 29

Bellaire 81, Shadyside 71

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 69, N. Lewisburg Triad 46

Berea-Midpark 79, Avon Lake 57

Blanchester 62, Yellow Springs 48

Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, Doylestown Chippewa 49

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 57, Gates Mills Gilmour 53

Brunswick 62, Euclid 46

Burton Berkshire 56, Conneaut 21

Campbell Memorial 65, Cortland Lakeview 51

Can. Glenoak 55, Louisville 53

Can. McKinley 85, Westlake 58

Canal Winchester Harvest 60, Creston Norwayne 58

Carey 47, Sycamore Mohawk 40

Carlisle 60, Eaton 59, OT

Carrollton 73, Canal Fulton Northwest 52

Casstown Miami E. 47, Milton-Union 32

Chesterland W. Geauga 73, Eastlake North 65

Cin. Anderson 61, Morrow Little Miami 28

Cin. Oak Hills 43, Mason 40

Cin. Winton Woods 59, Cin. Walnut Hills 42

Circleville Logan Elm 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 46

Cle. Cent. Cath. 77, Independence 38

Cle. VASJ 77, Cle. Rhodes 72

Columbus Torah Academy 63, Foxfire 51

Covington Catholic, Ky. 70, Cin. Moeller 58

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 76, Medina Christian Academy 47

Defiance Tinora 53, Millbury Lake 52

Dublin Jerome 38, Cols. St. Charles 33

Fairfield Christian 65, Delaware Christian 39

Fairview 92, Lorain Clearview 54

Fredericktown 57, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, OT

Fremont Ross 55, Napoleon 46

Garfield Hts. 55, N. Can. Hoover 45

Genoa 68, Tontogany Otsego 48

Grove City Christian 70, Corning Miller 62

Hamilton 72, Fairfield 56

Hannibal River 48, Bridgeport 47

Hilliard Davidson 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53

Horizon-Lorain def. Cle. NE Ohio Prep, forfeit

Ironton 47, Chesapeake 41

Jackson 62, McArthur Vinton County 46

Kalida 64, Defiance Ayersville 43

Kidron Cent. Christian 71, Loudonville 40

Lebanon 68, Springboro 60

Leesburg Fairfield 53, Seaman N. Adams 49

Leipsic 63, Cory-Rawson 59

Lima Temple Christian 75, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

Lore City Buckeye Trail 63, Belmont Union Local 45

Lynchburg-Clay 72, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Malvern 68, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50

Mansfield St. Peter's 71, Ashland Mapleton 51

Maria Stein Marion Local 66, Wapakoneta 55

Marion Pleasant 66, Richwood N. Union 56

McDermott Scioto NW 37, Crown City S. Gallia 33

Medina 41, Wadsworth 38

Millersport 66, Cols. Cristo Rey 32

Mt. Vernon 86, Utica 78

N. Royalton 69, Cle. Max Hayes 28

New Concord John Glenn 62, Marietta 61

New Richmond 70, Lockland 55

Newton Falls 63, Mineral Ridge 58

Ontario 74, Willard 71, OT

Orwell Grand Valley 63, Ashtabula St John 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 45, Upper Sandusky 44

Pandora-Gilboa 52, Continental 44

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 44, Grafton Midview 43

Peninsula Woodridge 62, New Franklin Manchester 58

Perry 68, Jefferson Area 65, OT

Perrysburg 80, Tol. Whitmer 48

Plymouth 73, Crestline 61

Poland Seminary 47, Hubbard 45

Portsmouth W. 55, Wheelersburg 51

SPIRE Institute 55, Lyndhurst Brush 45

SPIRE Institute 73, Cle. Benedictine 62

Sandusky Perkins 60, Shelby 45

Sandusky St. Mary 64, Gibsonburg 55

Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Barnesville 46

Sheffield Brookside 77, N. Olmsted 55

Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Spring. Shawnee 39

St. Edward (OH) 80, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54

St. Henry (OH) 69, Ft. Loramie 35

Stow-Munroe Falls 86, Copley 68

Sylvania Northview 80, Findlay 57

Tiffin Calvert 55, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40

Tipp City Tippecanoe 84, Fairborn 22

Urbana 57, St Marys 28

W. Jefferson 53, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

Waverly 41, Minford 29

Waynesville 64, Monroe 53

Wellington 70, Elyria Open Door 47

Wellston 50, Athens 43

Westerville Cent. 52, Thomas Worthington 42

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Oak Hill 52

Wilmington 47, Hamilton Ross 36

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Martins Ferry 62

Zanesville Maysville 68, Bishop Hartley 54

Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41

Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Byesville Meadowbrook 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

