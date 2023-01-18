Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 42, Continental 22
Belmont Union Local 61, Linsly, W.Va. 54, OT
Bluffton 55, Defiance 45
Bucyrus Wynford 66, Bucyrus 43
Caledonia River Valley 52, Delaware Buckeye Valley 35
Canal Winchester 50, Groveport-Madison 48
Carey 36, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35
Chillicothe 55, Circleville Logan Elm 44
Chillicothe Huntington 33, Bainbridge Paint Valley 28
Chillicothe Unioto 74, Chillicothe Zane Trace 29
Cols. School for Girls 62, Cols. KIPP 56, OT
Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Delaware Hayes 39
Cory-Rawson 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 29
Delaware Christian 48, Shekinah Christian 42
Delphos Jefferson 46, Haviland Wayne Trace 21
Delta 51, Paulding 16
Dresden Tri-Valley 44, Bishop Watterson 43
Edon 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 31
Elmore Woodmore 63, Tontogany Otsego 23
Elyria Cath. 47, Westlake 18
Fairport Harbor Harding 52, Christian Community School 25
Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Bellevue 28
Fostoria 59, Bloomdale Elmwood 37
Frankfort Adena 51, Piketon 41
Garrett Morgan 44, Cle. JFK 41
Genoa Area 48, Pemberville Eastwood 37
Goshen 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 51
Granville Christian 42, Northside Christian 33
Grove City 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38
Groveport Madison Christian 43, Liberty Christian Academy 19
Hilliard Bradley 49, Dublin Jerome 46
Holland Springfield 72, Maumee 25
Kalida 52, Defiance Ayersville 27
Lima Bath 51, Delphos St. John's 22
Loudonville 71, Mansfield Sr. 68
Mansfield Temple Christian 54, Crestline 36
Maria Stein Marion Local 39, St. Marys Memorial 35
McComb 47, Dola Hardin Northern 30
Millbury Lake 54, Rossford 42
Miller City 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 39, OT
Mogadore Field 60, Ravenna 33
Montpelier 49, Hicksville 27
New Albany 46, Thomas Worthington 40
New Bremen 57, Jackson Center 38
New Lexington 56, Washington C.H. 31
New London 54, Norwalk St. Paul 22
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Attica Seneca E. 31
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 65, Waterford 52
Rockford Parkway 59, Ansonia 12
Russia 57, New Knoxville 19
S. Adams, Ind. 46, Ft. Recovery 35
Shelby 51, Lexington 45, OT
Solon 56, Strongsville 42
Southington Chalker 41, Warren Lordstown 10
Spencerville 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 24
Stryker 45, Edgerton 38
Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Tree of Life 19
Sylvania Southview 34, Bowling Green 15
Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 24
Tol. Scott 45, Oregon Clay 41
Upper Sandusky 39, Sycamore Mohawk 29
Versailles 51, Camden Preble Shawnee 49
Wauseon 44, Pettisville 36
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Perrysburg 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/