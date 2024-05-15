Tuesday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Dover 4, Warren G. Harding 0
Green 18, Cle. JFK 0
N. Olmsted 9, Barberton 0
Region 3
Avon 11, Parma Hts.Valley Forge 2
Avon Lake 19, Cle. Max Hayes 0
Elyria 11, Cle. John Marshall 1
Medina Highland 16, Garfield Hts. 0
Olmsted Falls 4, Cle. Rhodes 0
Wadsworth 4, Berea-Midpark 2
Region 4
Fairfield 1, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0
Division II
Region 7
Carrollton 1, Minerva 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 9, Byesville Meadowbrook 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 9, McConnelsville Morgan 2
Millersburg W. Holmes 7, Cambridge 2
New Philadelphia 10, East Liverpool 0
St. Clairsville 2, Philo 0
Steubenville 3, Rayland Buckeye 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 3, Warsaw River View 0
Region 8
Batavia 9, Reading 0
Bloom-Carroll 10, Cols. Centennial 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 21, Cleves Taylor 2
Cin. Indian Hill 19, Cin. Hughes 0
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14, Cols. Bexley 2
Delaware Buckeye Valley 7, Johnstown-Monroe 4
London 4, Granville 0
New Richmond 12, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 2
Newark Licking Valley 2, Cols. Ready 0
Division III
Region 9
Belpre 11, West Union 1
Chesapeake 2, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 1
Crooksville 9, Peebles 1
Division IV
Region 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve 12, Salineville Southern 1
Cornerstone Christian 4, Kinsman Badger 2
E. Can. 11, Warren Lordstown 1
Gibsonburg 8, Fremont St. Joseph 1
Heartland Christian 14, Fairport Harbor Harding 1
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 5, Kidron Cent. Christian 1
Oregon Stritch 3, Lakeside Danbury 2
Orwell Grand Valley 11, Vienna Mathews 1
Sandusky St. Mary 10, Monroeville 2
Southington Chalker 11, Wellsville 1
Windham 13, Leetonia 1
Region 14
Antwerp 2, Gorham Fayette 1
Delphos St. John's 8, Continental 3
Ft. Jennings 4, Delphos Jefferson 2
Hicksville 9, Stryker 2
Kalida 10, Ottoville 5
Miller City 12, Holgate 2
Pettisville 5, Edon 0
Tol. Christian 17, Tol. Emmanuel Christian 7
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 18, Bridgeport 0
Franklin Furnace Green 3, Crown City S. Gallia 1
Ironton St. Joseph 5, Willow Woods Symmes Valley 3
Leesburg Fairfield 2, Beaver Eastern 0
New London 10, Mansfield Christian 0
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6, Crestline 3
Reedsville Eastern 10, Corning-Miller 0
Waterford 14, Mowrystown Whiteoak 0
Region 16
Fairfield Christian 12, Northside Christian 0
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 6, Granville Christian 0
Marion Elgin 8, Delaware Christian 2