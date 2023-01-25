Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 79, Akr. East 55
Akr. Hoban 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Southington Chalker 44
Apple Creek Waynedale 59, Wooster Triway 58
Ashland Mapleton 81, Jeromesville Hillsdale 51
Attica Seneca E. 65, Crestline 57
Avon Lake 60, Berea-Midpark 57
Beallsville 59, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 54
Belmont Union Local 63, Brooke, W.Va. 60
Berlin Hiland 50, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41
Bishop Watterson 57, Hilliard Darby 45
Botkins 49, Sidney Fairlawn 21
Brookfield 73, Youngs. Liberty 46
Bucyrus Wynford 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, OT
Caldwell 72, Cambridge 63
Caledonia River Valley 67, Bloom-Carroll 53
Campbell Memorial 49, Garrettsville Garfield 32
Can. South 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Zanesville Rosecrans 53
Canfield S. Range 60, Girard 59
Cardington-Lincoln 52, Howard E. Knox 51, OT
Carlisle 58, Brookville 48
Carrollton 68, Lisbon Beaver 45
Casstown Miami E. 57, Milton-Union 39
Centerville 97, Beavercreek 61
Chillicothe Zane Trace 65, Williamsport Westfall 60, OT
Cin. Colerain 50, Hamilton 38
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 60, Cin. Oyler 58
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 55, Cin. N. College Hill 35
Cin. Oak Hills 57, Cin. Sycamore 55, OT
Cin. Princeton 53, Mason 39
Circleville Logan Elm 34, Chillicothe 29
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Mayfield 75
Cols. Africentric 76, Cols. Eastmoor 54
Cols. Marion-Franklin 68, Cols. Walnut Ridge 58
Cols. Whetstone 76, Cols. Centennial 43
Columbiana Crestview 65, Warren Champion 38
Creston Norwayne 72, Wellington 38
Dalton 71, West Salem Northwestern 45
Dover 56, Massillon Perry 27
Dresden Tri-Valley 76, Warsaw River View 41
Dublin Jerome 62, Bishop Hartley 46
E. Palestine 28, Leetonia 20
Elmore Woodmore 51, Millbury Lake 45
Fairfield 54, Fayetteville-Perry 41
Fairfield 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 54
Franklin Furnace Green 73, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63
Green 49, N. Can. Hoover 45
Hartville Lake Center Christian 51, Beloit W. Branch 40
Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Arlington 41
Heartland Christian 58, Youngstown Urban Scholars 19
Hilliard Bradley 43, Westerville Cent. 42
Independence 62, Fuchs Mizrachi 57
Ironton 52, Chesapeake 49
Ironton Rock Hill 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48
Jackson Center 21, Ft. Loramie 13
Jefferson Area 58, Cortland Lakeview 53
John Marshall, W.Va. 69, St. Clairsville 55
Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 57
Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Newton Falls 40
Legacy Christian 57, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53
Linsly, W.Va. 68, E. Liverpool 44
Lisbon David Anderson 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 49, OT
Louisville 91, Alliance Marlington 51
Lowellville 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 29
Maria Stein Marion Local 68, St. Henry 52
Massillon Jackson 57, Uniontown Lake 53
McDonald 54, Atwater Waterloo 51
Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 46
Middlefield Cardinal 61, Wickliffe 43
Milford 66, Lebanon 51
Milford Center Fairbanks 51, W. Liberty-Salem 39
Minford 69, McDermott Scioto NW 53
N. Lewisburg Triad 60, Mechanicsburg 42
N. Ridgeville 89, Olmsted Falls 63
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 62, Oberlin 55
New Bremen 40, Celina 30
New Concord John Glenn 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 33
New Knoxville 66, Ada 56
New Lexington 52, Philo 36
Norton 59, Orrville 56
Oregon Stritch 59, Carey 42
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Hebron Lakewood 44
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Tontogany Otsego 34
Piqua 57, Xenia 40
Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Richwood N. Union 30
Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 41
Ravenna 58, Ravenna SE 56
Rayland Buckeye 55, Barnesville 44
Richmond Hts. 95, Beachwood 41
Rossford 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 32
S. Point 54, Gallipolis Gallia 52
Sebring McKinley 39, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 26
Shadyside 79, Bellaire 68
Spring. Cath. Cent. 81, Cedarville 64
Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, Urbana 53, OT
Spring. Shawnee 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 20
St. Marys Memorial 71, Coldwater 37
Steubenville 55, Wintersville Indian Creek 47
Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Belpre 45
Stow-Munroe Falls 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56
Strongsville 60, Parma Hts. Holy Name 43
Struthers 68, Niles McKinley 65
Stryker 51, Archbold 45
Sullivan Black River 62, Mansfield St. Peter's 45
Tallmadge 60, Richfield Revere 58
Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, W. Carrollton 53
Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Findlay 40
Tol. Maumee Valley 71, W. Unity Hilltop 47
Troy Christian 65, DeGraff Riverside 32
Vienna Mathews 60, Bristol 54
Wapakoneta 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 36
Warren Howland 57, Youngs. East 31
Washington C.H. 84, Blanchester 38
Waterford 55, Racine Southern 35
Wellsville 61, Columbiana 59
West 72, Cols. Briggs 67
Westerville N. 53, Delaware Hayes 39
Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 44
Wheelersburg 79, Beaver Eastern 48
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Tol. Christian 50
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 49
Wooster 60, Mt. Vernon 58
Worthington Kilbourne 46, Dublin Scioto 45
Youngs. Boardman 62, Massillon 52
Youngs. Mooney 61, Salem 38
Youngs. Ursuline 68, Louisville Aquinas 35
Zanesville Maysville 73, Thornville Sheridan 53
