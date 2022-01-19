Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 56, Hamilton 20

Amanda-Clearcreek 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Marion Harding 26

Bloom-Carroll 43, Ashville Teays Valley 38

Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Tontogany Otsego 7

Bucyrus Wynford 54, Bucyrus 33

Cin. Riverview East 37, Cin. SCPA 17

Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Eastmoor 34

Cols. Beechcroft 49, East 29

Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Delaware Hayes 41

Cols. Whetstone 46, Cols. Linden-McKinley 24

Cory-Rawson 69, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 25

Day. Oakwood 54, Bishop Fenwick 53

Defiance Ayersville 32, Kalida 26

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53, Westerville Cent. 47

Delphos Jefferson 39, Haviland Wayne Trace 20

Edon 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 43

Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, Bellevue 40

Frankfort Adena 53, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42

Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 26

Gahanna Cols. Academy 46, Cols. Grandview Hts. 38

Granville Christian 58, Groveport Madison Christian 40

Grove City 45, Canal Winchester 39

Hicksville 49, Montpelier 29

Lewistown Indian Lake 45, London 37

Lima Bath 62, Delphos St. John's 23

Mansfield Temple Christian 52, Crestline 42

Marion Pleasant 69, Galion 43

Massillon Perry 60, Louisville 54

McComb 54, Dola Hardin Northern 33

Millbury Lake 72, Elmore Woodmore 60

Miller City 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 5

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Carey 42, OT

New Bremen 51, Jackson Center 31

New Knoxville 48, Legacy Christian 14

New Lexington 64, Elyria Cath. 52

New Paris National Trail 39, Carlisle 21

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 53, Attica Seneca E. 40

Paulding 53, Delta 51

S. Adams, Ind. 40, Ft. Recovery 23

St. Marys Memorial 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 47

Stryker 46, Edgerton 33

Sunbury Big Walnut 53, Marion Harding 44

Sycamore Mohawk 53, Upper Sandusky 32

Thomas Worthington 67, Bishop Ready 35

Tree of Life 68, Shekinah Christian 18

Union Co., Ind. 51, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 37

Van Buren 51, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47

W. Jefferson 59, Spring. NE 22

Wauseon 69, Pettisville 32

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Bowling Green 24

Williamsburg 43, Bethel-Tate 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Bengals-Titans tickets: Fans facing high prices to see game in...
2
Meijer offers free home delivery through Jan. 29
3
30 firearms stolen from Middletown business
4
Ex-Bengal, Super Bowl champ, is connected to both Spooky Nooks...
5
Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show opens today
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top