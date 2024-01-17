Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 46, Covington 37

Archbold 60, Stryker 34

Bluffton 49, Elida 37

Cardington-Lincoln 52, Danville 46

Chillicothe Unioto 74, Chillicothe Huntington 33

Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. Shroder 15

Cle. Hay 69, Cle. Rhodes 16

Convoy Crestview 58, Coldwater 32

Delphos Jefferson 42, Lima Shawnee 30

Delta 35, Metamora Evergreen 24

Elyria First Baptist Christian 25, Elyria Open Door 8

Findlay 61, Oregon Clay 30

Frankfort Adena 51, Williamsport Westfall 25

Ft. Recovery 52, S. Adams, Ind. 46

Gates Mills Gilmour 53, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40

Houston 46, DeGraff Riverside 31

Kalida 70, Delphos St John's 34

Lebanon 44, Kings Mills Kings 39

Liberty Center 74, Sherwood Fairview 68

Mansfield Christian 46, Shelby 44

Marion Pleasant 34, Caledonia River Valley 32

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36, Lima Cent. Cath. 33

Miller City 54, McComb 44

Monroeville 64, Lucas 30

Montpelier 50, Pioneer N. Central 18

Mt. Notre Dame 66, Cin. St. Ursula 34

Ontario 52, Fredericktown 48

Ottoville 61, Pandora-Gilboa 24

Piketon 39, Southeastern 35

Spencerville 59, New Knoxville 30

Tiffin Columbian 48, Kenton 44

Van Wert 57, Paulding 47

Van Wert Lincolnview 42, Antwerp 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Leipsic vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd.

