Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcanum 47, Ft. Recovery 34
Barnesville 46, Caldwell 43
Batavia Clermont NE 55, Blanchester 42
Bellaire 79, Cambridge 58
Beloit W. Branch 56, Akr. Garfield 53, OT
Bishop Fenwick 61, Trenton Edgewood 48
Bristol 74, Warren Champion 32
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 80, St. Clairsville 54
Canfield 60, Youngs. Boardman 36
Centerville 65, Huber Hts. Wayne 59
Cin. Anderson 47, Morrow Little Miami 32
Cin. St. Xavier 56, Hamilton Badin 48
Cin. Winton Woods 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 44
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, Greenfield McClain 32
Columbiana 61, Mineral Ridge 15
Dresden Tri-Valley 51, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34
Gahanna Lincoln 66, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 61
Georgetown 54, Lees Creek E. Clinton 36
Harrison 51, Cin. Colerain 49, OT
Jackson 57, Wheelersburg 54
Lakewood Park, Ind. 56, Montpelier 51
Lebanon 62, Cin. Turpin 60
Leesburg Fairfield 70, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45
Malvern 75, Zanesville Maysville 64
Martins Ferry 58, Belmont Union Local 56
Marysville 73, Cols. Centennial 40
McDermott Scioto NW 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 39
Metamora Evergreen 66, Tontogany Otsego 53
Miami Valley Christian Academy 63, Cin. Clark Montessori 53
N. Can. Hoover 56, Massillon 53
New Madison Tri-Village 62, Carlisle 48
New Philadelphia 43, New Concord John Glenn 41
Newton Falls 71, Heartland Christian 58
Norwalk St. Paul 50, Milan Edison 31
Ottoville 54, Columbus Grove 49
Pataskala Licking Hts. 59, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 57
Piketon 61, Peebles 52
Plain City Jonathan Alder 69, Bishop Hartley 67, OT
Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Beaver Eastern 55
Ravenna 69, Garrettsville Garfield 65
Richmond Edison 71, Salineville Southern 45
Russia 62, Botkins 57
S. Webster 71, McArthur Vinton County 60
Sidney Lehman 55, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 46
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 64, Bridgeport 44
Sylvania Northview 55, Cols. Beechcroft 46
Tipp City Bethel 56, Middletown Madison Senior 51
Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Gates Mills Gilmour 50
Tol. Maumee Valley 68, Chillicothe 55
Vermilion 69, Sullivan Black River 63
Vienna Mathews 64, Middlefield Cardinal 37
Washington C.H. 64, Gallipolis Gallia 42
Waterford 53, New Matamoras Frontier 34
Wellsville 56, Oak Glen, W.Va. 38
Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Beaver 52
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Shadyside 37
Worthington Christian 55, Casstown Miami E. 40
Youngs. Liberty 60, Niles McKinley 43
Youngs. Valley Christian 47, Lowellville 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/