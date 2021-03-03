Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blanchester 69, Bethel-Tate 59
Napoleon 48, Bellevue 32
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Findlay 53, Tol. St. Francis 44
Tol. St. John's 59, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 41
Division III=
Region 9=
Apple Creek Waynedale 63, Beachwood 55
Atwater Waterloo 54, Newton Falls 51
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 101, Oberlin 35
Creston Norwayne 78, Columbia Station Columbia 39
New Middletown Spring. 54, Warren Champion 41
West Salem Northwestern 72, Doylestown Chippewa 37
Youngs. Mooney 77, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39
Region 10=
Johnstown 62, Bishop Ready 52
Richwood N. Union 68, Baltimore Liberty Union 49
Region 11=
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 65, Fredericktown 34
Frankfort Adena 74, S. Point 48
Proctorville Fairland 70, Seaman N. Adams 45
Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Piketon 54
Wheelersburg 52, Portsmouth W. 40
Worthington Christian 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 40
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 81, McConnelsville Morgan 54
Division IV=
Region 13=
Bristol 59, Lowellville 44
Dalton 88, Independence 71
Lucas 34, Greenwich S. Cent. 26
McDonald 57, Youngs. Valley Christian 56
Norwalk St. Paul 61, Castalia Margaretta 55
Richmond Hts. 63, Cuyahoga Hts. 38
Vienna Mathews 83, Wellsville 81
Warren JFK 60, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44
Region 14=
Antwerp 58, Gorham Fayette 28
Carey 63, Old Fort 45
Columbus Grove 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 38
New Bremen 40, Minster 39
Ottoville 58, Convoy Crestview 49
St. Henry 61, Lima Perry 53, 2OT
Tiffin Calvert 46, Sycamore Mohawk 45
Tol. Christian 47, Hicksville 46, OT
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 46, Strasburg-Franklin 27
Cols. Grandview Hts. 57, Millersport 35
Cols. Patriot Prep 61, Tree of Life 29
Malvern 65, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36
Region 16=
Newark Cath. 42, Howard E. Knox 34
Sugar Grove Berne Union 65, Cardington-Lincoln 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/