Tuesday's Scores

Updated 38 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blanchester 69, Bethel-Tate 59

Napoleon 48, Bellevue 32

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Findlay 53, Tol. St. Francis 44

Tol. St. John's 59, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 41

Division III=

Region 9=

Apple Creek Waynedale 63, Beachwood 55

Atwater Waterloo 54, Newton Falls 51

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 101, Oberlin 35

Creston Norwayne 78, Columbia Station Columbia 39

New Middletown Spring. 54, Warren Champion 41

West Salem Northwestern 72, Doylestown Chippewa 37

Youngs. Mooney 77, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39

Region 10=

Johnstown 62, Bishop Ready 52

Richwood N. Union 68, Baltimore Liberty Union 49

Region 11=

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 65, Fredericktown 34

Frankfort Adena 74, S. Point 48

Proctorville Fairland 70, Seaman N. Adams 45

Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Piketon 54

Wheelersburg 52, Portsmouth W. 40

Worthington Christian 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 40

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 81, McConnelsville Morgan 54

Division IV=

Region 13=

Bristol 59, Lowellville 44

Dalton 88, Independence 71

Lucas 34, Greenwich S. Cent. 26

McDonald 57, Youngs. Valley Christian 56

Norwalk St. Paul 61, Castalia Margaretta 55

Richmond Hts. 63, Cuyahoga Hts. 38

Vienna Mathews 83, Wellsville 81

Warren JFK 60, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44

Region 14=

Antwerp 58, Gorham Fayette 28

Carey 63, Old Fort 45

Columbus Grove 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 38

New Bremen 40, Minster 39

Ottoville 58, Convoy Crestview 49

St. Henry 61, Lima Perry 53, 2OT

Tiffin Calvert 46, Sycamore Mohawk 45

Tol. Christian 47, Hicksville 46, OT

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 46, Strasburg-Franklin 27

Cols. Grandview Hts. 57, Millersport 35

Cols. Patriot Prep 61, Tree of Life 29

Malvern 65, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36

Region 16=

Newark Cath. 42, Howard E. Knox 34

Sugar Grove Berne Union 65, Cardington-Lincoln 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

