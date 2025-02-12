Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 50, N. Baltimore 25
Akr. Ellet 36, Marietta 35
Alliance 64, Canfield 60
Andrews Osborne Academy 69, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 36
Anna 71, Jackson Center 64, OT
Arcanum 48, New Paris National Trail 32
Archbold 71, Defiance 57
Arlington 52, Arcadia 33
Ashtabula St John 90, Warren Lordstown 49
Aurora 67, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Elmore Woodmore 43
Bellaire 60, Weir, W.Va. 56
Bellbrook 66, Germantown Valley View 57
Bellevue 67, Willard 61
Bellville Clear Fork 76, Lucas 36
Beloit W. Branch 76, Dalton 71, OT
Berea-Midpark 94, Sheffield Brookside 91
Bluffton 49, Elida 44
Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, Shadyside 44
Bridgeport 63, Salineville Southern 56
Bristol 73, Cortland Maplewood 31
Brookfield 46, Warren Champion 36
Bucyrus Wynford 59, Cardington-Lincoln 58
Burton Berkshire 43, Madison 36
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 42, Brooke, W.Va. 41
Caledonia River Valley 73, Ontario 22
Cambridge 55, St Clairsville 49
Campbell Memorial 59, McDonald 54
Can. Cent. Cath. 79, Akr. Coventry 56
Can. South 46, Carrollton 42
Canfield S. Range 52, Warren Howland 38
Carlisle 75, Legacy Christian 49
Casstown Miami E. 57, Covington 55
Castalia Margaretta 72, Sandusky St. Mary 41
Chagrin Falls Kenston 58, Mayfield 56
Chardon NDCL 57, Youngs. Ursuline 51
Chillicothe 67, Circleville Logan Elm 61
Chillicothe Unioto 71, Amanda-Clearcreek 56
Cin. Aiken 92, Cin. Mt Healthy 63
Cin. Madeira 48, Cin. Finneytown 46
Cin. N. College Hill 53, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 37
Cin. Oak Hills 41, Mason 34
Cin. Wyoming 67, Cin. Indian Hill 42
Clayton Northmont 69, Miamisburg 65
Cle. Hts. 83, Mentor 57
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Mentor 57
Cols. Bishop Watterson 56, Lancaster 47
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 60, Delaware Buckeye Valley 49
Cols. KIPP 72, Centerburg 65
Cols. Mifflin 64, Cols. Briggs 44
Cols. St. Charles 42, Grove City 41
Columbia Station Columbia 70, Orrville 52
Columbiana Crestview 73, Youngs. Liberty 36
Columbus Grove 72, Lima Perry 45
Copley 69, Wooster 60
Cortland Lakeview 51, Hubbard 40
Creston Norwayne 66, Smithville 44
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 70, Akr. Firestone 25
Cuyahoga Hts. 74, Wickliffe 41
Danville 83, Liberty Christian Academy 47
Day. Christian 67, Day. Miami Valley 39
Day. Northridge 62, Sidney Lehman 49
Delphos St John's 74, New Knoxville 27
Dresden Tri-Valley 65, Zanesville Maysville 64
Dublin Coffman 63, Thomas Worthington 61
E. Liverpool 63, Beaver Local 57
E. Palestine 62, Rootstown 57
Edon 62, Hamilton, Ind. 42
Elyria 80, Westlake 42
Elyria Cath. 52, Cle. Collinwood 33
Erie McDowell, Pa. 84, International Sports Academy 39
Fairfield 69, Hamilton 64
Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 61
Fairview 83, Cle. Benedictine 75
Felicity-Franklin 57, Miami Valley Christian Academy 52
Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Bloomdale Elmwood 30
Fitch 70, Youngs. Boardman 64
Foxfire 50, Columbus Torah Academy 42
Frankfort Adena 61, Ross County Christian 41
Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Elyria Open Door 54
Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 44
Gates Mills Hawken 69, Cle. VASJ 63
Geneva 65, Andover Pymatuning Valley 29
Genoa 57, Tontogany Otsego 42
Genoa Christian 56, Fairfield Christian 47
Gibsonburg 70, Lakeside Danbury 36
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 59, Uhrichsville Claymont 35
Granville 53, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48
Groveport-Madison 82, Bishop Hartley 75
Hamilton Badin 61, Kettering Alter 51
Hamilton Ross 63, Camden Preble Shawnee 55
Hartville Lake Center Christian 59, Mogadore 48
Hudson 80, Norton 48
Independence 56, Chagrin Falls 48
Ironton St. Joseph 73, Portsmouth Clay 48
Jefferson Area 59, Chesterland W. Geauga 54
Jeromesville Hillsdale 70, Fredericktown 63
John Marshall, W.Va. 58, Wintersville Indian Creek 45
Johnstown 53, Hebron Lakewood 50
Kettering Fairmont 67, Springfield 53
Kidron Cent. Christian 74, Apple Creek Waynedale 44
Kirtland 87, Painesville Harvey 59
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Tree of Life 45
Leesburg Fairfield 58, Cedarville 40
Lima 84, Perrysburg 60
Lima Bath 80, Harrod Allen E. 56
Lodi Cloverleaf 75, Bard Cleveland 43
Lorain 90, Lakewood 80
Lorain Clearview 66, Cle. Max Hayes 47
Louisville 79, Canal Fulton Northwest 54
Louisville Aquinas 55, Medina Christian Academy 49
Lowellville 67, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52
Macedonia Nordonia 43, Akr. Hoban 41
Malvern 78, Zanesville Rosecrans 44
Mansfield 75, Galion 38
Mansfield St. Peter's 68, Bucyrus 43
Marysville 62, Ashville Teays Valley 52
Massillon Jackson 64, Green 42
Massillon Perry 45, Uniontown Lake 35
Massillon Tuslaw 65, Sullivan Black River 52
Maumee 47, Northwood 40
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 49
Medina 68, Wadsworth 41
Medina Buckeye 70, Avon Lake 56
Medina Highland 64, Avon 44
Middletown 63, Cin. Colerain 45
Milford (OH) 59, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 58
Millersport 46, Delaware Christian 42
Mineral Ridge 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 34
Minster 81, Ansonia 36
Mogadore Field 50, Akr. North 42
Monroe 56, Vandalia Butler 44
Montpelier 62, Fairview 48
Montpelier 62, Sherwood Fairview 48
Morral Ridgedale 82, Crestline 43
Mt Gilead 66, Marion Elgin 51
Mt. Vernon 39, Zanesville 37
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 63, Reading 42
New Franklin Manchester 74, Akr. Springfield 45
New Hope Christian 63, Cols. Wellington 37
New Hope Christian 63, Wellington 37
New Lebanon Dixie 71, Bradford 47
New Philadelphia 40, Dover 36
New Richmond 76, Blanchester 38
Niles McKinley 60, Girard 56
Northside Christian 54, Galion Northmor 41
Old Fort 81, Carey 21
Olmsted Falls 72, Grafton Midview 47
Orwell Grand Valley 71, Conneaut 50
Painesville Riverside 76, Chardon 64
Parma Hts. Holy Name 80, N. Ridgeville 79
Parma Normandy 48, Beachwood 45
Parma Padua 64, Lyndhurst Brush 61
Pataskala Licking Hts. 61, Newark Licking Valley 30
Peninsula Woodridge 72, Kent Roosevelt 61
Perry 45, Mentor Lake Cath. 35
Pickerington N. 58, Cols. Upper Arlington 47
Poland Seminary 72, Struthers 51
Port Clinton 53, Oberlin 52
Ravenna SE 58, Newton Falls 48
Rocky River 84, Cle. JFK 67
Rocky River Lutheran W. 73, Cle. JFK 52
Rocky River Lutheran W. 73, Warren JFK 52
Sandusky Perkins 55, Huron 43
Shaker Hts. 64, STVM 49
Shekinah Christian 57, N. Lewisburg Triad 47
Sidney 70, New Carlisle Tecumseh 61
Sidney Fairlawn 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 40
Spring. Shawnee 66, Riverside Stebbins 41
Steubenville 82, University, W.Va. 69
Streetsboro 62, Mantua Crestwood 38
Sugar Grove Berne Union 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 55
Sylvania Southview 66, Napoleon 39
Tol. Christian 46, Swanton 39
Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Pemberville Eastwood 45
Toronto 62, Caldwell 35
Union City Mississinawa Valley 46, Houston 37
Urbana 45, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 40
Utica 62, Newark Cath. 60
Vanlue 61, Oregon Stritch 58
W. Chester Lakota W. 51, Cin. Sycamore 48
Wapakoneta 41, Van Buren 40
Washington C.H. 65, Lynchburg-Clay 59
Wauseon 58, Liberty Center 55
Wellsville 60, Barnesville 47
West Salem Northwestern 84, Wellington 74
Westerville Cent. 40, Westerville S. 37
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 73, Belmont Union Local 59
Willoughby S. 47, Eastlake North 41
Worthington Christian 68, Cols. Grandview Hts. 45
Youngs. Mooney 56, Youngs. East 52, OT
Youngs. Valley Christian 63, Leetonia 33
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bainbridge Paint Valley vs. Circleville, ppd.
Beaver Eastern vs. McDermott Scioto NW, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Covington Catholic, Ky. vs. Cin. Moeller, ccd.
Greenup Co., Ky. vs. Lucasville Valley, ppd.
McArthur Vinton County vs. Greenfield McClain, ccd.
Peebles vs. Portsmouth, ccd.
S. Webster vs. Sardinia Eastern Brown, ccd.
Washington C.H. vs. Minford, ccd.
Wheelersburg vs. Proctorville Fairland, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/