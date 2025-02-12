Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Feb 12, 2025
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 50, N. Baltimore 25

Akr. Ellet 36, Marietta 35

Alliance 64, Canfield 60

Andrews Osborne Academy 69, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 36

Anna 71, Jackson Center 64, OT

Arcanum 48, New Paris National Trail 32

Archbold 71, Defiance 57

Arlington 52, Arcadia 33

Ashtabula St John 90, Warren Lordstown 49

Aurora 67, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Elmore Woodmore 43

Bellaire 60, Weir, W.Va. 56

Bellbrook 66, Germantown Valley View 57

Bellevue 67, Willard 61

Bellville Clear Fork 76, Lucas 36

Beloit W. Branch 76, Dalton 71, OT

Berea-Midpark 94, Sheffield Brookside 91

Bluffton 49, Elida 44

Bowerston Conotton Valley 54, Shadyside 44

Bridgeport 63, Salineville Southern 56

Bristol 73, Cortland Maplewood 31

Brookfield 46, Warren Champion 36

Bucyrus Wynford 59, Cardington-Lincoln 58

Burton Berkshire 43, Madison 36

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 42, Brooke, W.Va. 41

Caledonia River Valley 73, Ontario 22

Cambridge 55, St Clairsville 49

Campbell Memorial 59, McDonald 54

Can. Cent. Cath. 79, Akr. Coventry 56

Can. South 46, Carrollton 42

Canfield S. Range 52, Warren Howland 38

Carlisle 75, Legacy Christian 49

Casstown Miami E. 57, Covington 55

Castalia Margaretta 72, Sandusky St. Mary 41

Chagrin Falls Kenston 58, Mayfield 56

Chardon NDCL 57, Youngs. Ursuline 51

Chillicothe 67, Circleville Logan Elm 61

Chillicothe Unioto 71, Amanda-Clearcreek 56

Cin. Aiken 92, Cin. Mt Healthy 63

Cin. Madeira 48, Cin. Finneytown 46

Cin. N. College Hill 53, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 37

Cin. Oak Hills 41, Mason 34

Cin. Wyoming 67, Cin. Indian Hill 42

Clayton Northmont 69, Miamisburg 65

Cle. Hts. 83, Mentor 57

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Mentor 57

Cols. Bishop Watterson 56, Lancaster 47

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 60, Delaware Buckeye Valley 49

Cols. KIPP 72, Centerburg 65

Cols. Mifflin 64, Cols. Briggs 44

Cols. St. Charles 42, Grove City 41

Columbia Station Columbia 70, Orrville 52

Columbiana Crestview 73, Youngs. Liberty 36

Columbus Grove 72, Lima Perry 45

Copley 69, Wooster 60

Cortland Lakeview 51, Hubbard 40

Creston Norwayne 66, Smithville 44

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 70, Akr. Firestone 25

Cuyahoga Hts. 74, Wickliffe 41

Danville 83, Liberty Christian Academy 47

Day. Christian 67, Day. Miami Valley 39

Day. Northridge 62, Sidney Lehman 49

Delphos St John's 74, New Knoxville 27

Dresden Tri-Valley 65, Zanesville Maysville 64

Dublin Coffman 63, Thomas Worthington 61

E. Liverpool 63, Beaver Local 57

E. Palestine 62, Rootstown 57

Edon 62, Hamilton, Ind. 42

Elyria 80, Westlake 42

Elyria Cath. 52, Cle. Collinwood 33

Erie McDowell, Pa. 84, International Sports Academy 39

Fairfield 69, Hamilton 64

Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 61

Fairview 83, Cle. Benedictine 75

Felicity-Franklin 57, Miami Valley Christian Academy 52

Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Bloomdale Elmwood 30

Fitch 70, Youngs. Boardman 64

Foxfire 50, Columbus Torah Academy 42

Frankfort Adena 61, Ross County Christian 41

Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Elyria Open Door 54

Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 44

Gates Mills Hawken 69, Cle. VASJ 63

Geneva 65, Andover Pymatuning Valley 29

Genoa 57, Tontogany Otsego 42

Genoa Christian 56, Fairfield Christian 47

Gibsonburg 70, Lakeside Danbury 36

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 59, Uhrichsville Claymont 35

Granville 53, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48

Groveport-Madison 82, Bishop Hartley 75

Hamilton Badin 61, Kettering Alter 51

Hamilton Ross 63, Camden Preble Shawnee 55

Hartville Lake Center Christian 59, Mogadore 48

Hudson 80, Norton 48

Independence 56, Chagrin Falls 48

Ironton St. Joseph 73, Portsmouth Clay 48

Jefferson Area 59, Chesterland W. Geauga 54

Jeromesville Hillsdale 70, Fredericktown 63

John Marshall, W.Va. 58, Wintersville Indian Creek 45

Johnstown 53, Hebron Lakewood 50

Kettering Fairmont 67, Springfield 53

Kidron Cent. Christian 74, Apple Creek Waynedale 44

Kirtland 87, Painesville Harvey 59

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Tree of Life 45

Leesburg Fairfield 58, Cedarville 40

Lima 84, Perrysburg 60

Lima Bath 80, Harrod Allen E. 56

Lodi Cloverleaf 75, Bard Cleveland 43

Lorain 90, Lakewood 80

Lorain Clearview 66, Cle. Max Hayes 47

Louisville 79, Canal Fulton Northwest 54

Louisville Aquinas 55, Medina Christian Academy 49

Lowellville 67, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52

Macedonia Nordonia 43, Akr. Hoban 41

Malvern 78, Zanesville Rosecrans 44

Mansfield 75, Galion 38

Mansfield St. Peter's 68, Bucyrus 43

Marysville 62, Ashville Teays Valley 52

Massillon Jackson 64, Green 42

Massillon Perry 45, Uniontown Lake 35

Massillon Tuslaw 65, Sullivan Black River 52

Maumee 47, Northwood 40

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 66, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 49

Medina 68, Wadsworth 41

Medina Buckeye 70, Avon Lake 56

Medina Highland 64, Avon 44

Middletown 63, Cin. Colerain 45

Milford (OH) 59, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 58

Millersport 46, Delaware Christian 42

Mineral Ridge 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 34

Minster 81, Ansonia 36

Mogadore Field 50, Akr. North 42

Monroe 56, Vandalia Butler 44

Montpelier 62, Fairview 48

Montpelier 62, Sherwood Fairview 48

Morral Ridgedale 82, Crestline 43

Mt Gilead 66, Marion Elgin 51

Mt. Vernon 39, Zanesville 37

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 63, Reading 42

New Franklin Manchester 74, Akr. Springfield 45

New Hope Christian 63, Cols. Wellington 37

New Hope Christian 63, Wellington 37

New Lebanon Dixie 71, Bradford 47

New Philadelphia 40, Dover 36

New Richmond 76, Blanchester 38

Niles McKinley 60, Girard 56

Northside Christian 54, Galion Northmor 41

Old Fort 81, Carey 21

Olmsted Falls 72, Grafton Midview 47

Orwell Grand Valley 71, Conneaut 50

Painesville Riverside 76, Chardon 64

Parma Hts. Holy Name 80, N. Ridgeville 79

Parma Normandy 48, Beachwood 45

Parma Padua 64, Lyndhurst Brush 61

Pataskala Licking Hts. 61, Newark Licking Valley 30

Peninsula Woodridge 72, Kent Roosevelt 61

Perry 45, Mentor Lake Cath. 35

Pickerington N. 58, Cols. Upper Arlington 47

Poland Seminary 72, Struthers 51

Port Clinton 53, Oberlin 52

Ravenna SE 58, Newton Falls 48

Rocky River 84, Cle. JFK 67

Rocky River Lutheran W. 73, Cle. JFK 52

Rocky River Lutheran W. 73, Warren JFK 52

Sandusky Perkins 55, Huron 43

Shaker Hts. 64, STVM 49

Shekinah Christian 57, N. Lewisburg Triad 47

Sidney 70, New Carlisle Tecumseh 61

Sidney Fairlawn 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 40

Spring. Shawnee 66, Riverside Stebbins 41

Steubenville 82, University, W.Va. 69

Streetsboro 62, Mantua Crestwood 38

Sugar Grove Berne Union 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 55

Sylvania Southview 66, Napoleon 39

Tol. Christian 46, Swanton 39

Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Pemberville Eastwood 45

Toronto 62, Caldwell 35

Union City Mississinawa Valley 46, Houston 37

Urbana 45, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 40

Utica 62, Newark Cath. 60

Vanlue 61, Oregon Stritch 58

W. Chester Lakota W. 51, Cin. Sycamore 48

Wapakoneta 41, Van Buren 40

Washington C.H. 65, Lynchburg-Clay 59

Wauseon 58, Liberty Center 55

Wellsville 60, Barnesville 47

West Salem Northwestern 84, Wellington 74

Westerville Cent. 40, Westerville S. 37

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 73, Belmont Union Local 59

Willoughby S. 47, Eastlake North 41

Worthington Christian 68, Cols. Grandview Hts. 45

Youngs. Mooney 56, Youngs. East 52, OT

Youngs. Valley Christian 63, Leetonia 33

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bainbridge Paint Valley vs. Circleville, ppd.

Beaver Eastern vs. McDermott Scioto NW, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Covington Catholic, Ky. vs. Cin. Moeller, ccd.

Greenup Co., Ky. vs. Lucasville Valley, ppd.

McArthur Vinton County vs. Greenfield McClain, ccd.

Peebles vs. Portsmouth, ccd.

S. Webster vs. Sardinia Eastern Brown, ccd.

Washington C.H. vs. Minford, ccd.

Wheelersburg vs. Proctorville Fairland, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Six local Joann fabric and craft stores closing; part of nationwide...
2
City officials push back against racist insults to Haitians at public...
3
Middletown wants to hear from locals on ‘refresh’ of city’s downtown
4
82 homes coming to Monroe after council reverses vote, approves...
5
Kyle Schwarber may sign extension with Phillies during spring training