Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 87, Youngs. Boardman 51

Ashland Crestview 51, New London 24

Ashville Teays Valley 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 43

Bellevue 60, Norwalk 18

Berlin Center Western Reserve 49, Monroeville 33

Berlin Hiland 58, Pickerington Cent. 52

Bishop Watterson 52, Dublin Coffman 36

Bryan 56, Paulding 36

Bucyrus Wynford 71, Sycamore Mohawk 34

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 54, Toronto 37

Cardington-Lincoln 51, Caledonia River Valley 41

Carlisle 52, New Lebanon Dixie 22

Castalia Margaretta 81, Oak Harbor 53

Chardon 66, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 57

Cols. Bexley 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37

Cols. DeSales 42, Whitehall-Yearling 32

Delphos Jefferson 44, Van Wert 37

Dublin Scioto 31, Dublin Jerome 30

Elida 52, Lima Sr. 36

Elmore Woodmore 67, Kansas Lakota 27

Findlay Liberty-Benton 66, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38

Fredericktown 62, Utica 32

Hebron Lakewood 46, Sparta Highland 31

Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Thornville Sheridan 22

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Parma Padua 48

Macedonia Nordonia 45, Canfield S. Range 40

Maria Stein Marion Local 55, Coldwater 31

Mayfield 40, Independence 35

Milan Edison 50, Port Clinton 41

Milton-Union 51, Newton Local 32

Mt. Vernon 59, Howard E. Knox 50

N. Can. Hoover 58, Green 39

New Albany 60, Hilliard Darby 44

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Morral Ridgedale 26

Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Columbus Grove 49

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 47

Perry 52, N. Royalton 25

Perrysburg 55, Archbold 51

Pickerington N. 47, Lancaster 33

Poland Seminary 51, Collins Western Reserve 39

Reynoldsburg 79, Hilliard Davidson 44

S. Webster 72, Belpre 56

Salem 44, Ursuline Academy 41

Sardinia Eastern Brown 67, Georgetown 30

Sherwood Fairview 64, Stryker 22

St. Henry 37, Celina 35

St. Marys Memorial 44, Lima Cent. Cath. 19

Tiffin Calvert 39, Clyde 30

Versailles 49, New Paris National Trail 35

Wauseon 45, Hamler Patrick Henry 35

Willard 72, Huron 28

Williamsport Westfall 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27

North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=

Westfield, Ind. 55, Springboro 51

Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=

Mansfield Christian 52, Plymouth 33

Metamora Evergreen 48, Louisville Aquinas 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canal Winchester vs. Bloom-Carroll, ccd.

Cols. Africentric vs. Gahanna Lincoln, ccd.

Columbia Station Columbia vs. N. Olmsted, ccd.

Cornerstone Christian vs. Mentor Lake Cath., ccd.

Delaware Hayes vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.

Elyria vs. Lorain, ccd.

Pemberville Eastwood vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ppd.

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe vs. Casstown Miami E., ccd.

Shaker Hts. vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.

Warren Howland vs. E. Cle. Shaw, ccd.

Westlake vs. Bedford, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

