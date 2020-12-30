Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 87, Youngs. Boardman 51
Ashland Crestview 51, New London 24
Ashville Teays Valley 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 43
Bellevue 60, Norwalk 18
Berlin Center Western Reserve 49, Monroeville 33
Berlin Hiland 58, Pickerington Cent. 52
Bishop Watterson 52, Dublin Coffman 36
Bryan 56, Paulding 36
Bucyrus Wynford 71, Sycamore Mohawk 34
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 54, Toronto 37
Cardington-Lincoln 51, Caledonia River Valley 41
Carlisle 52, New Lebanon Dixie 22
Castalia Margaretta 81, Oak Harbor 53
Chardon 66, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 57
Cols. Bexley 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37
Cols. DeSales 42, Whitehall-Yearling 32
Delphos Jefferson 44, Van Wert 37
Dublin Scioto 31, Dublin Jerome 30
Elida 52, Lima Sr. 36
Elmore Woodmore 67, Kansas Lakota 27
Findlay Liberty-Benton 66, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38
Fredericktown 62, Utica 32
Hebron Lakewood 46, Sparta Highland 31
Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Thornville Sheridan 22
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Parma Padua 48
Macedonia Nordonia 45, Canfield S. Range 40
Maria Stein Marion Local 55, Coldwater 31
Mayfield 40, Independence 35
Milan Edison 50, Port Clinton 41
Milton-Union 51, Newton Local 32
Mt. Vernon 59, Howard E. Knox 50
N. Can. Hoover 58, Green 39
New Albany 60, Hilliard Darby 44
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Morral Ridgedale 26
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Columbus Grove 49
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 47
Perry 52, N. Royalton 25
Perrysburg 55, Archbold 51
Pickerington N. 47, Lancaster 33
Poland Seminary 51, Collins Western Reserve 39
Reynoldsburg 79, Hilliard Davidson 44
S. Webster 72, Belpre 56
Salem 44, Ursuline Academy 41
Sardinia Eastern Brown 67, Georgetown 30
Sherwood Fairview 64, Stryker 22
St. Henry 37, Celina 35
St. Marys Memorial 44, Lima Cent. Cath. 19
Tiffin Calvert 39, Clyde 30
Versailles 49, New Paris National Trail 35
Wauseon 45, Hamler Patrick Henry 35
Willard 72, Huron 28
Williamsport Westfall 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27
North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=
Westfield, Ind. 55, Springboro 51
Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=
Mansfield Christian 52, Plymouth 33
Metamora Evergreen 48, Louisville Aquinas 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canal Winchester vs. Bloom-Carroll, ccd.
Cols. Africentric vs. Gahanna Lincoln, ccd.
Columbia Station Columbia vs. N. Olmsted, ccd.
Cornerstone Christian vs. Mentor Lake Cath., ccd.
Delaware Hayes vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.
Elyria vs. Lorain, ccd.
Pemberville Eastwood vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ppd.
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe vs. Casstown Miami E., ccd.
Shaker Hts. vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.
Warren Howland vs. E. Cle. Shaw, ccd.
Westlake vs. Bedford, ccd.
