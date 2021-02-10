Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 71, Harrod Allen E. 57
Akr. North 55, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 50
Amherst Steele 73, Westlake 70
Andover Pymatuning Valley 75, Vienna Mathews 66
Andrews Osborne Academy 78, Chesterland W. Geauga 47
Anna 65, New Bremen 52
Ashland Crestview 75, Mansfield St. Peter's 43
Atwater Waterloo 77, Berlin Center Western Reserve 37
Austintown Fitch 58, Warren Howland 44
Avon 64, N. Ridgeville 48
Barberton 56, Stow-Munroe Falls 54
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 66, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 63
Berlin Hiland 59, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 58
Bloomdale Elmwood 63, McComb 40
Bradford 48, Houston 39
Bristol 63, Cortland Maplewood 24
Brookfield 58, Campbell Memorial 50
Bucyrus 47, Galion 45
Canal Fulton Northwest 65, Akr. Manchester 62
Canfield 64, Warren Harding 60
Centerburg 55, Medina Highland 47
Centerville 88, Springboro 39
Chagrin Falls 53, Aurora 50
Cin. Country Day 66, Lockland 50
Circleville Logan Elm 101, Circleville 40
Columbus Grove 66, Leipsic 52
Convoy Crestview 54, Van Wert 48
Cortland Lakeview 70, Canfield S. Range 64
Defiance Ayersville 46, Gorham Fayette 33
Delphos St. John's 58, Lima Bath 38
Doylestown Chippewa 74, Ashland Mapleton 54
Edon 47, Montpelier 36
Fairfield 66, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58
Fairfield Christian 63, Corning Miller 52
Findlay 76, Oregon Clay 52
Fredericktown 70, Mansfield Christian 47
Fremont St. Joseph 74, Lakeside Danbury 46
Galion Northmor 63, Danville 50
Gallipolis Gallia 52, Marietta 42
Genoa Area 48, Port Clinton 41
Grafton Midview 40, Avon Lake 37
Grove City 58, Cols. Upper Arlington 53
Hamilton Badin 52, Oxford Talawanda 32
Hanoverton United 64, E. Palestine 35
Heath 79, Utica 43
Holland Springfield 57, Napoleon 54, OT
Huber Hts. Wayne 56, Kettering Fairmont 46
Independence 56, Brooklyn 34
Ironton 48, Portsmouth 44
Jackson 59, Southeastern 31
Johnstown 58, Newark Cath. 43
Johnstown Northridge 81, Hebron Lakewood 43
Kent Roosevelt 58, Richfield Revere 57
Kettering Alter 72, Day. Oakwood 62
Kirtland 72, Wickliffe 62
Lakewood St. Edward 52, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 51
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 61, Grove City Christian 51
Legacy Christian 61, Mechanicsburg 48
Lima Cent. Cath. 74, Delphos Jefferson 48
Lima Temple Christian 65, Monclova Christian 45
Loudonville 67, Howard E. Knox 62
Lyndhurst Brush 72, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48
Malvern 49, Strasburg-Franklin 40
Marion Elgin 54, Mt. Gilead 45
Marion Pleasant 49, Morral Ridgedale 34
Marysville 51, Dublin Jerome 47
Mason 71, Cin. Colerain 39
Mayfield 74, Chardon 67
McDonald 79, Sebring McKinley 53
Miamisburg 85, Springfield 52
Middletown 55, Hamilton 34
Milford Center Fairbanks 46, N. Lewisburg Triad 34
Millersburg W. Holmes 73, Jeromesville Hillsdale 72
New Middletown Spring. 66, Mineral Ridge 53
New Riegel 44, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40
Newark Licking Valley 58, Zanesville 46
Oak Harbor 53, Millbury Lake 39
Old Fort 63, Gibsonburg 46
Ontario 60, Bellville Clear Fork 41
Painesville Riverside 77, Cle. Benedictine 54
Pataskala Licking Hts. 85, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60
Pemberville Eastwood 51, Elmore Woodmore 37
Perry 74, Ashtabula Edgewood 48
Proctorville Fairland 53, Ironton Rock Hill 39
Racine Southern 64, Wellsville 58
Reynoldsburg 41, Hilliard Bradley 39
Richmond Hts. 92, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42
Rocky River Lutheran W. 58, Cuyahoga Hts. 50
Rossford 58, Wauseon 43
Sandusky Perkins 55, Bellevue 40
Shaker Hts. 84, Hunting Valley University 63
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 48
Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45
Swanton 65, Pioneer N. Central 47
Tiffin Calvert 57, Kansas Lakota 27
Tontogany Otsego 43, Delta 32
Tree of Life 50, Granville Christian 47
Troy Christian 44, Casstown Miami E. 43
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 53, E. Can. 43
Uniontown Lake 62, Dover 52
Urbana 61, W. Liberty-Salem 41
W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Cin. Oak Hills 62
Wapakoneta 41, St. Henry 40
Warsaw River View 59, Coshocton 48
Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Bexley 27
Willard 62, Bucyrus Wynford 29
Windham 64, Kinsman Badger 44
Wooster 51, Mansfield Sr. 48
Wooster Triway 71, Orrville 47
Worthington Christian 58, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40
Worthington Kilbourne 70, Dublin Scioto 39
Youngs. Chaney High School 60, Youngs. Boardman 58
Youngs. Liberty 61, Columbiana Crestview 54
Youngs. Mooney 60, Louisville 48
Youngs. Valley Christian 49, Leetonia 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. DeSales vs. Cols. Africentric, ppd.
Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Gahanna Lincoln, ppd.
East vs. West, ppd.
Galloway Westland vs. Cols. Independence, ppd.
North Intl vs. Cols. Cristo Rey, ppd.
Pickerington Cent. vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ppd.
