Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Newark Licking Valley 59, Baltimore Liberty Union 34

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Canal Winchester 43, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 23

Cols. DeSales 29, Grove City 19

Cols. Eastmoor 55, Cols. Independence 23

Delaware Hayes 77, Thomas Worthington 41

Groveport-Madison 46, Mt. Vernon 32

Hilliard Davidson 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 36

Marysville 53, Worthington Kilbourne 26

New Albany 39, Dublin Jerome 23

Newark 66, Pataskala Licking Hts. 20

Pickerington Cent. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy 24

Powell Olentangy Liberty 71, Pickerington N. 27

Reynoldsburg 86, Galloway Westland 7

Westerville S. 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21

Region 4=

Cin. Turpin 65, Middletown 38

Cin. West Clermont 51, Cin. Sycamore 30

Mason 63, Cin. NW 11

Miamisburg 65, Troy 58

Springboro 60, Springfield 36

Division II=

Region 8=

Bloom-Carroll 36, Delaware Buckeye Valley 32

Day. Carroll 48, Spring. Kenton Ridge 21

Eaton 68, Urbana 53

Granville 65, Utica 25

Division III=

Region 12=

Anna 41, Carlisle 24

Casstown Miami E. 26, W. Liberty-Salem 23

Cin. Madeira 34, Williamsburg 29, OT

Cin. Mariemont 55, Cin. Deer Park 29

Lees Creek E. Clinton 63, Cin. Finneytown 35

Norwood 44, Cin. Clark Montessori 24

Spring. Greenon 80, Day. Meadowdale 38

Waynesville 58, Day. Christian 18

Division IV=

Region 16=

Bradford 52, Spring. Cath. Cent. 47, 2OT

Cin. Country Day 69, Cin. Christian 7

Covington 53, Troy Christian 34

Franklin Middletown Christian 50, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44

Jackson Center 53, Botkins 22

Russia 61, DeGraff Riverside 10

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

