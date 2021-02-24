X

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 44, Metamora Evergreen 41

Ashtabula Edgewood 42, Fairport Harbor Harding 40

Madison 51, Hudson 48

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 74, Aurora 56

Can. McKinley 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 36

Green 45, Macedonia Nordonia 44

Medina 45, Grafton Midview 37

Medina Highland 45, Cle. St. Joseph 42

N. Can. Hoover 59, Lyndhurst Brush 45

New Philadelphia 54, Can. Glenoak 37

Stow-Munroe Falls 53, Canfield 33

Region 2=

Olmsted Falls 63, Avon Lake 45

Rocky River Magnificat 51, N. Ridgeville 48

Region 4=

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Cin. Colerain 43

Division II=

Region 7=

Circleville 50, Greenfield McClain 29

McArthur Vinton County 76, Waverly 43

Thornville Sheridan 57, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 29

Vincent Warren 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 23

Region 8=

Germantown Valley View 48, Kettering Alter 45

Division III=

Region 10=

Cardington-Lincoln 55, Johnstown 37

Cols. Africentric 63, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 28

Region 12=

Baltimore Liberty Union 38, W. Jefferson 37

Worthington Christian 73, Mt. Gilead 20

Division IV=

Region 15=

Danville 78, Fairfield Christian 38

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 37, Galion Northmor 20

Newark Cath. 52, Morral Ridgedale 33

Sugar Grove Berne Union 65, Groveport Madison Christian 7

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

