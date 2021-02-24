Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 44, Metamora Evergreen 41
Ashtabula Edgewood 42, Fairport Harbor Harding 40
Madison 51, Hudson 48
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Hoban 74, Aurora 56
Can. McKinley 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 36
Green 45, Macedonia Nordonia 44
Medina 45, Grafton Midview 37
Medina Highland 45, Cle. St. Joseph 42
N. Can. Hoover 59, Lyndhurst Brush 45
New Philadelphia 54, Can. Glenoak 37
Stow-Munroe Falls 53, Canfield 33
Region 2=
Olmsted Falls 63, Avon Lake 45
Rocky River Magnificat 51, N. Ridgeville 48
Region 4=
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Cin. Colerain 43
Division II=
Region 7=
Circleville 50, Greenfield McClain 29
McArthur Vinton County 76, Waverly 43
Thornville Sheridan 57, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 29
Vincent Warren 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 23
Region 8=
Germantown Valley View 48, Kettering Alter 45
Division III=
Region 10=
Cardington-Lincoln 55, Johnstown 37
Cols. Africentric 63, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 28
Region 12=
Baltimore Liberty Union 38, W. Jefferson 37
Worthington Christian 73, Mt. Gilead 20
Division IV=
Region 15=
Danville 78, Fairfield Christian 38
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 37, Galion Northmor 20
Newark Cath. 52, Morral Ridgedale 33
Sugar Grove Berne Union 65, Groveport Madison Christian 7
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/