Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
SPIRE Institute 64, Grand River Academy 54
Warren Howland 65, Painesville Harvey 44
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Fremont Ross 58, Ashland 55
Lima 60, Mansfield Madison 41
Region 3=
Cols. DeSales 44, Hilliard Davidson 36
Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Lancaster 55
Cols. Walnut Ridge 59, Gahanna Lincoln 40
Delaware Hayes 76, Logan 37
Dublin Coffman 67, Worthington Kilbourne 47
Grove City 53, Cols. St. Charles 37
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 79, Cols. Whetstone 17
Marion Harding 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 45
New Albany 49, Thomas Worthington 24
Newark 55, Chillicothe 22
Pickerington Cent. 69, Canal Winchester 44
Reynoldsburg 94, Cols. Mifflin 54
Westerville N. 73, Grove City Cent. Crossing 36
Westerville S. 47, Dublin Scioto 29
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 66, Cin. Walnut Hills 39
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Coventry 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 53
Alliance Marlington 59, Struthers 55
Beloit W. Branch 50, Youngs. East 47
Canfield 61, Akr. East 33
Chardon NDCL 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 34
Cle. Glenville 78, Girard 34
Creston Norwayne 66, Mogadore Field 25
Orange 46, Hubbard 45
Parma Hts. Holy Name 73, Orrville 27
Peninsula Woodridge 41, Salem 36
Richfield Revere 70, Medina Buckeye 49
Streetsboro 26, Cle. Cent. Cath. 23
Youngs. Chaney High School 75, Niles McKinley 35
Youngs. Ursuline 62, Cle. Collinwood 19
Region 6=
Bryan 58, Port Clinton 48
Celina 61, Van Wert 41
Clyde 66, Maumee 53
Defiance 49, Upper Sandusky 41
Jefferson Area 71, Bay Village Bay 70
Mansfield 81, Ontario 46
Napoleon 57, Lima Bath 32
Sandusky Perkins 54, Tiffin Columbian 40
Region 7=
Bishop Hartley 77, East 30
Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 18
Granville 52, Cols. Eastmoor 46
Minerva 80, Beaver 59
New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 31
Zanesville Maysville 76, McConnelsville Morgan 37
Region 8=
Cin. McNicholas 73, Batavia 39
Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Urbana 42
Trotwood-Madison 81, Bellefontaine 47
Division III=
Region 9=
Bard Cleveland 52, Warren Champion 46
Brookfield 52, Hanoverton United 38
Campbell Memorial 41, Garfield Hts. Trinity 39
Can. Cent. Cath. 78, Massillon Tuslaw 33
Chagrin Falls 45, Columbiana 35
Columbiana Crestview 59, E. Palestine 49
Garrettsville Garfield 55, Cortland Lakeview 44
Independence 61, Brooklyn 56
Kirtland 83, Rootstown 56
Lorain Clearview 77, Wickliffe 55
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Andover Pymatuning Valley 59
Newton Falls 47, Doylestown Chippewa 37
Perry 85, Atwater Waterloo 44
Ravenna SE 63, Beachwood 54
West Salem Northwestern 77, Mineral Ridge 33
Wooster Triway 62, Sullivan Black River 42
Youngs. Mooney 70, Campus 17
Youngs. Valley Christian 51, Burton Berkshire 35
Region 10=
Bucyrus 72, Northwood 66
Castalia Margaretta 62, Kansas Lakota 38
Cols. KIPP 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 39, OT
Columbus Grove 70, Bluffton 59
Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Carey 37
Gahanna Cols. Academy 61, W. Jefferson 16
Harrod Allen E. 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49
Liberty Center 44, Swanton 32
Millbury Lake 72, Huron 61
Oak Harbor 61, Milan Edison 52
Oregon Stritch 60, Collins Western Reserve 53
Paulding 40, Delta 30
Tontogany Otsego 60, Sherwood Fairview 53, OT
Region 11=
Barnesville 55, Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, 2OT
Belmont Union Local 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 51
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74, Bellaire 30
Canal Winchester Harvest 110, Columbus International 34
Coshocton 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 38
Heath 50, Marion Pleasant 46
Malvern 76, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43
Martins Ferry 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 54
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Fredericktown 43
Richwood N. Union 65, Mt Gilead 61
Region 12=
Lewistown Indian Lake 80, Middletown Madison 48
Versailles 52, Arcanum 40
Division IV=
Region 13=
Andrews Osborne Academy 63, Sebring McKinley 37
Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Wellsville 50
Cornerstone Christian 68, Lisbon David Anderson 65
Cortland Maplewood 81, Ashtabula St John 52
Elyria Open Door 52, New Middletown Spring. 38
Fairport Harbor Harding 76, Oberlin 45
Heartland Christian 93, Southington Chalker 49
Jeromesville Hillsdale 86, Salineville Southern 14
McDonald 50, Kidron Cent. Christian 37
Middlefield Cardinal 45, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 43
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 64, Beallsville 9
Hannibal River 47, Toronto 45
Shadyside 74, Caldwell 57
Strasburg 46, New Matamoras Frontier 28
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38, Sarahsville Shenandoah 29
Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Newcomerstown 41
Region 16=
Fayetteville-Perry 76, Franklin Middletown Christian 45
Miami Valley Christian Academy 63, Hamilton New Miami 27
Newton Local 44, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 36
Russia 82, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 15
Troy Christian 68, Bradford 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/