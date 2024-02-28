Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

SPIRE Institute 64, Grand River Academy 54

Warren Howland 65, Painesville Harvey 44

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Fremont Ross 58, Ashland 55

Lima 60, Mansfield Madison 41

Region 3=

Cols. DeSales 44, Hilliard Davidson 36

Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Lancaster 55

Cols. Walnut Ridge 59, Gahanna Lincoln 40

Delaware Hayes 76, Logan 37

Dublin Coffman 67, Worthington Kilbourne 47

Grove City 53, Cols. St. Charles 37

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 79, Cols. Whetstone 17

Marion Harding 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 45

New Albany 49, Thomas Worthington 24

Newark 55, Chillicothe 22

Pickerington Cent. 69, Canal Winchester 44

Reynoldsburg 94, Cols. Mifflin 54

Westerville N. 73, Grove City Cent. Crossing 36

Westerville S. 47, Dublin Scioto 29

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 66, Cin. Walnut Hills 39

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Coventry 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 53

Alliance Marlington 59, Struthers 55

Beloit W. Branch 50, Youngs. East 47

Canfield 61, Akr. East 33

Chardon NDCL 50, Chesterland W. Geauga 34

Cle. Glenville 78, Girard 34

Creston Norwayne 66, Mogadore Field 25

Orange 46, Hubbard 45

Parma Hts. Holy Name 73, Orrville 27

Peninsula Woodridge 41, Salem 36

Richfield Revere 70, Medina Buckeye 49

Streetsboro 26, Cle. Cent. Cath. 23

Youngs. Chaney High School 75, Niles McKinley 35

Youngs. Ursuline 62, Cle. Collinwood 19

Region 6=

Bryan 58, Port Clinton 48

Celina 61, Van Wert 41

Clyde 66, Maumee 53

Defiance 49, Upper Sandusky 41

Jefferson Area 71, Bay Village Bay 70

Mansfield 81, Ontario 46

Napoleon 57, Lima Bath 32

Sandusky Perkins 54, Tiffin Columbian 40

Region 7=

Bishop Hartley 77, East 30

Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 18

Granville 52, Cols. Eastmoor 46

Minerva 80, Beaver 59

New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 31

Zanesville Maysville 76, McConnelsville Morgan 37

Region 8=

Cin. McNicholas 73, Batavia 39

Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Urbana 42

Trotwood-Madison 81, Bellefontaine 47

Division III=

Region 9=

Bard Cleveland 52, Warren Champion 46

Brookfield 52, Hanoverton United 38

Campbell Memorial 41, Garfield Hts. Trinity 39

Can. Cent. Cath. 78, Massillon Tuslaw 33

Chagrin Falls 45, Columbiana 35

Columbiana Crestview 59, E. Palestine 49

Garrettsville Garfield 55, Cortland Lakeview 44

Independence 61, Brooklyn 56

Kirtland 83, Rootstown 56

Lorain Clearview 77, Wickliffe 55

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Andover Pymatuning Valley 59

Newton Falls 47, Doylestown Chippewa 37

Perry 85, Atwater Waterloo 44

Ravenna SE 63, Beachwood 54

West Salem Northwestern 77, Mineral Ridge 33

Wooster Triway 62, Sullivan Black River 42

Youngs. Mooney 70, Campus 17

Youngs. Valley Christian 51, Burton Berkshire 35

Region 10=

Bucyrus 72, Northwood 66

Castalia Margaretta 62, Kansas Lakota 38

Cols. KIPP 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 39, OT

Columbus Grove 70, Bluffton 59

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Carey 37

Gahanna Cols. Academy 61, W. Jefferson 16

Harrod Allen E. 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49

Liberty Center 44, Swanton 32

Millbury Lake 72, Huron 61

Oak Harbor 61, Milan Edison 52

Oregon Stritch 60, Collins Western Reserve 53

Paulding 40, Delta 30

Tontogany Otsego 60, Sherwood Fairview 53, OT

Region 11=

Barnesville 55, Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, 2OT

Belmont Union Local 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 51

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74, Bellaire 30

Canal Winchester Harvest 110, Columbus International 34

Coshocton 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 38

Heath 50, Marion Pleasant 46

Malvern 76, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43

Martins Ferry 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 54

Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Fredericktown 43

Richwood N. Union 65, Mt Gilead 61

Region 12=

Lewistown Indian Lake 80, Middletown Madison 48

Versailles 52, Arcanum 40

Division IV=

Region 13=

Andrews Osborne Academy 63, Sebring McKinley 37

Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Wellsville 50

Cornerstone Christian 68, Lisbon David Anderson 65

Cortland Maplewood 81, Ashtabula St John 52

Elyria Open Door 52, New Middletown Spring. 38

Fairport Harbor Harding 76, Oberlin 45

Heartland Christian 93, Southington Chalker 49

Jeromesville Hillsdale 86, Salineville Southern 14

McDonald 50, Kidron Cent. Christian 37

Middlefield Cardinal 45, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 43

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 64, Beallsville 9

Hannibal River 47, Toronto 45

Shadyside 74, Caldwell 57

Strasburg 46, New Matamoras Frontier 28

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38, Sarahsville Shenandoah 29

Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Newcomerstown 41

Region 16=

Fayetteville-Perry 76, Franklin Middletown Christian 45

Miami Valley Christian Academy 63, Hamilton New Miami 27

Newton Local 44, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 36

Russia 82, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 15

Troy Christian 68, Bradford 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

