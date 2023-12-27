Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 42, Ft. Jennings 37
Girard 38, McDonald 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
UPDATE: Dayton woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Springfield Twp.
2
Middletown residents displaced by hurricane overwhelmed by Walmart...
3
Boy sees YouTube video of local train display, family travels more than...
4
Wilmington men thrown out of council meeting and arrested are awarded...
5
Drone soccer? Springfield middle school hosts, wins state’s first event