Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 42, Ft. Jennings 37

Girard 38, McDonald 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
UPDATE: Dayton woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Springfield Twp.
2
Middletown residents displaced by hurricane overwhelmed by Walmart...
3
Boy sees YouTube video of local train display, family travels more than...
4
Wilmington men thrown out of council meeting and arrested are awarded...
5
Drone soccer? Springfield middle school hosts, wins state’s first event
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top