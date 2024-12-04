Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 60, Canal Fulton Northwest 59
Alliance Marlington 54, Hanoverton United 10
Amherst Steele 78, Lorain Clearview 53
Arcanum 44, Cedarville 33
Ashland Crestview 76, Fredericktown 60
Barnesville 55, Shadyside 41
Bellaire 69, Bridgeport 65
Belmont Union Local 67, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 76, Avon Lake 44
Bucyrus 55, Marion Elgin 50
Byesville Meadowbrook 52, McConnelsville Morgan 47
Campbell Memorial 74, Girard 54
Can. Cent. Cath. 89, Austintown-Fitch 66
Canfield 63, Parma Hts. Holy Name 59
Casstown Miami E. 55, Piqua 39
Chillicothe Huntington 50, Frankfort Adena 45
Chillicothe Unioto 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 51
Chillicothe Zane Trace 47, Williamsport Westfall 44
Cin. Elder 46, Cin. Turpin 37
Cin. Mariemont 74, Blanchester 25
Cin. Wyoming 67, Batavia 28
Cle. JFK 59, Cle. Lincoln W. 22
Columbiana 78, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 57
Cortland Lakeview 52, Youngs. Liberty 39
Cortland Maplewood 58, Kinsman Badger 53
Day. Christian 44, Carlisle 43
Day. Oakwood 56, Trenton Edgewood 50
Defiance 56, Rossford 32
Defiance Tinora 42, Delphos Jefferson 27
Delphos St John's 74, Van Wert 73
E. Liverpool 71, Carrollton 69
Eaton 62, Middletown Madison 41
Fairfield 65, Cin. La Salle 46
Franklin 60, New Lebanon Dixie 39
Franklin Furnace Green 65, RULH 59
Genoa 76, Metamora Evergreen 55
Grafton Midview 74, Oberlin 58
Hamilton 80, Beavercreek 65
Hannibal River 59, Rayland Buckeye 43
Hartville Lake Center Christian 58, Medina Christian Academy 42
Holland Springfield 56, Tiffin Columbian 49
Jackson 60, Athens 30
Kettering Alter 72, Clayton Northmont 49
Lakeside Danbury 64, Vanlue 33
Lancaster 44, Hebron Lakewood 35
Lebanon 51, Miamisburg 50
Leesburg Fairfield 64, Lynchburg-Clay 49
Leetonia 44, Youngstown Urban Scholars 12
Legacy Christian 55, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 44
Lewis Center Olentangy 61, Ashville Teays Valley 60
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 60, Yellow Springs 55
Malvern 69, Dalton 53
Marietta 54, Beverly Ft. Frye 23
Marion Pleasant 57, Richwood N. Union 49
Massillon Jackson 73, Youngs. Chaney High School 58
McArthur Vinton County 75, Glouster Trimble 38
Milford Center Fairbanks 65, Spring. Greenon 27
Millbury Lake 78, Port Clinton 55
Miller City 61, Swanton 50
Millersport 50, Cols. Cristo Rey 45
Mt. Vernon 77, Sparta Highland 50
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 65, Harrod Allen E. 60
N. Can. Hoover 57, Akr. Garfield 44
Navarre Fairless 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 49
New Castle, Pa. 84, Warren JFK 52
New Concord John Glenn 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37
New Lexington 55, Chillicothe 40
New Philadelphia 66, Warsaw River View 36
Newton Falls 46, Hubbard 39
Niles McKinley 45, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44
Norwalk St Paul 60, Vermilion 40
Oak Hill 61, Wellston 47
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 46, Canal Winchester 45
Peninsula Woodridge 70, Mogadore Field 48
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 52, Randolph Southern, Ind. 27
Pomeroy Meigs 73, Waterford 42
Purcell Marian 69, Cin. N. College Hill 58
STVM 56, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54
Salineville Southern 78, Sebring McKinley 55
Southeastern 59, Piketon 32
Springboro 70, Riverside Stebbins 25
St. Edward (OH) 59, Lakewood 47
St. Henry (OH) 50, Ft. Loramie 45
St. Xavier (OH) 64, Mason 29
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 59, Richmond Edison 32
Streetsboro 55, Akr. Coventry 33
Sugarcreek Garaway 81, Millersburg W. Holmes 46
Tol. Ottawa Hills 67, N. Baltimore 41
Tol. St. Francis 90, Tol. Waite 55
Toronto 62, Wellsville 39
Union City Mississinawa Valley 48, Ansonia 40
Warren Harding 78, Youngs. East 38
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 64, Mt. Orab Western Brown 31
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 82, Martins Ferry 75
Wooster 69, Wadsworth 46
Youngs. Boardman 64, Uniontown Lake 60
Youngs. Ursuline 85, Struthers 51
Zanesville Maysville 82, Bloom-Carroll 68
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/