Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 78, Canfield S. Range 27

Arcanum 66, Ansonia 22

Archbold 44, Pemberville Eastwood 28

Bishop Ready 42, Zanesville Rosecrans 41

Bloom-Carroll 42, Canal Winchester 35

Bloomdale Elmwood 61, Arcadia 14

Bradford 38, Newton Local 23

Bryan 62, Defiance Tinora 43

Canfield 45, Beloit W. Branch 23

Cardington-Lincoln 66, Gahanna Cols. Academy 35

Chillicothe Zane Trace 45, Wellston 34

Columbiana 59, Heartland Christian 30

Cory-Rawson 45, Ada 32

Defiance Ayersville 38, Hamler Patrick Henry 24

Doylestown Chippewa 63, Rittman 11

Fairport Harbor Harding 56, Fuchs Mizrachi 16

Genoa Area 53, Oak Harbor 33

Harrod Allen E. 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24

Hicksville 49, Continental 26

Independence 66, Orange 37

Legacy Christian 44, Riverside Stebbins 33

Lima Shawnee 52, Columbus Grove 42

Lorain Clearview 49, Elyria Open Door 10

Madison 56, Macedonia Nordonia 39

Massillon Jackson 71, Louisville 51

Massillon Tuslaw 33, Dover 32

McConnelsville Morgan 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 37

Milford Center Fairbanks 62, Delaware Buckeye Valley 40

Minster 53, Celina 36

Mt. Gilead 26, Galion 18

N. Can. Hoover 63, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 57, Plymouth 34

New Boston Glenwood 52, Manchester 38

Norwalk 55, New London 23

Old Fort 39, Clyde 34

Peninsula Woodridge 64, Akr. Firestone 48

Port Clinton 63, Sandusky St. Mary 44

Powell Olentangy Liberty 59, New Lexington 24

Reynoldsburg 76, Westerville S. 50

Shelby 70, Ashland 27

Streetsboro 49, Cuyahoga Falls 39

Stryker 33, Pioneer N. Central 28

Sycamore Mohawk 51, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 31

Tree of Life 56, Centerburg 35

Van Buren 62, Tol. Maumee Valley 21

Wickliffe 65, Oberlin 27

Wooster 80, Massillon 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

