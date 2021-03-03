Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Akr. Hoban 63, Can. McKinley 56
Can. Glenoak 54, Medina 38
Dublin Coffman 60, Reynoldsburg 57
Newark 65, Pickerington Cent. 26
Notre Dame Academy 47, Sylvania Northview 40
Olmsted Falls 55, Strongsville 51
Division II=
Regional Semifinal=
Day. Carroll 45, Germantown Valley View 36
Hamilton Badin 50, Bishop Hartley 49
McArthur Vinton County 60, Dresden Tri-Valley 42
Napoleon 48, Bellevue 32
Norton 38, Granville 34
Perry 43, Poland Seminary 23
Shaker Hts. Laurel 60, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 40
Thornville Sheridan 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 50
Division III=
Regional Semifinal=
Canfield S. Range 51, Warrensville Hts. 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/