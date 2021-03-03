X

Tuesday's Scores

news | Updated 50 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Akr. Hoban 63, Can. McKinley 56

Can. Glenoak 54, Medina 38

Dublin Coffman 60, Reynoldsburg 57

Newark 65, Pickerington Cent. 26

Notre Dame Academy 47, Sylvania Northview 40

Olmsted Falls 55, Strongsville 51

Division II=

Regional Semifinal=

Day. Carroll 45, Germantown Valley View 36

Hamilton Badin 50, Bishop Hartley 49

McArthur Vinton County 60, Dresden Tri-Valley 42

Napoleon 48, Bellevue 32

Norton 38, Granville 34

Perry 43, Poland Seminary 23

Shaker Hts. Laurel 60, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 40

Thornville Sheridan 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 50

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Canfield S. Range 51, Warrensville Hts. 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

