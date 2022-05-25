Tuesday's Scores

|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Avon 3, Amherst Steele 2
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Akr. Ellet 0
Mayfield 13, Massillon Washington 1
N. Can. Hoover 3, Dover 0
N. Royalton 6, Westlake 3
Willoughby S. 5, Mentor 2
Youngs. Boardman 1, Uniontown Lake 0
Grove City 7, Hilliard Davidson 3
Hilliard Darby 4, Lewis Center Olentangy 1
Lancaster 2, Upper Arlington 0
Powell Olentangy Liberty 9, Gahanna Lincoln 4
Cle. St. Ignatius 5, Shaker Hts. 1
Medina 2, Medina Highland 1
Strongsville 6, Parma Normandy 0
Wadsworth 3, Avon Lake 1
Cin. Moeller 9, Cin. Princeton 0
Cin. Sycamore 2, Cin. LaSalle 0
Fairfield 2, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0
Lebanon 1, Cin. Elder 0
Mason 6, Hamilton 0
Miamisburg 2, Kettering Fairmont 1, 9 innings
Springboro 13, Sidney 3
Vandalia Butler 1, Centerville 0
Batavia 3, Cin. Indian Hill 2
Cleves Taylor 12, Waynesville 2
Day. Chaminade Julienne 9, Bellbrook 8
Delaware Buckeye Valley 18, Marengo Highland 5
Eaton 10, Greenville 0
Hamilton Badin 10, Cin. Wyoming 0
Johnstown 2, Cols. Watterson 1
Tipp City Tippecanoe 11, Spring. Kenton Ridge 1
Baltimore Liberty Union 7, Grandview Hts. 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 2, Coshocton 0
Gallion Northmor 4, Marion Pleasant 2, 15 innings
Proctorville Fairland 7, Portsmouth 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 3, Martins Ferry 0
Wheelersburg 10, Pomeroy Meigs 2
Bristolville Bristol 4, Ashtabula St. John 3
Columbia Station Columbia 2, Dalton 1
Heartland Christian 12, Lake Center Christian 6
Mogadore 4, Jeromesville Hillsdale 3
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 8, Mineral Ridge 4
Warren JFK 8, Lisbon David Anderson 0
Berlin Hiland 11, New Matamoras Frontier 1
Totonto 8, Shadyside 7
Fairfield Christian 3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 1
Howard E. Knox 2, Groveport-Madison Christian 1